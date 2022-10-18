ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHnqV_0idPn8K700

Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said. The suspected assailant was detained.

Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect, a Somali citizen, initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore.

Officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured, but not in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police later said the victims who were killed were two German men, ages 20 and 35. The severely injured person is a 27-year-old German.

Neither the names of the victims nor of the perpetrator were given, in line with German privacy policy.

Further information on the incident and possible motives of the attack weren't immediately available. Police said there was no danger to the public.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
The Independent

One nurse dead, one injured, and suspect shot in Dallas hospital shooting

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot at a hospital in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday morning, local media reports.Dallas Police responded to Methodist Dallas Medical Center at around 11.15am local time after reports of a shooting.WFAA reports that they found two people had been shot. The suspect was shot and injured when apprehended by a responding officer.The victims, believed to be nurses, were found near the labour and delivery area of the hospital and were immediately treated, with one listed as in critical condition.Sources say suspect at Methodist was shot by Methodist Police officer after suspect...
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen

ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release.  Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
ATHERTON, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

German fitness mogul believed to be among 6 killed in plane crash off Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — The wreckage of a plane reportedly carrying German businessman Rainer Schaller was found off the coast of Costa Rica, authorities said Saturday. A flight plan filed for the small, charter plane listed Schaller, 53, as a passenger, The Associated Press reported. A man by the same name operates international chains of fitness and gym outlets, including Gold’s Gym and McFit.
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy