Florence County, SC

SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
Set of 'Suncoast' to return to Moncks Corner on Wednesday

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday as the cast of "Suncoast," a drama featuring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney, returns to the Lowcountry's Hometown to film. According to the Town of Moncks Corner, film crews will be in the area...
