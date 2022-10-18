14-year-old becomes one of the first runway models with Down syndrome to walk at New York Fashion Week

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott just made a massive donation of $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA and 29 of its local branches, the organization announced on Tuesday. According to PEOPLE , Scott's latest act of philanthropy is the largest donation from a single individual in the organization's 110-year-old history. "We are so appreciative," GSUSA CEO Sofia Chang said in a statement. "This is a great accelerator for our ongoing efforts to help girls cultivate the skills and connections to lead in their own communities and globally. The support from all our donors, including this generous support from MacKenzie, is critical in delivering on our work of reimagination and transformation."

"We're excited to prove how MacKenzie's investment in girls will change the world — because when one girl succeeds, we all succeed," Chang added. One of the local chapters selected by Scott was the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council. The Texas-based chapter received a donation of $4.2 million, a gift, they said, that will help in funding new programs and enable them to recover from the impact of the pandemic. "We are truly humbled and grateful for this generous gift and for MacKenzie Scott's trust in our mission," GSSJC CEO Mary Vitek said in a statement.

"This gift not only emphasizes the importance of supporting the next generation of female leaders, but it also acknowledges the work of our volunteers and support of our local donors and community. It ensures we can advance our efforts to provide girls with meaningful experiences and equitable access to our leadership development program so they are empowered and equipped to lead," Vitek added. According to Associated Press , Scott—who has pledged to give away her entire fortune—has donated around $12 billion since 2019.

This isn't the first time Scott is making history with her generosity. Earlier this year, she made a blockbuster $275 million gift to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its affiliates. While the 52-year-old has donated large, unrestricted grants to many different kinds of organizations, she has had a special focus on racial equity. According to a research project of the Women's Philanthropy Institute at Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, less than 2% of all donations are specifically to serve women and girls. Tessa Skidmore—a research associate at the institute—believes major gifts from women like philanthropists Melinda French Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and Scott could inspire other donors. "Those are the types of things that have the potential to change that number," she said.

Youth membership of the Girl Scouts dropped by nearly 30% during the pandemic. "Our traditional way of supporting girls was really upended during the pandemic as troops couldn't really meet in person," Chang said. "So to build back stronger than we ever had before, we're really listening to our Girl Scouts, listening to their families and to our volunteers to really ensure that what comes next for us is truly impactful in this moment."

Some video footage from the older filmmaking era may not be produced or shot on high-resolution cameras, but prove to be amazing filmmaking regardless. Such videos stand the test of time no matter how many years pass. A video clip from the 1978 television documentary series "Connections" has gone viral online. James Burke, a scientific historian, developed, wrote, and presented the 10-episode BBC series, which was based on a novel of the same name. A scene from the series is now being dubbed the "Greatest Shot Ever."



A clip from the eighth edition of the program, "Eat, Drink, and Be Merry," was posted on Reddit in the "Damn That's Interesting" thread under the title "The finest shot ever recorded on TV!" The post, which includes a video of Burke addressing various gases, has roughly 43,000 upvotes.

In the video, Burke, who is now 85, passes a motionless spaceship with the American flag flying in the backdrop as he walks. He eventually pauses to explain that if hydrogen and oxygen are both released in a small space, mixed together, and set on fire to them, "you get that." As soon as he finishes speaking, he turns around and gestures toward a spaceship that is about to launch in the distance. In particular, in 1978, it was what many would consider a once-in-a-lifetime filming opportunity. "Destination: the moon, or Moscow," the historian says as the video fades out.

The shot is indeed very well shot. In a Blue Dot interview , Burke reveals how he timed and shot the moment perfectly. “I wrote 10 seconds of words, it takes 1 second to walk in, 1 second to point, and 1 second to pull focus on the rocket… you can hear the countdown so at 13 seconds I stepped in and did my bit. We took it home and said to the BBC look what we did! And they said …. Looks like back projection.”

