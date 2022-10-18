ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

sgvcitywatch.com

​Victim Stabbed, Assailant Escapes During Temple City Assault

TEMPLE CITY – A victim was reportedly stabbed in the neck and head during an assault Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An unknown weapon was used during the assault at the southeast corner of Broadway and Rosemead Boulevard just before 7 p.m. October 19.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
HeySoCal

Allegedly armed woman barricades self inside San Gabriel apartment

Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
2urbangirls.com

Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say

A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run at Pomona taco stand charged

The woman who allegedly drove into a taco stand in Pomona on Oct. 14, killing one and injuring at least 12 others, was charged on Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinez-Umana, 25, was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious death or injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury. The crash occurred a little before 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, when Martinez-Umana drove into the taco stand off the side of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, where a crowd was gathered. "The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."The man killed during the incident, Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was picking up dinner for his family. It was unclear when Martinez-Umana was set for arraignment. She was released on bond. 
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
ALTADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified

A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

John Marshall High School student hospitalized following cutting incident

Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the campus located on Tracy Street at around 4 p.m. after learning of the incident, which they are referring to as an “ambulance cutting.”

