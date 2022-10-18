Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested in connection with shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in May
Two suspects, including a juvenile, were arrested in connection with a shooting incident which left one person dead and eight other people injured in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on May 20 at about 11:53 p.m. during a party at...
Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
newsantaana.com
Ten transients were arrested and 20 refused help, at a homeless camp cleanup in Garden Grove
Last week, Garden Grove Police Department Special Resource Team (SRT) Officers collaborated with Be Well OC, Caltrans Orange County District 12, Garden Grove Public Works Department and OC Outreach & Engagement to conduct outreach and a clean-up of the Newhope St/Trask Ave. area. During the three-day event, 30 individuals were...
Long Beach Post
Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say
A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Homeless man charged with killing Long Beach woman, other stabbings
A 21-year-old homeless man has been charged with a series of stabbings in Long Beach, including one that left a woman dead, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
Authorities arrest allegedly armed woman barricaded in apartment
An allegedly armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment in San Gabriel for about 11 hours was arrested Wednesday evening. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into the apartment and refused to surrender.
Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers
Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
oc-breeze.com
Long Beach homicide detectives arrest suspect for stabbings that left one dead and multiple injured
On Oct. 17, 2022, at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a stabbing that turned deadly. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. The Long Beach Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she died.
Reward offered after 81-year-old woman found stabbed, burned in her Woodland Hills home
A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the brutal killing of an 81-year-old woman in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim’s body was found wedged under her bed on Aug. 2 after a fire in the 20800 block of West Martha Street. She had been stabbed, strangled and set on fire. Investigators […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified
Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested after wild pursuit on Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana and Ontario; two persons are injured
Two burglary suspects were arrested after a wild pursuit which started in Fontana and ended after the suspects drove the wrong way on the Interstate 10 Freeway and struck a citizen's vehicle, according to the Fontana Police Department. An officer and an adult female were transported to local hospitals for...
Video shows L.A. police take down man accused of slashing family member with sword
Los Angeles Police have released body camera video of officers responding to a domestic violence incident involving a man with a sword earlier this week. The incident occurred just before midnight Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. The body camera video shows officers encountering a 23-year-old man, […]
Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees
A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack
A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
newsantaana.com
The SAPD is searching for a man who assaulted a victim near Madison Park
On 10/02/2022, the victim was seated in his vehicle in the 1600 block of South Standard Avenue, (Near Madison Park) when the suspect approached his window and began arguing with him. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. During the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
nypressnews.com
Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose
A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday. The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far...
NBC Los Angeles
76-Year-Old Man Makes First LA Court Appearance in Four Cold Case Killings
A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges. Billy Ray...
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