Many remembered watching "Connections" during its initial run in addition to PBS telecasts. Some people compared the show to Cosmos, which was first hosted by renowned astrophysicist Carl Sagan and most recently by Neil deGrasse Tyson. Reddit users expressed admiration for the show, talking about the cinematography of the shot as well as the impact Burke and the show Connections had on them.

A user commented , "Connections was an absolutely fantastic show. It really underscored that scientific progress was based on surges of interconnected ideas, that the 'great man' theory was of limited use, even though that was the preferred historic narrative of the time. Science is like a wave, the crest of which is held up by all that has come before." Another user agreed, commenting , "Connections is great, a really under-appreciated show. Don't get me wrong, Cosmos is great too, but Connections went a lot more places I think." A user added, "Only discovering it as an adult (thanks, The Witness!), that series drastically improved my awareness of 'where we've been, where we are, and where we're going'. Seriously invaluable, he excels at putting just about all of human progress into context."

A user spoke of their childhood and Connections, "I loved watching the connections series at school. They were really good shows. Only movies I would stay awake for in history."

Another user shared a funny anecdote about being extremely drunk and only remembering the Connections episode from those days. "On my 21st birthday I did what most people do and had a very poor morning the next day. Weirdly, there was a Connections marathon on TV and so I spent the entire day recovering from near alcohol poisoning while watching. It’s about the only thing I really remember from those two days and it was amazing," the user wrote.

The University of Oregon recently announced a new program that will cover tuition and fees for Indigenous tribal members residing in Oregon. The school celebrated National Indigenous Peoples' Day with the launch of the Home Flight Scholars Program, which will immediately allow the 150 to 175 eligible self-identified American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) undergraduate students on campus to receive financial assistance. According to a press release from the university, the goal of the program is to combat the three biggest issues Indigenous students face: financial hardships, academic difficulties and the lack of cultural connectedness.



"The Home Flight Scholars Program tackles the unique challenges these students face and prepares them to graduate with an education and the experience that empowers them to return home and make a positive impact in their communities and for their families," the school's interim president Patrick Phillips said in the release. While Oregon already has a program that covers tuition and other fees for Indigenous students who are members of the state's nine federally recognized tribes, the Home Flight Scholars Program expands on that by offering to cover fees for any in-state student who is a part of one of the 574 federally recognized tribes throughout the entire country.

"With Home Flight, we can provide academic and social guidance that will compliment tribal educational values," the university's assistant vice president Jason Younker said in the release. "We hope that each graduate will consider returning to their home reservations and become future stewards and leaders within their communities. Most of us have grown up wondering whether we were going to be able to afford college, or whether going to college or staying home is our choice. But each of us has had ancestors that sacrificed and survived so that we could have the choices that we do today. The choice should be where to go to college, not if we can go to college."

Younker joined the university as its first formal governmental liaison to the nine federally-recognized tribes of Oregon and is a member of the Coquille Indian Tribe. He lead efforts to pitch and develop the Home Flights program. In addition to covering tuition and other fees, the Home Flight Scholars Program has also created a new American Indian/Alaska Native Academic Adviser position and will provide a variety of services including mentorship and counseling to tribal jobs and future graduate study opportunities. Students can apply for the program starting October 17.

"It's a huge deal," Megan Lynn Van Pelt, a 22-year-old student and co-director of the university's Native American Student Union, told CNN . "It means being a normal student for once. Overall I'm really happy. We shouldn't be worrying about fees, we should be worrying about homework and finals. Van Pelt, a member of the Confederated Tribe of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and a recipient of the Oregon Tribal Student Grant, explained that while she will not need the Home Flight scholarship, she knows many students who do. "This should be implemented everywhere," she said. "Even during my community college experiences, students were struggling to make ends meet. This will not only benefit first generation students, but also think about how many nontraditional students will be returning to school because of the UO Flight program."

