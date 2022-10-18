Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Free Day of the Dead celebration at Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach on October 30D.J. EatonLong Beach, CA
10 Scares, Steals, and Foodie Deals for your L.A. WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Watch 'Ghost Adventures' Zak Bagans and ET's Kevin Frazier Investigate the Los Feliz Murder House (Exclusive)
Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans has had plenty of paranormal encounters, but only ET's Kevin Frazier got to come along for a "level 10" adventure at an infamous Hollywood location!. The pair teamed up to enter the "Los Feliz Murder House" for a new two-part episode of Ghost Adventures, investigating...
'House of the Dragon' Producer 'Baffled' Over Fan Thirst for This Character: 'Really?'
House of the Dragon has delivered a new bad boy Internet boyfriend to the masses -- and at least one of the series' writers can't quite make sense of it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner hilariously open up about the fan love and thirst for Matt Smith's complex performance as Daemon Targaryen -- which often finds him involved in both murderous and incestuous plotlines.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Closer After 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama, Source Says
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles didn't let recent drama impact their relationship. A source tells ET that the "chaos" of the Don't Worry Darling press tour actually brought the 38-year-old director and the 28-year-old pop star closer together. "The press tour was stressful," the source says. "The goal was to...
Dan Levy Returns to TV as Host of 'The Big Brunch': Watch the Trailer
Following his Emmy-winning turn as co-creator, producer and star of Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy is returning to reality TV as the host of the all-new HBO Max cooking competition, The Big Brunch. Set to debut on the streaming platform in November, the first trailer gives audiences a preview of the upcoming food fight centered around "one of the most versatile, yet underrated dining experiences."
Unforgettable Gala Honoring Asian Excellence Reveals 'Illuminate' Theme for 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)
Unforgettable Gala, the annual awards ceremony honoring and celebrating Asian excellence in entertainment, culture and social justice, has set a date for its milestone 20-year anniversary. This year's gala, which will once again be held in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California,...
'The Game' Season 2 to Premiere on Paramount Plus in December
Are you ready to step back into The Game? You better be! On Thursday, Paramount+ announced that season 2 of the hit revival series kicks off on Dec. 15. The series will premiere that Thursday with two new episodes. The rest of the 10-episode season will premiere weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+.
'The Handmaid's Tale': Yvonne Strahovski on Serena's Intense Birth Scene and Life as a Handmaid (Exclusive)
Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale has seen a lot changes for Yvonne Strahovski’s character, Serena Joy, who started the season as the figurehead of Gilead following the assassination of her husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes), who was mourned with an elaborate televised funeral. Since then, her plans to open a Gilead cultural center in Canada were met with extreme pushback before she eventually took up residence with Sons of Jacobs supporters, The Wheelers, where she was forced to live life as a handmaid.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Barnett Responds to Popular Fan Theory He's Related to Season 1's Matt Barnett
Love Is Blind fans are seeing double now that the first episodes of season 3 have been released. The popular Netflix reality competition show is back and following the love lives of 30 singles in Dallas, Texas. One of the new season's breakout stars is blue-eyed funnyman Cole Barnett, who...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Celebrate 10 Years of Marriage: A Relationship Timeline
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are celebrating 10 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot during a romantic ceremony in Italy on Oct. 19, 2012. Since then, the couple has gone on to share life-changing moments, including the arrival of their two sons, multiple professional collaborations, meaningful birthdays and more.
Taylor Swift Fights Herself in Fever Dream Teaser for 'Midnights' Music Videos
Taylor Swift gave fans a visual sneak peek of what to expect from her Midnights music videos, unveiling a shiny new teaser-trailer during Thursday's NFL broadcast -- just hours before dropping her album in full. Swift moves through something of a fever dream in the lyric-less clip -- dancing, fighting,...
‘Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi’: 5 Netflix Documentaries to Watch Next
From 'The Keepers' to 'Don't F**k With Cats,' here are five more documentaries to watch on Netflix after you stream 'Vatican Girl.'
