coinfomania.com
German Neobank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Product for Customers
German neobank N26, announced today that it is launching a cryptocurrency trading product called “N26 Crypto.” The bank said the new product will first be made available to Austrian users and will expand to other markets over the coming weeks. Co-founder and CEO of N26, Maximilian Tayenthal, had...
coinfomania.com
Brazil’s Largest Digital Bank Nubank to Launch Its Token on Polygon
Brazil’s largest digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it is launching its token on the Polygon blockchain. Per the announcement, the token dubbed “Nucoin” will be made available to over 70 million of the bank’s customers in the first half of 2023. Nubank to Launch Its Own...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
coinfomania.com
How the Global Energy Crisis Impacts European Crypto Businesses
In the wake of the 2021-2022 global energy crisis, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies began a steady descent from all-time highs in price. Nowhere is the energy crisis more acute than in Europe, causing investors to question how it affects crypto businesses. Discover how the most recent energy supply troubles have impacted European crypto companies below.
coinfomania.com
OSC Survey Confirms 13% of Canadians Have Invested in Crypto
The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), a Canadian-based regulatory agency, recently released the results of an online survey, revealing that 13% of Canadians have invested in cryptocurrencies. 13% of Canadians Invest in Crypto. OSC conducted an online survey among 2360 Canadians, from April 26 to May 10. The study was conducted...
coinfomania.com
Binance Gains Regulatory Approval to Operate In Cyprus
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has received Class 3 registration as a Crypto Asset Services Provider (CASP) by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the company announced via a blog post on Thursday. Binance competitors FTX and CryptoCom also received similar licenses from the regulator...
coinfomania.com
Binance to Launch APT Token Perpetual Contracts Amid Controversy
On Tuesday, leading crypto exchange Binance announced via a blog post that it will list APT token perpetual contracts on its platform despite controversy. According to the announcement, the product will be available to users on October 19. Binance to List APT Perpetual Contracts. Perpetual contracts are similar to crypto...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, remain on track for winning week
Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, keeping major indexes on track for weekly gains after several days of up-and-down trading
coinfomania.com
RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism on Web3
BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, today announced the launch of their official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new and exciting use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web3 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s ambitious plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to breed 2nd generation NFTs from their existing NFTs.