The iconic American singer-songwriter and philanthropist Dolly Parton was recently recognized for her decades of charitable efforts. The 76-year-old was awarded the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy at Gotham Hall in New York City on Thursday, making her the first female entertainer to be honored with the award. Speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the award ceremony, Parton opened up about what inspires her philanthropic work, which includes fostering a love of reading in children around the world since 1995 through the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library.



Parton famously launched the Imagination Library to help children in her home of Sevier County, inspired by her father Robert's inability to read and write. "That always made me feel bad about my dad, so I started it based on that, just for our county," the star shared. "Governor Phil Bredesen thought it was a great idea, so they took it statewide. It's just grown in leaps and bounds ever since then, but it came from a place in my heart to try to help children in their young years, their most impressionable years, to learn how to read and write." Other members of the 2022 class of Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy honorees include Manu Chandaria, who works through the Chandaria Foundation to provide healthcare to overlooked African communities; Lyda Hill, founder of the IF/THEN initiative to support women in STEM; and Lynn Schusterman and her daughter Stacy, major investors in criminal justice reform and reproductive rights.

"It's great to be recognized, especially something as big as this [Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy] with all these wonderful, intelligent people that have done so much for the world," Parton said. "Just to be one of them is an honor to me." Although her list of achievements over the years includes 10 Grammy awards, 13 ACM Awards, and an upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the "Jolene" singer doesn't consider awards the goal of her philanthropy.

"It's always wonderful to get recognition for anything you've done that might've helped people. I'm always proud to accept the awards, and I'm always humbled by it," she said. "I'm proud of the Imagination Library as much as anything I've ever done in my life. To get an award for the things you've done just says, 'Hey, people are noticing, and it's doing some good!' It must be, or you wouldn't be recognized to that extent." Aside from her work through the Imagination Library, Parton's philanthropic efforts also include donations to Vanderbilt University for pediatric infectious disease research and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, and the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund to support families affected by the 2016 wildfires in Sevier County.

"I always want to do things that I can be proud to talk about, things that I believe in," Parton explained. "I cannot be a hypocrite and just say I'm going to donate this money for a tax write-off. I'd really like for it to mean something to me—something I can take pride in. I know it's a lot of work, but there's a scripture in the Bible that says, 'To whom much is given, much is required,' so that's kind of how I feel when I think I'm working too much toward something. When it's something you love, you're happy to do the work, and I'll continue to do it for as long as I last."

The 20s are a period in everyone's life when we discover new things about ourselves. However, we are pretty sure that we know our name, age, height, likes and dislikes by this time. A 30-year-old content creator also thought the same but a discovery changed everything for her. Naomi Melanie Leanage thought her name was pronounced a certain way and if it would have been incorrect, her parents would have corrected her. Naomi revealed in a post on TikTok that she has always pronounced her last name to rhyme with "fromage," or Nicki Minaj. She didn't realize she was mistaken until she discovered how the name is pronounced in Sri Lanka, where her parents are from. Naomi's last name is actually pronounced "leenagay" and does not rhyme with "fromage."

She explained it by following the TikTok trend of speaking in rhymes and making a video that went completely viral with almost 2 million views now. She captioned the video, "One thing about me… and my siblings, we were all bamboozled!!" Naomi and her siblings were obviously shocked when they discovered the correct pronunciation of their last name. She told Tyla , "I found out a couple of years ago from my dad, Paul. We asked how our last name sounds French. He said 'oh, well, it is not actually pronounced like that.'" Naomi's family immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka, where people started pronouncing their name incorrectly as French cheese. Naomi's father made the decision to modify the way the family pronounces their last name rather than spending his life continually correcting people.

She said, "My siblings and I were very shocked, I felt like I was bamboozled my whole life. My mum, Nayana, 62, knew but she didn't think to mention it."

