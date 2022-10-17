Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSAW
City snowplows run into inflation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we have very pleasant fall weather right now, we have seen some flakes fly and we know a Wisconsin winter is just around the corner. The Department of Public Works in Green Bay is making sure its plows and salt trucks are ready, but inflation is having an impact.
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
Pulaski bonfire investigation: New details, timeline released
This is an update to the ongoing investigation of the Pulaski Bonfire Incident as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this matter.
WSAW
Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. After a five-day search, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department, according to the local police.
wearegreenbay.com
Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
12 fire departments respond to house fire in Port Washington
A house was completely destroyed after a fire in Port Washington on Friday. The fire was discovered by the fire chief when he saw the smoke nearly three miles away.
WSAW
Detectives release timeline of bonfire explosion involving Pulaski area students
SHAWANO COUNTY , Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators have released a timeline of the bonfire explosion that injured several young people from the Pulaski area last Friday. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the bonfire explosion as it happened within their jurisdiction in Maple Grove. On Wednesday, Shawano County...
WSAW
Numerous emergency responders simulate active shooter at Bay Beach Amusement Park
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The setting of this year’s active threat response training bringing together numerous Brown County agencies was held at Bay Beach Amusement Park, on the grounds and in the pavilion. Multiple emergency agencies practice for that unexpected phone call that demands a response from all...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan OWI crash into house
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
marquettecountytribune.com
Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you watch WBAY-TV channels on an antenna or DirecTV, we are going off the air late Saturday night. This includes our subchannels, too: First Alert Weather 24/7, Circle, StartTV, H&I, and Decades. This is so we can do maintenance on WBAY’s transmitter. We’re powering...
WBAY Green Bay
“No one called 911.” Detectives want witnesses, victims of explosion to come forward
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County officials are asking people to come forward with information about a bonfire explosion that injured dozens of young people from the Pulaski area as the school district makes people aware of counseling and grief services. The sheriff’s office says multiple detectives have been...
CBS 58
20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash
HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
1 person killed in single vehicle crash in neighboring Sheboygan County, WI | By Lt. James A Gottsacker
October 19, 2022 – Sheboygan Co., WI – Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m. the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center received several 911 calls regarding a single vehicle crash on County Road AA (Foster Road) at I-43, in the Town of Holland. Preliminary investigation indicated the...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton woman sentenced for deadly high-speed crash, vehicle reached 105 mph
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021. Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July. Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s...
WBAY Green Bay
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
Oshkosh Police make arrest after investigating social media threat
On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at approximately 08:55 PM, officers from the Oshkosh Police Department became aware of a post indicating a potential threat towards Oshkosh West High School.
seehafernews.com
Names Of Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash Are Released
The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
Comments / 2