Uvalde, TX

Stateline

What We're Reading: Top State Stories 10/21

MS: Feds open civil rights investigation into Mississippi’s role in Jackson water crisis. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is opening a civil rights investigation into Mississippi’s role in the breakdown of Jackson’s water system. The NAACP filed a complaint last month alleging that Mississippi has discriminated against the city based on race, and that the state has “deprived” Jackson of federal funds intended for maintaining safe drinking water systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSAT 12

Uvalde schools get $442,000 from John Cornyn’s federal gun safety law

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
CW33

Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning NOAA released their Winter 2022-2023 forecast and it paints a familiar picture for Texas. The influence of La Niña is expected to continue for the third winter (December-February) in a row resulting in a higher likelihood of a warmer and drier period ahead during our coldest months of the year. As we dive into later, not all La Niña winters have followed the warmer and drier than normal pattern.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

“In God We Trust” signs to go to all school districts countywide

Medina County Commissioners addressed a variety of topics at the Sept. 13th meeting, including hearing a couple speakers from the Democratic and Republican parties. Medina County Democratic Party chair Sandy Young warned that those caught stealing or defacing campaign signs for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will face “creative punishments” if the vandalism continues, she told county commissioners.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Uvalde tragedy impacts neighboring school districts

UVALDE, Texas — What happened in Uvalde continues to resonate many months later. While it feels like things are back to normal and students are back in school -- that could not be further from the truth. The impact of the tragedy can even be felt in the neighboring...
UVALDE, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE
Stateline

Stateline

Washington, DC