However, despite learning the correct pronunciation Naomi and her siblings have decided to stick with the current pronunciation. Several people reached out to her after she posted the video to relate to similar experiences. She explained, "A lot of people have said to me that when they came to live in western countries, their names would be changed or spelled differently. I feel like over two decades of saying it, I don't think I can switch it up that easily - I will continue to say it how I have been doing."

She said that changing her name after pronouncing it the other way for two decades will be tough so she decided to stick with the same.

Several TikTok users were impressed with the rhythm and beat used by Naomi in her video. One person commented, "This is the first one where I’ve seen consistent rhyming!!! Impressed." Another said, "Was waiting for someone to do this with rhyming! You nailed it! Also, your last name always confused me haha."

Some even relayed their own experience with the struggle with uncommon names in western countries. A user said, "same with us!! we use an Americanized version of pronunciation to avoid complications." Another added, "This happened to my great-great grandparents as well when they came to Canada. Many don’t know the true spelling or pronunciation of their last name."

An 11-year-old boy is winning people's hearts after he came up with a heartwarming use for this birthday money: launching a food bank service from his garden shed. Isaac Winfield, who was born with a rare chromosome disorder, started the initiative in 2020 after learning that his new school didn’t accept food donations. "It started in the car on the way to school," the boy's mom, Claire, told SWNS . "We'd always donated to food banks and during the pandemic he would take food parcels into school which would be given to people in need. When Isaac moved from mainstream school to a specialist school he was left confused as to what he was going to do with his food parcel."

"It was in the middle of the pandemic and his new school weren’t offering food parcels. Being the resilient little lad he is he said 'it's alright, we’ll give them food at my house.' I was laughing but he had just broken his arm so I let him do it to cheer him up," the 42-year-old continued. "I doubled what money we gave them normally for food parcels and he went off to Aldi. With a little bit of help he put all the food he bought in a little greenhouse with some lights and started offering it from there. Someone spotted it and put it on one of those Facebook community sites and it went mad. People came and donated. The greenhouse lasted four weeks before I had to go and get a shed because we ran out of room."

"By Easter 2021 we were funded a bigger shed by the free masons. He ran his little shed and his big shed on the drive. We have the big shed on the driveway and operations will continue from the house. Luckily we have a big driveway," she added. Today, well-wishers can donate food or ask for supplies by contacting Isaac via his Friend's of Isaac Food Bank Facebook page. The youngster fills bags of groceries that have been donated and hands them out to the needy around his hometown. Those in need can also directly visit his foodbank shed—open 24 hours every day—and help themselves to whatever they require.

Isaac now plans to expand his service by opening a foodbank in town with the backing of a local charity. "It's gone from a little project to a vital community project," Claire revealed. "I can't believe it's been two years coming up. He had a van donated. Isaac loves YouTube and we had a YouTuber called Mark McCann the driveway who donated the van, it was fully taxed and insured. Morrison's jumped on board and started supporting us with the cause, so has the community. Our local community donate as and when they can." This year, Isaac asked his family and friends to make foodbank donations instead of buying him birthday gifts.

"For his 11th birthday he just wanted foodbank donations and it was absolutely rammed. He just wanted to get as many donations in as possible to help as many people as he can. I see roughly five visitors a day. The shed is always open and they don’t need to knock and I know we get visitors who come late at night and avoid seeing people. We think the situation for people is going to get worse and worse as the winter comes up. As it gets colder people are going to have to choose between heating and eating. We're stocking up on pet food, food, winter clothes and wellingtons to help people keep warm," she said. "Isaac's always been very kind-hearted. Anything he comes across he always wants to stop and help. I'm very blessed. It's massively helped with his confidence, with his disability it has massively helped. To help all these people and hear how much of a wonderful job it's boosted his confidence. He can't read or write but he can fundraise."

Maria Salud Ramirez Caballero, the inspiration for the Pixar character "Mama Coco," has died at the age of 109. According to Roberto Monroy, the state of Michoacán's secretary of tourism, she died suddenly in Santa Fe de la Laguna, the Mexican town where she was born, which is known for its beautiful pottery. Maria was a ceramic potter and is survived by her three children and grandchildren. Monroy referred to her as a "tireless woman and life model." Despite her striking resemblance to the animated character, she never received any sort of official acknowledgment for her contribution to the film "Coco." However, according to TMZ , Pixar did clarify that when researching the movie, they spoke with many local families, including Maria's.

She was popularly known as "Mama Coco" among her family and even worldwide after the release of the movie in 2017 that talked about Mexico's "Day of the Dead" traditions. Her family worked endlessly to get her official recognition after the release of the film but were never successful. Patricia Pérez Hernández, one of her grandchildren, informed the local daily El Universal that she believed her grandmother was the inspiration for Mama Coco's appearance, motions, speech pattern and other peculiarities.

She explained that they weren't looking for royalties at the time but enough money to fill her grandmother's oxygen tank every two days. Maria was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and had to use oxygen tanks to breathe.

Maria told China Town TV that producers from Pixar even took her picture in the town plaza. She said, "They only came and took my picture and took it with them." She said that she was offered a lot of things but "nothing came out of it." However, her local community praised and recognized her contribution.

The general opinion of the Pixar audience acknowledged her contribution when the production house failed to do so. Her house became an attraction for tourists who came to meet her from all parts of the world.

She received honors from the municipality of Quiroga and was designated as the artisans' ambassador. Gabriela Gabriel Fabián a young potter told El Universal that after making Maria the face of the pottery community in the area, they were able to display their art to the whole world. She said at the time, "It has benefited us because many more tourists come. This town is known because of the lady's fame, they buy our artwork, everything we do, and figures of her." Patricia describes Maria as a regular Mexican grandmother leading up to her final years, "She scolds us sometimes, but sometimes loving with us and her great-grandchildren, she has been happier lately and she even jokes." Despite the struggle for recognization, Maria will forever remain the inspiration behind the beloved character in the hearts of the viewers. She leaves behind a family who will work to carry on her memory.

When Rachel Décoste set out to explore West Africa's Republic of Benin in August 2018, she was hoping it would be a life-changing journey of self-discovery. Little did she know, the trip would end up changing her life in more ways than one. On her very first day in Benin, Décoste—who grew up in Ottawa, Canada, as the daughter of Haitian parents who'd immigrated to Canada in the late 1960s—asked a passerby for directions. That one interaction was the beginning of an incredible love story that saw Décoste and the stranger engaged within two weeks and married within six.

According to CNN , it all began when Décoste—the descendent of enslaved Africans—submitted her DNA to an online ancestry site in the hopes of finding out where her forebears had lived. "DNA tests for a descendant of enslaved Africans has very deep significance for us," she said. "Even though it's not a precise science, when you get the map of where your ancestors came from, it's an emotional journey." The ancestry site gave Décoste a list of countries where she had roots: Senegal, Ivory Coast, Togo, Ghana and Benin. Armed with this list, she set out on a five-month remote working trip to visit each country.

It was toward the end of this trip that Décoste arrived in Benin. "Honestly, I don't know if I could find Benin Republic on a map before this," she admitted. After a couple of days settling in, Décoste set out to visit Ouidah, which was once one of the most active slave trading ports in Africa. "I'm sure that one of my ancestors passed by there, just because of my DNA test," she said. The first person she spotted when she stepped out of her bed and breakfast was a man who was about to get on a motorcycle that was parked just outside. Rachel greeted the stranger and politely asked him how to get to Ouidah.

"You have to go to a certain intersection downtown, where all the bush taxis are," the stranger explained. "You find the taxi going to your destination, you pay for your seat, and then you'll get there." However, as he started passing on directions to the intersection, he realized they were a bit complicated for someone new to Benin and changed his tune. "If you want. I can bring you there, it's about 10 minutes away," he offered, gesturing to his bike. Although Décoste was wary of trusting someone she didn't know, she decided she was unlikely to come to harm in broad daylight and accepted his offer. "I take a chance, hop on the back of his motorcycle, no helmet," she recalled.

