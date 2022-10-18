Read full article on original website
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
calmatters.network
Editorial: Recommend Walker for PUSD Area 2, support for Brown in Area 5
The Pleasanton Unified School District Board of Trustees will look very different after November, as seasoned trustees Joan Laursen and Mark Miller opted not to seek reelection, clearing the way for two newcomers after what will be the district’s first election under trustee-area voting boundaries. In both cases, the...
calmatters.network
Election 2022: Crowded field for Santa Clara County school boards
San Jose voters are facing a large pool of school board candidates on the November ballot, with contenders jostling for seats in crowded races. Once elected, school board candidates will juggle a host of critical issues, including COVID-19 recovery, access to early education, chronic absenteeism and staff shortages. Board members will be responsible for millions in funding and housing projects to retain teachers. This after an election season rife with growing concerns over political polarization in down-ballot seats.
KRON4
SF supes adopt ordinance that would allow more housing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted to approve changes to zoning laws that would increase the amount of new units that could be built in the city. The proposal, authored by District 8 (Castro-Noe Valley) Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, would “allow up to four units...
calmatters.network
Sunol Visitor Center reopens after renovations years in the works
The East Bay Regional Park District recently saw the completion of a series of renovations for one of its most popular attractions in Alameda County: the Sunol Visitor Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony held earlier this fall marked the official reopening of the center for public visitation. The newly remodeled hub features wilderness exhibits on the surrounding area, the Ohlone Trail and regional ranching history, as well as animal exhibitions and a Discovery Zone for children.
Denny’s Expanding Bay Area Footprint
According to a permit application filed with the city of Palo Alto, a new Denny’s is coming to 3375 El Camino Real.
Push to convert empty SF offices into housing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — During the COVID-19 pandemic many companies turned to remote work, and more than two and a half years later, many buildings in San Francisco still remain empty. Now, there are proposals to repurpose those buildings. State Assemblymember and former San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney, wants to turn the large supply of […]
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors use planters to dissuade homeless encampments
SAN FRANCISCO - Neighbors in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments, and they're taking matters into their own hands. The city's homelessness crisis impacts just about every neighborhood. Now people living in the Mission and elsewhere say they're putting out planters, trying to dissuade encampments. Ari,...
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
South San Francisco thrives through work-from-home era
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – With many office spaces remaining empty in downtown San Francisco, it looks like remote work is here to stay. More tech companies continue to give up some of their downtown space and now the city is looking for creative ways to bring people back to the area — some may even […]
santaclaranews.org
49er Five Attack Civil Grand Jury Report as “Lies”, Bury Ethics Commission Proposal
At last night’s Santa Clara City Council meeting, the 49er Five were not happy campers about the Civil Grand Jury Report. They spent the evening mostly attacking the Grand Jury and Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Kathy Watanabe. “I’m ready to say that this is a political jury, said...
calmatters.network
Palo Alto mulls license plate readers to combat theft
In a bid to combat retail thefts and brazen robberies, Palo Alto is preparing to turn to a tool that in the past has sparked concern from privacy advocates: automated license plate readers. The City Council will discuss on Monday a proposal from the Police Department to place cameras on...
Washington Examiner
Bailing on the Bay Area
Work routines vary from city to city. In San Francisco, for example, residents may brush their teeth, put on their work clothes, grab their baseball bat, and begin walking over human feces to start their day. No city is less popular in the country right now than San Francisco. Of...
rwcpulse.com
First annual holiday 'tamalada' coming to Redwood City this December
The first ever annual holiday "tamalada" event will be taking place in Redwood City this upcoming December. A tamalada is a traditional holiday event that brings families, friends and neighbors together to make a large number of delicious tamales. On top of making tantalizing tamales, tamaladas also serve as social...
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
Two candidates aim to represent largest district in San Mateo County
City council members Ray Mueller of Menlo Park and Laura Parmer-Lohan of San Carlos offer their takes on key issues in District 3. In the race for District 3 of the Board of Supervisors, Menlo Park City Council Member Ray Mueller and San Carlos City Council Member Laura Parmer-Lohan are competing to represent the largest district by area. District 3 includes seven cities and 20 unincorporated areas, ranging from Pacifica south almost to Santa Cruz on the coast and as well as inland communities including Atherton, Portola Valley, Woodside and West Menlo Park. Mueller and Parmer-Lohan finished in the top two in the June primary and moved on to compete in the Nov. 8 general election.
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from South San Francisco Scavenger Company
WHAT’S SCARY AT HALLOWEEN CAN BE COMPOST BY CHRISTMAS!. Shriveled up jack-o-lanterns, dried out corn husks, and rejected treats make great compost.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Bay Area Home Sale Prices Still Falling?
The latest figures from Zillow show home sale prices in Palo Alto have dropped 7.1% since its highest point last year. It is one of the several examples in the region showing how home prices in the Bay Area continues to cool. "I think it's good," Stanford resident Trevor Hastie...
Santa Clara County publishes list of of people owed unclaimed money
SAN JOSE -- Santa Clara County has released a list of more than 200 people and businesses who are the potential owners of more than $100,000 in unclaimed money and are encouraging those on the list to come forward to receive their payments.The county's Department of Tax and Collections published the list Wednesday of the 222 potential owners of $136,912 in unclaimed money stemming from overpayments, duplicate payments, charge adjustments, payments to people who can't be located, among other reasons.People can check at www.sccdtac.org/unclaimedmonies to see if they are on the list or can download the full list of unclaimed money."If an individual or business believes they might be owners of unclaimed money, we encourage them to file a claim so we can get these funds back to the rightful owners," Department of Tax and Collections director Margarita Rodriguez said in the announcement of the latest list.All claims must be filed by Dec. 9, according to the county.Anyone with questions can call the Fiscal Services division at the Department of Tax and Collections at (408) 326-1007 or email dtac-gen-refunds@fin.sccgov.org.
