Fontana Herald News
Fontana officers seize guns, drugs, and fentanyl
Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19. In all, three subjects were arrested...
foxla.com
Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
crimevoice.com
Man on Active PRCS Arrested on Suspicion of Mail Theft in Riverside
Above: Pierce Adriaanse arrest photo (All photos courtesy of Riverside PD) A Riverside County man was recently arrested on suspicion of mail theft. 31-year-old Pierce Adriaanse of Riverside was reportedly arrested after residents in the Wood Streets area of Riverside noticed a man behaving suspiciously, as well as what appeared to be a large amount of mail stashed in the trunk of his car.
nypressnews.com
12,000 suspected fentanyl pills stuffed inside candy boxes seized at Los Angeles International Airport
Authorities on Wednesday seized 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills that had been stuffed inside candy boxes at Los Angeles International Airport, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said. At around 7:30 a.m. local time, a suspect tried to go through security with several bags of candy and “miscellaneous snacks,” the sheriff’s...
Authorities arrest allegedly armed woman barricaded in apartment
An allegedly armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment in San Gabriel for about 11 hours was arrested Wednesday evening. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into the apartment and refused to surrender.
Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers
Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Accused of Running into CHP Motorcycle Released from Jail
An unlicensed driver who allegedly backed into a California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer during a traffic stop, injuring the lawman, was let out of jail Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. Prudencio Xajil Alvarado, 55, was arrested Tuesday morning and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion...
z1077fm.com
Morongo Valley Domestic Disturbance arrest leads to weapon and methamphetamine seizures
A domestic disturbance in Morongo Valley led to the arrest of a man on suspicion of being a felon in possession of weapons in possession of methamphetamine. On Saturday, October 15, at around 11:00 a.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 9100 block of North Star Trail in Morongo Valley. During a 911 call, the female victim reported that she had been assaulted and the suspect was attempting to flee.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia Friday, according to law enforcement officials. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a 60-year-old Los Angeles man on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road in Valencia on suspicion of grand theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.
Border Patrol: More than $500K worth of Fentanyl seized near Barstow
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Murrieta Station say they came across a silver car around 12:30 a.m. parked at a gas station near Interstate 15 and Barstow Road off-ramp.
Man who ran SoCal-to-Canada drug ring sentenced to federal prison
A 43-year-old man was sentenced today to 14 1/2 years in federal prison for running a drug-trafficking organization that intended to export hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin from Southern California into Canada.
NBC San Diego
Pasadena Police Find ‘Rainbow Fentanyl' Among 300,000 Pills Hidden in Truck Tire
The Pasadena Police Department seized more than 300,000 fentanyl pills in September, and among them so-called “rainbow fentanyl." It is the first time they have found large quantities of multi-colored pills that look like candy, according to investigators with the Pasadena Police Major Narcotics and Special Investigation Unit. Fentanyl...
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree Residents Arrested for Suspicion of Possessing a “Ghost Gun”, Weapon, and Controlled Substances
Early Tuesday morning, an investigation into two people loading a truck and trailer and an unoccupied residence in Joshua Tree led to two arrests for suspicion of possessing a “ghost gun,” weapons and drugs. At about 3:30 a.m., Sheriff’s Deputies on patrol stopped to investigate two people loading...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Officials Sound Alarm Over Fentanyl Poisoning Risks Countywide
(CNS) – A public awareness campaign emphasizing the perils of fentanyl and actions that Riverside County residents can take to prevent their loved ones from being a fentanyl poisoning victim was unveiled Thursday. “The goal is to bring all the disciplines together to share information,” Supervisor Karen Spiegel said...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness of Fentanyl Overdose
Due to a sharp increase in local fentanyl-related-deaths, the Riverside County Board Of Supervisors has established a collaborative countywide committee to launch a public-campaign about the drug’s deadly effects. The “Faces of Fentanyl” campaign is aimed at increasing awareness about the extreme potency of fentanyl – a synthetic, man-made...
Suspects Lead Deputies on Chase After Smoke Shop Robbery
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies were in pursuit of suspects early Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, after a robbery… Read more "Suspects Lead Deputies on Chase After Smoke Shop Robbery"
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested after wild pursuit on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana and Ontario; two persons are injured
Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department. An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for...
Homicide investigation underway after man, 71, found dead in Hesperia
A homicide investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found with “multiple sharp force injuries” in his Hesperia home earlier this week, authorities said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the home in the 9100 block of Orangeleaf Court around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday and declared the victim dead at the scene. […]
Child, officer among 4 hurt after police chase ends in wrong-way crash on 10 Freeway in Ontario
Four people -- including a child and a police officer -- were injured when a police chase ended in a wrong-way crash on the 10 Freeway in Ontario.