Décoste soon learned that the motorbike-riding stranger was Honoré Orogbo, a single father and business owner in his 30s who'd lived in Cotonou all his life. When they arrived at the taxi rank, they realized it would be some time before the one heading to Ouidah left as the driver wouldn't leave until the taxi was full. Since Décoste didn't have time to wait around, Orogbo offered to take her to Ouidah where he had a friend he'd been hoping to visit. "I'm like 'Cool. I'll pay for gas. Let's go,'" Décoste recalled. They arrived in Ouidah in just over an hour. "He shows me how to get back—where the bush taxes are that I can get back that afternoon—and he shows me where the Slave Museum is. And I'm like, 'Okay, good to go. Thanks, sir,'" she added. However, before they parted, Décoste asked Orogbo if he wanted to get brunch with her. Over that meal, he agreed to take her around Benin over the coming days as she figured that might be easier than relying on taxis.

Over the course of their travels, the pair got to know each other better. "We were very open and very candid, because we were strangers and we'll never see each other again," Décoste recalled, adding that she was touched when Orogbo explained that he didn't have a newer model of motorcycle because he prioritized his son's education. "He says 'I'd rather have my kid have those opportunities than drive a fancy motorcycle.' And I thought, 'Wow, those are the values of my parents.' I saw myself in those values," she said. Soon, Décoste sensed things shift between them. She felt comfortable around him in a way she'd never felt before. "We get along great. He laughs at my jokes," she recalled thinking. "I had a bit of a meltdown a couple times—which I'm not proud of—where he didn't freak out, because usually angry Black women scare people. But he took it all in his stride."

Décoste and Orogbo spent as much time together as they could before she had to leave Benin. On the evening of her departure, the two talked about what a future together could look like. As they realized they were both equally committed to make their relationship work, they decided to get engaged and that Orogbo would relocate to North America for her. Although it was big decision—especially since they'd only known each other for two weeks—he said he decided to "follow my instincts, to follow my heart." Six months later, in January 2019, Décoste returned to Benin for her wedding to Orogbo. "I took the time during the separation to start preparing myself mentally and psychologically for a big move," he recalled. "I had to think about the huge life change that was going to be ahead of me, the cultural differences. I know people who went to the Americas and it wasn't necessarily easy."

Orogbo also prepared his son for the move. "I explained to him that, 'My son, we will go to a different country and we will start over together. With time, you will have new friends, you will have new cousins. You will have everything you wish for. everything that you have here you will have over there, in time,'" he said. Today, the family lives in Ottawa. Décoste works as a diversity and inclusion expert while Orogbo is studying. Their love story, Décoste said, is a reminder that "it's never too late." "You're not too old to just travel alone by yourself, in a country that you don't know, where you don't know anybody. You're never too old to find love. You're never too old to become a mother," she said. "There is no expiration date on opportunity. And grab life by both hands. If I can do it. You can."

Sharing meals together is an intimate activity that brings families and people together. We all have dinners with our family, lunches with our friends and breakfasts with our colleagues and it is a profound experience. Recently, 500 New Yorkers came together to share a meal on a busy street. The video recorded by New York City Council Member Erik Bottcher is winning the hearts of people around the world.

The beautiful event happened in an open street in Chelsea on 21st street between the 9th and 10th avenues. Bottcher turns the camera toward a huge table around which 500 neighbors have gathered and are eating peacefully on the street. "Take a look at that," Bottcher says in the video which has gone viral on the internet. He explains that this initiative is called "the longest table" during which neighbors are showing up from all over Chelsea. He turns the camera around to reveal more tables and hundreds of people gathered to share a meal.

