abcnews4.com
Family, friends gather for Celebration of life for Brittanee Drexel in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — A celebration of life will be held Friday for Brittanee Drexel. The celebration of life will be held on Friday, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Journey Church at Inlet Square Mall on Highway 17 in Murrells Inlet, according to a flyer posted to Facebook and confirmed by the family.
abcnews4.com
SC pastor arrested on nearly a dozen charges in decades-old case involving children
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An Andrews-area pastor was arrested Thursday on 11 warrants from Maryland in connection to a decades-old case involving minors, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. Thomas James Brackett, 59, was arrested at his home on Gapway Road without incident, deputies say. He...
abcnews4.com
SC rapper sentenced to 6 years on gun charge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was sentenced to six years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In November 2019, officers with the Sumter Police Department were aware that Funchess-Johnson, a gang member...
abcnews4.com
Father arrested & charged after death of 2-year-old at Circle Drive, authorities say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Hemmingway Police Department officers arrested a father in the death of his two-year-old on Wednesday, October 19th. Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office has charged Tyrone Williams,42, with Homicide by Child Abuse. On September 7th, WCSO said deputies responded to Circle Drive to help Williamsburg EMS...
abcnews4.com
Man gets 14 years after traffic stop leads to drug bust while visiting family in SC
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — An Atlanta man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for drug charges. Delano McDowell, 31, of Atlanta, Ga., pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana and trafficking methamphetamines 28 to 100 grams and was sentenced by the Honorable Circuit Court Judge R. Ferrell Cothran to 14 years in prison, said Elizabeth Smith, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case.
abcnews4.com
Residents sue management, board of directors of evacuated condos in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents and condo owners have filed a federal class-action lawsuit against the board of directors and companies that manage the Renaissance Towers in Horry County. The suit was filed roughly a week ago as some condo owners allege they are still without a home,...
abcnews4.com
Set of 'Suncoast' to return to Moncks Corner on Wednesday
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner will be back in the spotlight on Wednesday as the cast of "Suncoast," a drama featuring Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney, returns to the Lowcountry's Hometown to film. According to the Town of Moncks Corner, film crews will be in the area...
abcnews4.com
Georgetown Co. school bus involved in minor crash with 54 students on board, district says
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County School District (GCSD) reported a minor bus incident on Waverly Road in front of Waccamaw Elementary following afternoon dismissal. A district official said a GCSD school bus failed to yield the right of way while turning out of the school parking lot.
abcnews4.com
Life After Coal: 6 years of documenting & researching life that now calls Lake Busbee home
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — WPDE ABC15 presents “Life After Coal,” a nature documentary about Lake Busbee in Conway. You can watch the documentary in the video player below. You can also stream it from our YouTube page by clicking here. Lake Busbee was created to act as...
abcnews4.com
Myrtle Beach officials working on possible changes to beach shade policy
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach city leaders met on Wednesday to discuss what shade devices are allowed on the beach. The discussion comes after a rise in wind shade devices, which were made popular on social media sites like TikTok. The beach shade the advisory committee talked...
abcnews4.com
1-year-old child dies after being struck by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 1-year-old child has died after being struck by a car Tuesday evening on Faith Road just outside of the Pembroke community of Robeson County, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Lewis said the baby was just two months...
abcnews4.com
'I was a monster': Brittanee Drexel's killer speaks in court after guilty plea
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — For the first time on Wednesday, we heard from Raymond Moody – the man charged with murdering Brittanee Drexel. His statement was brief, but it was one the Drexel family waited 13 years to hear. “I was a monster when I took Brittanee Drexel’s...
abcnews4.com
Convicted killer sentenced to life in prison for murder of Brittanee Drexel
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The killer of Brittanee Drexel was sentenced to life in prison for her death. The hearing took place at the Georgetown County Courthouse on Wednesday. You can watch the hearing in our video player. BACKGROUND ON THE CASE. Raymond Moody was arrested and charged...
