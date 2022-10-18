Goldman Sachs names new leadership trio for core units

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) outlined its leadership team for its new core business units on Tuesday as the Wall Street giant undertakes its biggest overhaul since 2020.

The bank named Ashok Varadhan, Dan Dees and Jim Esposito as global co-heads of Global Banking & Markets while Marc Nachmann will be global head of the asset and wealth management division.

Stephanie Cohen will become global head of Platform Solutions, the bank said.

(This story has been refiled to add 'core units' in the headline)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lananh Nguyen Editing by David Goodman

