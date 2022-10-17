ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Watch the Fetterman-Oz Pennsylvania Senate Debate October 25 at 8 p.m.

By George Stockburger
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10zdV1_0idPo3sH00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will meet for their only scheduled debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate Race on October 25.

The exclusive one hour debate will be held at the abc27 studio in Harrisburg and can be watched in each of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites starting at 8 p.m.:

Station Network Market Station Website Social

WHTM-TV ABC Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lebanon, York, PA Abc27.com @abc27news

WJET-TV ABC Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie

WFXP-TV FOX Erie, PA YourErie.com @jetfoxyourerie

WYTV-DT MNT Youngstown, OH Wytv.com,Wkbn.com @33wytv

WBRE-TV NBC Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv

WYOU-TV CBS Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton, PA Pahomepage.com @eyewitnessnewstv

WTAJ-TV CBS Johnstown, Altoona, State College, PA wtaj.com @wtajtv

WPHL-TV MyNetworkTV Philadelphia, PA Phl17.com @phl17

WPXI-TV NBC Pittsburgh, PA Wpxi.com @wpxi

The U.S. Senate Debate will also be streamed on the following websites:

Station Network Market (Counties) Station Website Social

WETM-TV NBC Elmira, NY (Tioga) Mytwintiers.com @wetm18news

WPIX-TV CW New York, NY (Pike) Pix11.com @pix11news

WIVB-TV CBS Buffalo, NY (McKean, Potter) Wivb.com @News4buffalo

WDVM-TV IND Washington, D.C. (Fulton) dcnewsnow.com @DCNewsNow

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access to the debate. The debate will be moderated by WHTM abc27 News anchor Dennis Owens and WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester with questions covering the issues most important to Pennsylvania voters.

Follow the debate on social media with #PASenateDebate.

Only Nexstar and Nexstar contracted partners may stream the debate to their websites or on their social media channels. The use of video from the debate is prohibited until the debate has concluded.

A WHTM/Emerson College poll of 1,000 Pennsylvania voters found the race between Oz and Fetterman to be a virtual tie. Fetterman led Oz 44.6% to 42.6% with a +/-3% margin of error. Third-party candidates received 5% and 7.9% were undecided.

Nine percent of Republicans (twice as much compared to Democrats) said there were undecided. Independents leaned towards Oz at 45.5% and 11.8% were undecided.

The economy is the most important issue for 39% of Pennsylvania voters, followed by threats to democracy (14%), and abortion access (13%), according to the poll

Election Day for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is November 8, 2022.

Comments / 8

covid19
2d ago

Con man oz should stay on New Jersey hawking his fraudulent miracle cures New Jersey didn’t want him why should Pennsylvania get stuck with him

Reply(1)
4
Related
Newsweek

John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman gets nervous, dumps BLM as his campaign runs on fumes

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is getting nervous as the polls tighten between him and GOP nominee Mehmet Oz. Fetterman just scrubbed all mentions of Black Lives Matter from the issues page on his campaign website. The phrase does not appear in text anywhere on his website anymore, and it only gets a passing mention in the video on his “Taking on Crime” page. In that video, he appears to be justifying his decision to chase down an unarmed black jogger in his pickup truck while armed with a 20-gauge shotgun.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks

It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest.   Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Pennsylvania Senate race narrows

Democrat John Fetterman tops Republican Mehmet Oz among Pennsylvania voters by 45%-41%, in a Fox News survey released Wednesday. That 4-point edge is within the poll’s margin of sampling error, and down from an 11-point advantage in late July. It is notable neither candidate receives majority support. Three percent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
