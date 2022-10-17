Related
How to Watch: Ohio State vs. Iowa
This past weekend of college football saw a number of teams near the top of the rankings suffer defeats. It was the busiest week of upsets so far in the 2022 season. Fortunately, Ohio State didn't have to worry about being upset, as the Buckeyes were on the off weekend.
Bulldogs dominate Circleville
Senior Brady Jaunarajs scored three times and the Athens Bulldogs blew out Circleville High School 11-0 Monday night in the first round of the sectional playoffs. It was an especially big night for Jaunarajs, whose third goal of the evening broke the Athens High School scoring record, previously held by Danny Goetz. The outcome of the game was never in question as the Bulldogs dominated every facet of the game...
Buckeye Valley, Harvest Prep to play for MSL-Ohio championship
Coach Matt Stephens is looking to check another goal off his list when Buckeye Valley visits Harvest Prep on Oct. 21. Buckeye Valley has the same goals every year – beat Delaware, win a league title and make the playoffs, said Stephens, whose team is 6-3 overall and 4-0 in the MSL-Ohio Division. “For...
Game of the Week preview: Athens @ Nelsonville-York
The culmination of the regular season brings us back to Dave Boston Field for a county rivalry match between Nelsonville-York and Athens for the final regular season edition of the Messenger Game of the Week. With little-to-no postseason implications riding on this contest, these schools that only sit nine miles apart from will be fighting for bragging rights, and the Doc Kroner Trophy, more than anything. The Buckeyes (8-1, 5-0)...
Daily Advocate
Versailles moves on with sweep over Greenon
BROOKVILLE — The one seed handled their business on Oct. 18 at Brookville High School. Versailles High School volleyball won their first round game in the Southwest Division III Sectional Tournament against Greenon High School. The Lady Tigers swept the Lady Knights in three straight sets. Versailles won the...
Athens Messenger
Athens County, OH
ABOUT
The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.https://adamspg.com/
