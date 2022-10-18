Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Mother Held To Answer To Manslaughter Charges After 6-Year-Old Fell Out Of Car On 5 Freeway
A mother was held to answer to manslaughter charges Wednesday after her 6-year-old daughter died from falling out of a car and landing on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall Pass earlier this year. Veronda R Jones Gladney, 28, from Lancaster, the young girl’s mother, was charged with two felonies...
sgvcitywatch.com
Victim Stabbed, Assailant Escapes During Temple City Assault
TEMPLE CITY – A victim was reportedly stabbed in the neck and head during an assault Wednesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An unknown weapon was used during the assault at the southeast corner of Broadway and Rosemead Boulevard just before 7 p.m. October 19.
NBC Los Angeles
‘This Was Monstrous': Reward Offered in Brutal Killing of Woodland Hills Woman, 81
A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for information in the killing of an 81-year-old woman found dead after she stabbed, strangled and set on fire two months ago in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was found in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha...
Allegedly armed woman barricades self inside San Gabriel apartment
Authorities Wednesday were attempting to arrest an allegedly armed woman who barricaded inside an apartment in San Gabriel. San Gabriel Police Department officers were called just before 9:25 a.m. to the apartment in the 100 block of East Broadway, near Smith Park, on reports of a woman armed with a gun, according to a department statement. Officers attempted to make contact with her but she retreated into a residence and refused to surrender.
2urbangirls.com
Huntington Park shooting leaves one dead
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was fatally shot Thursday in unincorporated Huntington Park. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department were called at 1:38 a.m. to the 3400 block of East Gage Avenue west of Maywood Avenue where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
nypressnews.com
High-speed pursuit from San Diego ends in standoff near LAX; person in custody
A driver who led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 5 Freeway from San Diego was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon near Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said. The incident began when San Diego police attempted to pull over the suspect, who was driving in...
nypressnews.com
Driver leads CHP on high-speed chase from San Diego to Los Angeles County: WATCH LIVE
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A driver was leading California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that originated Thursday afternoon in San Diego County and quickly made its way up the 5 Freeway and into the Los Angeles area. The suspect behind the wheel of a dark-colored Nissan sedan...
Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Vehicle Crashes Down Hillside in La Habra Heights, 1 Injured
La Habra Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A crashed vehicle located down a steep hillside in La Habra Heights, left one victim injured Wednesday night. Los Angeles… Read more "Vehicle Crashes Down Hillside in La Habra Heights, 1 Injured"
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner Out
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary took place inside her home Thursday night. Tamara Schlachter was eating dinner with her daughter when the crime took place. She recalled seeing the burglars ransack her Yorba Linda home.
Long Beach Post
Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say
A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Woman stabbed with sword was attacked by son in Mid-Wilshire neighborhood, family member says
A woman who was stabbed with a sword in the Mid-Wilshire neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night was attacked by her own son, a family member told KTLA Wednesday. The incident was reported just before midnight in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 23-year-old man with a weapon that […]
Woman accused of fatal hit-and-run at Pomona taco stand charged
The woman who allegedly drove into a taco stand in Pomona on Oct. 14, killing one and injuring at least 12 others, was charged on Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinez-Umana, 25, was charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, two counts of hit-and-run resulting in serious death or injury and eight counts of reckless driving causing injury. The crash occurred a little before 7:45 p.m. Friday evening, when Martinez-Umana drove into the taco stand off the side of West Holt Avenue and Dudley Street, where a crowd was gathered. "The vehicle's driver fled the scene and officers began actively searching for her," police said. "More than an hour later, the suspect returned to the scene and turned herself in."The man killed during the incident, Gilberto Cazares Payan, 52, was picking up dinner for his family. It was unclear when Martinez-Umana was set for arraignment. She was released on bond.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 11, Reported Missing in Altadena Found
An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Altadena has been found, authorities said Thursday. Lea Fonseca was last seen about 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, near Eliot Arts Magnet, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Thursday morning, the Los...
Firefighters Douse Vehicle Engulfed in Flames on 10 Freeway
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a traffic collision with fire around 9:24 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway just before Via Verde Street exit in the city of Covina. Additional 911 callers on Monday night, Oct....
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Died in Sherman Oaks Fire Identified
A 28-year-old woman who was found dead in an apartment fire in Sherman Oaks was identified by county authorities Thursday. Firefighters responded at 4:23 a.m. Wednesday to a three-story garden-style apartment at 5259 N. Sepulveda Blvd. where they found flames burning in a unit, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman.
nypressnews.com
John Marshall High School student hospitalized following cutting incident
Police are investigating reports of a stabbing at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz. According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the campus located on Tracy Street at around 4 p.m. after learning of the incident, which they are referring to as an “ambulance cutting.”
Comments / 1