Bottcher says, "This is what open streets do when you dedicate the street to people instead of through traffic or cars." He added, "We've got community members coming together to be together." He concluded the video by saying, "Can't beat that." The event was organized by New York City Next , whose goal is to "help the city we love recover and rebuild, and to energize and inspire others to act by creating moments of joy."

The video was reposted by Goodable on Twitter with the caption, "There were no cars. No fights. Nobody complaining. Just neighbors being kind and neighborly." People on social media were absolutely impressed by the event with one person commenting , "Look at all that diversity!"

"Exactly what streets should be used for!" noted another .

New York City Next works closely with the creative community of the city to bring it back to life. Their goal is to "To help the city we love recover and rebuild, and to energize and inspire others to act by creating moments of joy. If you love NYC, this is a chance to give back and make a positive impact on the place we call home." They have organized several events around the city in order to achieve their goal.

They set up a pop-up concert outside the Met on December 9, 2020. It included members of the Met Opera Chorus who have been out of work during the lockdown. Moreover, they organized a Covid-19 memorial in November of that year to recognize the lives lost due to the pandemic. They made a floral arrangement that was cast out in the Atlantic Ocean. The organization also organized an event to honor the New York public libraries.

They hold a segment called "Love Letters to New York" in which residents are encouraged to submit videos, poetry, and videos about their love for the city. In addition to that, the non-profit created a new music video for Billy Joel's song "New York State of Mind" to "lift the spirits of New Yorkers, and motivate them toward civic action."

Fashion runways are often inaccessible and most of these shows work on stereotypical beauty standards that exclude people with any disability. However, a teenager with Down syndrome is changing the narrative. Monika Myers, 14, was born with Down syndrome and has been dealing with the stigma attached to the syndrome since she was a toddler. The Toronto resident has now become an inspiration to those with the same condition. Monika recently took part in the runway at two major fashion hotspots—Toronto Kids Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week—as Canada's first model with Down syndrome, according to Montreal Gazette . "It feels really great and amazing. I really loved New York. I enjoyed all the beautiful buildings, restaurants and taxis. I enjoyed meeting so many people. And of course, the modeling was amazing," she wrote in an email to Postmedia.

Monika has always loved fashion; she frequently gets dressed up and poses for pictures. She has drawn inspiration from some well-known Down syndrome models, such as Madeline Stuart and Ellie Goldstein, a Gucci model. Stephanie Myers, her mother, explained that one day they were watching a movie and Monika was appreciating the beauty of an actor. She asked her why does she think so and Monika replied, "Mom, every woman is beautiful." Her mother said, "And that was when it dawned on me and I asked her if she would like to try for modeling or acting as well."

Monika explained, "I really love wearing beautiful dresses. They make me feel really amazing. I feel really excited to walk on the runway." Suzy Tamsy, of SuzyQJewels, from Toronto Kids Fashion Week, said, "Monika was spectacular on the runway and showcased her SuzyQJewels dress stunningly with her fierce walk of confidence." Monika has been highlighted in the magazine Biz and Fashion. She exudes a charisma and sense of style that has fashion designers in awe.

Monika wants everyone with a dream to take a chance and go for it. "Don’t be nervous, just go for it. Be brave and beautiful and believe in yourself." Tamsy agrees: "Today we need to encourage everyone that they can achieve their dreams if they put in the work to accomplish them. Monika is a true example of reaching for the stars, from the first time I met her in the fitting room, and (I’m) truly honored to have her wear SuzyQJewels in TKFW."

Her mother said that Monika is just doing what she loves and has no plans for the future right now. She explained, "I think it’s really exciting for her. Right now we’re going to take it as far as she loves it." As part of her "I am brave and beautiful" project, Monika creates bracelets to empower people and donates money to good causes. Her hobbies extend beyond modeling. She has been involved in dance, theater, ballet, and hip-hop since an early age. She is a downhill skier, cyclist, and gold medalist in synchronized swimming in addition to being a Girl Guide and singing in a choir.