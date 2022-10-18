Read full article on original website
Dogs on beach in Gulf Shores against the law; some residents, visitors not cooperating
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A beach is the place for friends and family to hang out, but not all welcome pets. The City of Gulf Shores has a law that prohibits all dogs and pets, even service dogs from stepping foot in the white sand. But some people are not taking it seriously. Steve […]
Skeleton remains found in Miramar Beach woods
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were at Leeward Drive after a “resident found what they believed to be skeletal fragments while clearing a lot located near a residential street.” The Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime […]
WJHG-TV
New public beach access opens in Walton County
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A majority of people in Walton County, visitors and locals alike, are here for the beaches. Now, one area along the coast is easier for everyone to access and enjoy. The 10th regional access in the county is now open along Scenic Gulf Dr in...
Fort Walton Beach, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Fort Walton Beach. The Bay High School football team will have a game with Fort Walton Beach High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The B. T. Washington High School - Pensacola football team will have a game with Choctawhatchee High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
saltwatersportsman.com
Giant Wahoo Smashes Tourney Record
A 101-pound wahoo boated by Derrick Dover on Oct. 7 at Florida’s Destin Fishing Rodeo is the biggest ever caught in the event’s 74-year history, topping the tournament record of 98.2 pounds that was set in 2010. He hooked the fish while on a “lunch break” during an...
utv44.com
Baldwin County Bridge Company sues ALDOT Director over Gulf Shores bridge
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The debate over building a new bridge over the Intracoastal waterway to Baldwin County beaches has made its way to the courtroom. the city of gulf shores has been campaigning for such a bridge to alleviate congestion on Hwy 59 and current the W.C. Holmes ... And this week we learned ALDOT has agreed to build one.
Pensacola, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pine Forest High School football team will have a game with Escambia High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
WKRG
Worsening drought conditions for the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The persistent dry weather has lead to a worsening of the ongoing drought. These conditions are forecast to continue through the winter months. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released an update to their drought outlook for the winter. Unfortunately, the expected La Niña pattern is expected to yield drier-than-normal conditions. The drought over the Southeast U.S. is expected to either hold steady or worsen.
utv44.com
New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
getthecoast.com
The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!
On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
uwfvoyager.com
Downtown Pensacola’s Series of Events This Fall
Starting in late-October and going into mid-November, O’Riley’s Irish Pub and Sir Richard’s Public House will be holding events to celebrate the Fall season. If you and/or your friends are looking for somewhere to have a drink and have fun, then keep reading. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Halloween...
getthecoast.com
Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. The event is organized by...
pensacolastate.edu
True Texan behind ‘Texan B’s BBQ’ is PSC Culinary Arts grad
Bill Davis’ brisket is so good he doesn’t fancy it up with much. “Just salt and pepper” and then cook low and slow for about 13 hours. Not everything that Davis serves in his Texan B’s BBQ food truck is so simple and minimalistic. His pork has a more involved rub.
2022 Halloween Festivities in Baldwin County
Looking for Halloween festivities in Baldwin County, Alabama? From theme parks to pumpkin festivals to steam trains, we have you covered! All events are kid friendly but some have portions that are better suited for older children and adults.
niceville.com
Niceville Bazaar is Saturday; over 130 booths, food trucks, music
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Bazaar, a gigantic pre-Christmas shopping event with over 130 vendors, is Saturday at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Formerly known as the World Bazaar or Holiday Bazaar, the 2022 Niceville Bazaar is open to holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There...
Empty Florida mall wing transformed into haunted house attraction
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The far West corner of Santa Rosa Mall in Okaloosa County is now a Halloween hot spot. The Wentz brothers’ Festival of Fears is in full swing for the rest of October. The four Wentz brothers created the first haunted house inside the mall in 2021. “Last year was our […]
