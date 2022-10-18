ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

WMBB

Skeleton remains found in Miramar Beach woods

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Miramar Beach, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were at Leeward Drive after a “resident found what they believed to be skeletal fragments while clearing a lot located near a residential street.” The Medical Examiner’s Office and WCSO Crime […]
MIRAMAR BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

New public beach access opens in Walton County

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A majority of people in Walton County, visitors and locals alike, are here for the beaches. Now, one area along the coast is easier for everyone to access and enjoy. The 10th regional access in the county is now open along Scenic Gulf Dr in...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
saltwatersportsman.com

Giant Wahoo Smashes Tourney Record

A 101-pound wahoo boated by Derrick Dover on Oct. 7 at Florida’s Destin Fishing Rodeo is the biggest ever caught in the event’s 74-year history, topping the tournament record of 98.2 pounds that was set in 2010. He hooked the fish while on a “lunch break” during an...
DESTIN, FL
utv44.com

Baldwin County Bridge Company sues ALDOT Director over Gulf Shores bridge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The debate over building a new bridge over the Intracoastal waterway to Baldwin County beaches has made its way to the courtroom. the city of gulf shores has been campaigning for such a bridge to alleviate congestion on Hwy 59 and current the W.C. Holmes ... And this week we learned ALDOT has agreed to build one.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
High School Football PRO

Pensacola, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Worsening drought conditions for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The persistent dry weather has lead to a worsening of the ongoing drought. These conditions are forecast to continue through the winter months. The Climate Prediction Center (CPC), a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), released an update to their drought outlook for the winter. Unfortunately, the expected La Niña pattern is expected to yield drier-than-normal conditions. The drought over the Southeast U.S. is expected to either hold steady or worsen.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

New toll-free bridge coming to Gulf Shores by 2026

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — People driving to and from the beach will have a free alternative route in about three years. The Alabama Department of Transportation has ok’d a new bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway in Baldwin County. Gulf Shores Mayor, Robert Craft says he’s all for the addition of the new bridge.
GULF SHORES, AL
getthecoast.com

The 2nd Annual Epic Bakery Festival in DeFuniak Springs is back!

On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Emerald Coast is bringing back its Epic Bakery Festival for the 2nd year! The family-friendly event is back at Mainstreet in DeFuniak Springs. Enjoy delicious baked goods from locally-owned bakeries, chefs, and restaurants, a live DJ, an epic...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WKRG News 5

A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe

The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
FOLEY, AL
wuwf.org

A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal

Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
uwfvoyager.com

Downtown Pensacola’s Series of Events This Fall

Starting in late-October and going into mid-November, O’Riley’s Irish Pub and Sir Richard’s Public House will be holding events to celebrate the Fall season. If you and/or your friends are looking for somewhere to have a drink and have fun, then keep reading. O’Riley’s Irish Pub Halloween...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Free country music festival coming to The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island

A free country music festival is debuting at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday, November 4 and continuing on into Saturday, November 5. The 2-day Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will feature performances from country music stars. The event anticipates at least 3,000 visitors. ​The event is organized by...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
pensacolastate.edu

True Texan behind ‘Texan B’s BBQ’ is PSC Culinary Arts grad

Bill Davis’ brisket is so good he doesn’t fancy it up with much. “Just salt and pepper” and then cook low and slow for about 13 hours. Not everything that Davis serves in his Texan B’s BBQ food truck is so simple and minimalistic. His pork has a more involved rub.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Niceville Bazaar is Saturday; over 130 booths, food trucks, music

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The Niceville Bazaar, a gigantic pre-Christmas shopping event with over 130 vendors, is Saturday at the Mullet Festival grounds in Niceville. Formerly known as the World Bazaar or Holiday Bazaar, the 2022 Niceville Bazaar is open to holiday shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There...
NICEVILLE, FL

