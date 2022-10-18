Read full article on original website
safetyandhealthmagazine.com
FMCSA requests input on possible changes to ELD regulations
Washington — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking industry stakeholders for input on “ways to improve the clarity of current regulations on the use of electronic logging devices and address certain concerns about the technical specifications.”. FMCSA’s mandate on the use of ELDs to record commercial...
freightwaves.com
LogRock aims to help truck fleets stay off FMCSA’s radar
Trucking compliance software provider LogRock announced it has closed an additional $2 million seed round led by Better Tomorrow Ventures with participation from previous investor Dynamo Ventures, which led the company’s initial $3.5 million seed funding in May. LogRock co-founder and CEO Hunter Yaw told FreightWaves carrier compliance has...
pgjonline.com
Exxon Selling Yellowstone Pipeline Rights, Silvertip Crude Oil Pipeline for $310 Million
(Reuters) — Exxon Mobil Corp. on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery. pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc. for $310 million. Included in the sale are the Silvertip Pipeline, Exxon's interest in the Yellowstone Pipeline and Yellowstone Energy LP and its interests in products terminals in Montana and Washington.
beefmagazine.com
Feed concerns gaining traction
New-crop corn futures have steadily increased over the past two months. Thus, there is not any relief in sight for higher feed costs. With higher interest rates, the cost of storage becomes a larger concern. There is currently very little carry in the corn futures prices, suggesting that going hand-to-mouth for feed needs could be considered if the feeder can ensure they can secure supplies later.
ccjdigital.com
Truck freight bounced back slightly in 2021 from 2020
Trucking news and briefs for Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022:. The trucking industry moved 10.93 billion tons of freight in 2021, generating $875.5 billion in revenue, according to the latest edition of American Trucking Associations’ American Trucking Trends 2022. “The overall truck freight market bounced back in 2021 after falling...
ccjdigital.com
ELDs and highway safety: Crashes, injuries and fatalities rise post-mandate
When the electronic logging device mandate was finalized in December 2015, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration estimated that the rule would save 26 lives and prevent 562 injuries on an annual basis. Today, nearly five years since the mandate took effect for much of trucking in December 2017, truck-involved...
ccjdigital.com
Carriers can become part of a shipper's disaster response plan
We’re pretty deep into the back half of the Atlantic hurricane season, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the worst is behind us. We’ve seen major hurricanes run into late November and just last year Tropical Storm Wanda knocked out power throughout New England, and coastal Massachusetts saw hurricane-force wind gusts, causing damage to numerous homes and obstructing many roadways.
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion set aside in the Inflation Reduction...
