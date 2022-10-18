ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fontana Herald News

Fontana officers seize guns, drugs, and fentanyl

Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19. In all, three subjects were arrested...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
crimevoice.com

Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside

Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities arrest allegedly armed woman barricaded in apartment

An allegedly armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment in San Gabriel for about 11 hours was arrested Wednesday evening. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into the apartment and refused to surrender.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail

An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
z1077fm.com

Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures

A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide

(CNS) – A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Overdose

Due to a sharp increase in local fentanyl-related-deaths, the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors has established a collaborative countywide committee to launch a public-campaign about the drug’s deadly effects. The “Faces of Fentanyl” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about the extreme potency of fentanyl – a synthetic, man-made...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia

A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
HESPERIA, CA

