ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man killed by subway train after falling on tracks during fight, police say

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNTte_0idPIEQT00

A man was struck and killed by an oncoming subway train in New York City on Monday after he fell onto the tracks during a fight at rush hour, police said.

The fatal incident occurred at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights subway station, located between the Jackson Heights and Elmhurst neighborhoods of New York City's Queens borough. The New York City Police Department said its officers responded to a report of someone hit by a train at around 4:45 p.m. local time and, upon arrival, found a man under a subway car with severe trauma to his body.

MORE: NYC subway shooting suspect skips court, judge orders US Marshals to forcibly bring him in
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H2yGw_0idPIEQT00
WABC - PHOTO: A view of the scene where a man was struck and killed by an oncoming subway train at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station in New York City's Queens borough on Oct. 17, 2022.

The victim -- identified as Heriberto Quintana, 48, of Queens -- was removed from under the train and transported to the nearby Elmhurst Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. The New York City medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said a preliminary investigation has determined that Quintana was involved in a physical altercation with a 50-year-old man on the station's platform for the northbound F train. During the course of the fight, police said, Quintana fell onto the tracks as the train was entering the station. It was unclear whether he was pushed off the platform during the scuffle, or if he fell on his own.

MORE: Suspect arrested in deadly, unprovoked stabbing of New York City subway rider
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mBfur_0idPIEQT00
WABC - PHOTO: Police respond to the scene where a man was struck and killed by an oncoming subway train at the Roosevelt Avenue-Jackson Heights station in New York City's Queens borough on Oct. 17, 2022.

The 50-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The incident caused service delays impacting multiple train lines in Queens for several hours on Monday night.

Quintana's death marks the ninth fatality in New York City's subway system this year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Widow shares heartbreak after deadly subway station argument

NEW YORK -- A man who was killed after an argument inside a Queens subway station is being remembered as a devoted husband and loving father of three.Police say it started over a cell phone falling onto the tracks after the victim bumped into another man Monday night.His devastated widow sat down with CBS2's Kevin Rincon.Wiping away tears, Hilda Rojas can't begin to process why or how her husband, Heriberto Quintana, isn't here.Monday night, she got a call from the hospital, saying her husband was there. She asked to speak with him. When she was told no, she realized something...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

4th woman charged in 'green goblin gang' attack

NEW YORK - Police arrested a fourth suspect who was wanted in the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Darina Peguero, 26, of Queens, surrendered to New York City police over the weekend. Authorities charged her robbery and then let her go under supervised release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Subway Psycho Pushes Man onto Tracks as Train Bears Down

BRONX - A Bronx man was shoved off a subway platform and onto the tracks below in yet another unprovoked attack in the subway. At around. 11:50 am on October 15, a man was on the subway platform of the northbound Number 6 train at the 149th Street and Southern Boulevard station.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Shooting of woman in East New York may have been landlord-tenant dispute

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn woman is hospitalized and barely hanging on after she was shot outside her apartment over the weekend. Investigators believe the shooting possibly stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Stephanie Cobb is facing the hardest decision a mother could make. "We have to make a family decision to take her off of life support because they say she's gonna never recover. She will never wake up," said Cobb. Danielle Parker, Cobb's daughter, was shot in the neck Sunday outside her family's apartment on Dumont Avenue in East New York.It happened as the family was finishing dinner. "It's crazy. She...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Dogs Attack Toddler, 2 Others on Street After Escaping NYC Home; Owner in Custody

Three people, including a toddler, were bitten when a pack of dogs escaped a Staten Island home Tuesday, authorities said. It wasn't clear how many dogs were being kept at the home near York and Prospect avenues, or what they were being kept for, but police said that at least 15 dogs were inside the house as of Tuesday evening, most of which appear to be puppies. Neighbors said at least four canines somehow got off the property and attacked people in the area.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Three Men Charged With Murder for Fatal Shooting Outside Ridgewood Recording Studio: NYPD

The police have arrested and charged three men with murder for a gang-related shooting that took place outside a Ridgewood recording studio in June. Savion Johnson, 19, and Warren Burgess, 33, of Brooklyn, and Omar Gaines, 19, of the Bronx, were busted Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man outside Rockwall Studios, located at 1080 Wyckoff Ave., at 1:15 a.m. on June 6.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man hit in the head with a machete in Brooklyn, police say

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 25-year-old man was struck in the head with a machete in Brooklyn Thursday morning, police said. The suspect approached the victim near Brighton Fourth Street and Neptune Avenue in Brighton Beach just after midnight and attacked him, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in the neck in East New York, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Brooklyn Sunday night, police said. Authorities found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck near 715 Dumont Ave. in East New York at around 8:15 p.m., police said. The woman was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family of man fatally shot by police in Inwood wants answers from NYPD

NEW YORK -- According to the NYPD, officers fatally shot 29-year-old Joel Capellan in Inwood over the weekend after he ignored repeated commands to drop his weapon.It reportedly started when Capellan brandished a weapon during a dispute, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Capellan's family was left heartbroken and with many questions after his death. "His smile, when he walked into a room, it lit up the whole world. He was so great," said Kayla Capellan, his sister.According to police, a lieutenant and three officers assigned to the neighborhood safety team were approaching the intersection of Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street at around...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: NYPD cop shoots at Bronx carjacker who plowed into his partner

An NYPD cop fired his gun at a Bronx carjacker who had just plowed into his partner, police said Monday. The cops, riding together in a marked NYPD van, spotted a Mercedes-Benz that had been carjacked at gunpoint 25 minutes previously and pulled the driver over near Westchester and Elder Aves. about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, police said. The victim had tried to track his car with an app after being ...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project

BROOKLYN, NY – A 29-year-old man was shot outside the Sheepshead Bay Houses apartment project in Brooklyn on October 9th. Now, the New York City Police Department is searching for the gunman who is wanted for attempted murder and assault. The shooting took place in front of the complex located at 2957 Avenue W. in the Sheepshead Bay section of the city. At around 7:20 pm, police officers from the 61st Precinct responded to find the victim with a single gunshot wound to the arm. He was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Today, the NYPD The post Man shot outside Brooklyn housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
ABC News

ABC News

877K+
Followers
185K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy