Long Beach, CA

CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say

A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

Authorities arrest allegedly armed woman barricaded in apartment

An allegedly armed woman who barricaded herself inside an apartment in San Gabriel for about 11 hours was arrested Wednesday evening. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into the apartment and refused to surrender.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking additional victims of Riverside man who lured teens using fake job offers

Police are searching for additional victims of a Riverside man who sexually assaulted multiple teenage girls after luring them to his business under the guise of having a job offer for work with his catering business. Riverside Police Department officers learned that the man, 24-year-old Riverside resident Brian Meza Iniguez, would communicate with the girls before inviting them to what they thought was a Downtown Riverside loft, only to find they were instead inside of his apartment. Once inside, multiple girls reported being sexually assaulted by Meza Iniguez. "We had a 17-year-old female victim who reported in late-August that she had been assaulted...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a 30-year-old man who was fatally shot in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area bordering South Gate. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, near 92nd and Alameda streets, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Millions stolen during Huntington Beach crime sprees

A community remains on edge as an uptick in burglaries continue targeting an affluent Huntington Beach neighborhood. Millions of dollars in cash and jewelry have been stolen as thieves specifically target the Huntington Harbour area, with at least 20 reported burglaries this year. Police now believe that many, if not most of the break–ins, are […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Torrance woman details horrifying rape by suspect released from jail hours before attack

A Torrance woman is detailing the harrowing details of her rape at the hands of a suspect who was released from jail just hours before assaulting her in hopes of raising awareness and reminding women to be alert. Marissa Young was walking her dogs after work on July 31, at around 1 a.m. on Emerald Street in Torrance, when she was brutally attacked. "I certainly wasn't looking at my phone, inebriated, I didn't have any headphones in or anything when he came up behind me. He was just that quiet," she said.She was violently beaten and raped by Darrell Dean Waters, a...
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Man fatally shot in Hawthorne; suspect still on the loose

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne on Wednesday. The shooting took place on the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released at this moment. So far...
HAWTHORNE, CA

