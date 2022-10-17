ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinfomania.com

German Neobank N26 Launches Crypto Trading Product for Customers

German neobank N26, announced today that it is launching a cryptocurrency trading product called “N26 Crypto.” The bank said the new product will first be made available to Austrian users and will expand to other markets over the coming weeks. Co-founder and CEO of N26, Maximilian Tayenthal, had...
coinfomania.com

Brazil’s Largest Digital Bank Nubank to Launch Its Token on Polygon

Brazil’s largest digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it is launching its token on the Polygon blockchain. Per the announcement, the token dubbed “Nucoin” will be made available to over 70 million of the bank’s customers in the first half of 2023. Nubank to Launch Its Own...
coinfomania.com

How the Global Energy Crisis Impacts European Crypto Businesses

In the wake of the 2021-2022 global energy crisis, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies began a steady descent from all-time highs in price. Nowhere is the energy crisis more acute than in Europe, causing investors to question how it affects crypto businesses. Discover how the most recent energy supply troubles have impacted European crypto companies below.
coinfomania.com

OSC Survey Confirms 13% of Canadians Have Invested in Crypto

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC), a Canadian-based regulatory agency, recently released the results of an online survey, revealing that 13% of Canadians have invested in cryptocurrencies. 13% of Canadians Invest in Crypto. OSC conducted an online survey among 2360 Canadians, from April 26 to May 10. The study was conducted...
coinfomania.com

Binance Gains Regulatory Approval to Operate In Cyprus

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has received Class 3 registration as a Crypto Asset Services Provider (CASP) by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the company announced via a blog post on Thursday. Binance competitors FTX and CryptoCom also received similar licenses from the regulator...
coinfomania.com

Binance to Launch APT Token Perpetual Contracts Amid Controversy

On Tuesday, leading crypto exchange Binance announced via a blog post that it will list APT token perpetual contracts on its platform despite controversy. According to the announcement, the product will be available to users on October 19. Binance to List APT Perpetual Contracts. Perpetual contracts are similar to crypto...
coinfomania.com

RhinoX Soulbound NFT Launches Roadmap Detailing New ‘Soul Breeding’ Mechanism on Web3

BinaryX, a GameFi development platform, today announced the launch of their official RhinoX roadmap which unlocks new and exciting use cases for soulbound tokens in the Web3 space. The roadmap reveals RhinoX’s ambitious plans to develop a ‘soul breeding’ mechanism that gives existing RhinoX token holders the ability to breed 2nd generation NFTs from their existing NFTs.

