Palo Alto, CA

San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Editorial: Recommend Walker for PUSD Area 2, support for Brown in Area 5

The Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees will look very different after November, as seasoned trustees Joan Laursen and Mark Miller opted not to seek reelection, clearing the way for two newcomers after what will be the district’s first election under trustee-area voting boundaries. In both cases, the...
PLEASANTON, CA
calmatters.network

Election 2022: Crowded field for Santa Clara County school boards

San Jose voters are facing a large pool of school board candidates on the November ballot, with contenders jostling for seats in crowded races. Once elected, school board candidates will juggle a host of critical issues, including COVID-19 recovery, access to early education, chronic absenteeism and staff shortages. Board members will be responsible for millions in funding and housing projects to retain teachers. This after an election season rife with growing concerns over political polarization in down-ballot seats.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

SF supes adopt ordinance that would allow more housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to approve changes to zoning laws that would increase the amount of new units that could be built in the city. The proposal, authored by District 8 (Castro-Noe Valley) Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, would “allow up to four units...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
calmatters.network

Sunol Visitor Center reopens after renovations years in the works

The East Bay Regional Park District recently saw the completion of a series of renovations for one of its most popular attractions in Alameda County: the Sunol Visitor Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held earlier this fall marked the official reopening of the center for public visitation. The newly remodeled hub features wilderness exhibits on the surrounding area, the Ohlone Trail and regional ranching history, as well as animal exhibitions and a Discovery Zone for children.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Push to convert empty SF offices into housing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the COVID-19 pandemic many companies turned to remote work, and more than two and a half years later, many buildings in San Francisco still remain empty. Now, there are proposals to repurpose those buildings. State Assemblymember and former San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney, wants to turn the large supply of […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors use planters to dissuade homeless encampments

SAN FRANCISCO - Neighbors in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments, and they're taking matters into their own hands. The city's homelessness crisis impacts just about every neighborhood. Now people living in the Mission and elsewhere say they're putting out planters, trying to dissuade encampments. Ari,...
calmatters.network

Palo Alto mulls license plate readers to combat theft

In a bid to combat retail thefts and brazen robberies, Palo Alto is preparing to turn to a tool that in the past has sparked concern from privacy advocates: automated license plate readers. The City Council will discuss on Monday a proposal from the Police Department to place cameras on...
PALO ALTO, CA
Washington Examiner

Bailing on the Bay Area

Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
rwcpulse.com

First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December

The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
TheAlmanac

Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County

City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Bay Area Home Sale Prices Still Falling?

The latest figures from Zillow show home sale prices in Palo Alto have dropped 7.1% since its highest point last year. It is one of the several examples in the region showing how home prices in the Bay Area continues to cool. "I think it's good," Stanford resident Trevor Hastie...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money

SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

