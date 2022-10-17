ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

WSAW

City snowplows run into inflation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - While we have very pleasant fall weather right now, we have seen some flakes fly and we know a Wisconsin winter is just around the corner. The Department of Public Works in Green Bay is making sure its plows and salt trucks are ready, but inflation is having an impact.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties

(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-41 SB reopened in Outagamie County

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – I-41 southbound in Outagamie County has reopened just under an hour after the initial closing. Authorities say that the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open. There was still no information provided regarding injuries or the cause of the crash. Local 5...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Person of interest in Green Bay child-shooting is in custody

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting of a 5-year-old girl. After a five-day search, 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department under the direction of the Green Bay Police Department, according to the local police.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Patrol operation on Wisconsin highway results in arrests for fentanyl, cocaine, stolen vehicles & more

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV – A multi-jurisdictional, 4-hour-long patrol operation was conducted throughout Washington County on Highway 41. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 17 vehicles were searched for criminal activity during the operation. Deputies say that among those stops, arrests were made for possession of fentanyl...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old in Dodge County located safe

FOX LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Dodge County have given an update regarding the search for missing 12-year-old Jack Couey. According to the Fox Lake Police Department, Couey has been found and is safe. There are no further details regarding this incident. Local 5 News will update this...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan OWI crash into house

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A driver was arrested after crashing into a house in Sheboygan Wednesday evening, Oct. 19. Police said the crash happened on 13th Street and involved two vehicles, one of which ended up going into the house. The Sheboygan man, 50, who was driving, was arrested and cited...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
marquettecountytribune.com

Weekend fire destroys home in Westfield

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 2:31PM regarding a structure fire at 629 S. Charles St. in Westfield. Village of Westfield Fire Department, along with fire departments from Town of Westfield, Town of Springfield, Town of Newton, Oxford, Montello, Coloma, along with a Wautoma Fire Department Ladder Truck were paged. Also responding were Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Marquette County EMS. The Sheriff’s Office reported that the house was occupied at the time of the fire and everyone inside was able to get out without any injuries. The structure is a full 2-story home that is a total loss from the fire.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY-TV channels go dark Saturday night into Sunday morning

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you watch WBAY-TV channels on an antenna or DirecTV, we are going off the air late Saturday night. This includes our subchannels, too: First Alert Weather 24/7, Circle, StartTV, H&I, and Decades. This is so we can do maintenance on WBAY’s transmitter. We’re powering...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

20-year-old killed in Sheboygan County crash

HOLLAND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man from Plymouth has reportedly died following an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Wednesday revealing that officials received several 911 calls regarding a single-vehicle crash that took place on County Road AA at I-43 in the Town of Holland.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Names Of Two Men Injured In Area Rollover Crash Are Released

The names of the Two Rivers men who were trapped for a time and injured late Wednesday afternoon as the result of a single vehicle rollover crash have been released. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says that 53-year-old Leroy D. Cowen was driving a 2001 Ford Escape northbound on State Highway 147, north of Sturm Road in The Town of Mishicot, when he failed to negotiate a curve.
MISHICOT, WI

