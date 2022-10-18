MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The persistent dry weather has lead to a worsening of the ongoing drought. These conditions are forecast to continue through the winter months. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released an update to their drought outlook for the winter. Unfortunately, the expected La Niña pattern is expected to yield drier-than-normal conditions. The drought over the Southeast U.S. is expected to either hold steady or worsen.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO