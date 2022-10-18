Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Related
What We're Reading: Top State Stories 10/21
MS: Feds open civil rights investigation into Mississippi’s role in Jackson water crisis. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is opening a civil rights investigation into Mississippi’s role in the breakdown of Jackson’s water system. The NAACP filed a complaint last month alleging that Mississippi has discriminated against the city based on race, and that the state has “deprived” Jackson of federal funds intended for maintaining safe drinking water systems.
Uvalde school district superintendent, in surprise move, finalizes retirement Wednesday night
UVALDE, Texas — Hal Harrell officially retired during a school board meeting on Wednesday night. Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy. In a surprise move, Hal Harrell, the superintendent...
KSAT 12
Uvalde schools get $442,000 from John Cornyn’s federal gun safety law
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas school districts are set to receive nearly $8 million from the Justice Department to improve campus security this year through funding from the bipartisan gun safety law passed this summer. That includes nearly half a million for Uvalde.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
NewsWest 9
1 ECISD school fails state school safety audit due to unlocked interior doors
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas has been implementing random safety intruder audits in response to the May shooting in Uvalde, and Ector County ISD has experienced some of these audits recently. The district has seen success in every school that has been inspected so far, except...
KSAT 12
Gov. Abbott’s office aware of migrants’ flight from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard, texts show
SAN ANTONIO – Governor Greg Abbott’s office was aware of the flight of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard before takeoff last month. The State of Texas has denied any involvement with that flight. However, text messages released by Abbott’s office in response to a public information request show otherwise.
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning NOAA released their Winter 2022-2023 forecast and it paints a familiar picture for Texas. The influence of La Niña is expected to continue for the third winter (December-February) in a row resulting in a higher likelihood of a warmer and drier period ahead during our coldest months of the year. As we dive into later, not all La Niña winters have followed the warmer and drier than normal pattern.
Texas sending families DNA kits to help identify their children in case they're slain in school shooting
'It's like wiping your ass before you take a shit,' said Brett Cross, whose son Uziyah Garcia died at Robb Elementary School.
Click2Houston.com
Uvalde school officials approve terms of superintendent’s retirement without publicly disclosing them
UVALDE — The Uvalde school board approved the terms of Superintendent Hal Harrell’s retirement Wednesday, but did not disclose any details of his exit as leader of a school district still reeling from the worst school shooting in Texas history. When voting on the retirement terms, trustees referred...
Over 60,000 Migrants Crossed in Texas and President Biden Said Don’t Declare an Emergency
President Biden administration told El Paso not to declare an emergencyScreenshot from Twitter. In a recent discussion, an El Paso Texas City council member told Fox News that the White House told Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser not to declare an emergency.
Latest poll shows 63% of Texans expect Abbott to win
The latest poll by Emerson College Polling and The Hill of Texas voters finds that Republican Governor Greg Abbott has an eight-point lead over his Democratic challenger, Beto O'Rourke, 50% to 42%.
Abbott will triple Beto's advertising spend in next two weeks
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is doing all he can to ensure he defeats his Democrat rival, Beto O'Rourke, in next month's midterms. Despite holding the lead over his rival, Abbott is taking no chances, increasing his advertising on TV and radio according to the latest report by AdImpact, a company that tracks ad spending.
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Uvalde ISD names interim superintendent
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Uvalde school board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Hal Harrell, who was criticized over the Robb Elementary school shooting. The board also named an interim superintendent while it searches for a replacement. Details here: Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement. Biden to invest...
Whataburger Faces Over $1 Million Lawsuit After Injuries to Fort Hood, Texas Soldier
A beverage served in the wrong cup to a Fort Hood, Texas soldier has turned into an expensive mistake for one of the state's favorite fast-food chains. Maybe he should have ordered a Dr Pepper instead. According to Local Today, James Vance was severely burned from coffee that was allegedly put into the wrong cup at a Whataburger in Sealy, Texas.
devinenews.com
“In God We Trust” signs to go to all school districts countywide
Medina County Commissioners addressed a variety of topics at the Sept. 13th meeting, including hearing a couple speakers from the Democratic and Republican parties. Medina County Democratic Party chair Sandy Young warned that those caught stealing or defacing campaign signs for gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will face “creative punishments” if the vandalism continues, she told county commissioners.
devinenews.com
Unnamed Devine campus gets “random intruder detection audit”, results discussed at meeting
In his monthly superintendents report Todd Grandjean told the board that due to increased fentanyl overdoses in Texas the district is now stocking Narcan nasal spray at two campuses. The spray is administered to treat opioid overdose. “We don’t feel we have a problem but better safe than sorry,” he...
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
WFAA
Uvalde tragedy impacts neighboring school districts
UVALDE, Texas — What happened in Uvalde continues to resonate many months later. While it feels like things are back to normal and students are back in school -- that could not be further from the truth. The impact of the tragedy can even be felt in the neighboring...
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
Stateline
Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
Stateline provides daily reporting and analysis on trends in state policy.https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/blogs/stateline
Comments / 0