'One of Us Is Lying' Season 2: Murder Club Has a Deadly Secret to Hide (Exclusive)
The tables have turned on the Murder Club. Season 2 of Peacock's One of Us Is Lying is mere hours away from premiering, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek from the anticipated new season. The action picks up following the dramatic events of the finale, when Simon's killer and Addy's ex, Jake, is shot and killed after a confrontation in the woods. With Jake's blood on the Murder Club's hands -- literally -- their attempt to take their deadly secret to their graves becomes threatened when they all receive a concerning text from Simon Says, warning them that they know they killed Jake, even though the rest of Bayview believes he's run away.
Sophie Turner Seems to Weigh in on Viral Sansa Stark Debate
The Queen in the North still reigns -- no matter what Twitter has to say. With all the buzz about House of the Dragon's upcoming season 1 finale, a years-old Game of Thrones debate was reignited on social media on Wednesday -- centered around Sophie Turner's character, Sansa Stark. The tweet that seemed to start the debate featured a photo of Sansa alongside some of the series' biggest villains: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) and Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), as well as House of the Dragon's Aegon Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney).
Taylor Swift Attends Her Own Hilariously Dramatic Funeral in 'Anti-Hero' Music Video
Taylor Swift is poking fun at herself and addressing her biggest insecurities in the new music video for "Anti-Hero," off her newly-released album, Midnights. Written and directed by Swift, the entertaining video begins with the singer-songwriter seated at a kitchen table as the clock strikes midnight. From there, she runs from "all of the people that I've ghosted" through her own version of a haunted house before being confronted with the true "anti-hero," herself. "I'm the problem, it's me!" a party girl version of Swift declares, eventually schooling herself on taking shots, smashing guitars and a hard life lesson: "Everyone will betray you."
Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic
Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.
Simone Biles Cautions People Against Going as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween: 'We Ain't Having It'
Before anyone thinks of picking up an orange jumpsuit for Halloween, Simone Biles has a message of caution. According to multiple outlets, Dahmer-related merchandise and costumes have hit sellers such as eBay with the fright-filled holiday in mind, thanks to the fervor following the release of Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, on Netflix last month. The series starring Evan Peters and Niecy Nash debuted on Sept. 21, and inspired a wave of renewed public interest in the story of the serial killer.
'The Masked Singer' Pays Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber, Introduces Brand New Group of Contestants (Recap)
After getting postponed last week due to the MLB playoffs, The Masked Singer returned on Wednesday with a wild, wacky, Broadway-inspired new episode featuring a whole new slate of hopeful singers!. The whole show served as a fun tribute to the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber, who actually joined the show...
Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights,' Her 10th Studio Album
Taylor Swift's new album is finally out! When the clock struck midnight on the East Coast, the 32-year-old singer's 10th studio album, Midnights, was released at last!. The songstress took to Instagram the moment the album dropped to share her gratitude with one of her main collaborators, Jack Antonoff. "Midnights...
Lupita Nyong'o Recalls the Heartbreaking Way She Learned of Chadwick Boseman's Death From Viola Davis
When Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer in late 2020, the future of his superhero franchise, Black Panther, was uncertain. How does a story continue without its centerpiece? How does a cast carry on under the burden of grief after losing their leading star?. In a new interview with The...
Jennifer Garner's 'Ghostesses' Costumes and Goofy Poem Will Get You Into the Halloween Spirit
Jennifer Garner is getting into the spooky spirit! The actress shared an adorably clever video on Instagram, dressed in ghostly garb while delivering a Halloween poem. Garner appears as two different "ghostesses" in the clip, along with her dog, Birdie, who is also dressed as a ghost in a hilariously shredded pillowcase. The actress' first look is positively witchy -- a purple and black outfit with a jet black wig -- and the second, a classically ghostly tattered white ensemble.
