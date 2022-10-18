Read full article on original website
KKTV
WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County
WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
Wildfire sparks near Boulder, prompting evacuations and closing highway
UPDATE: As of 4:31 PM, the fire was estimated to be 75 percent contained. According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, a small grass fire estimated to be eight to 10 acres in size has sparked near Lakeridge Trail, north of Boulder. Initially, four homes in the immediate area were...
Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill
Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
coloradosun.com
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado
BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
Eagle to begin closing trails two weeks sooner than originally planned
Soft-surface trails in Eagle will now close Dec. 1, two weeks earlier than the town’s historic closure date, following an Oct. 11 Eagle town council decision. Town Manager Larry Pardee said that the Dec. 1 closure aligns with Bureau of Land Management closure dates, allowing for more cohesion throughout the region.
Four Colorado bourbon bars dubbed 'best in West,' including one with 2,000-plus options
Whiskey-themed website 'The Bourbon Review' recently released their top 2022 picks for bourbons bars around the country and four Colorado spots made the cut to be featured on the 'West' region list. On the unranked list, the first spot to be included was The Bluegrass Coffee & Bourbon Lounge in...
Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold
When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
grandgazette.net
Steve Skinner for County Commissioner
Commissioners set the course for the county. I’d like to turn the ship toward things that will further serve locals now. I think the county should take a more active role in workforce housing. And in making sure that kids have early education opportunities. Seniors should have more affordable housing options and we need to make sure they can stay in their homes if they are on a fixed income. I’ve seen people get priced out and move away. That hurts.
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park says goodbye to a legend
On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
TMZ.com
Bull Elk Attacks Tourist in Colorado Park, Crazy Video Shows
Some pesky tourists got exactly what they had coming to them after getting way too close to a huge elk ... prompting it to put its antlers to good use by charging right at one of 'em!!!. The bull elk was just doing its thing in Estes Park, CO, and...
berthoudsurveyor.com
Ryan Armagost, Berthoud resident and Republican candidate for Colorado State House
Berthoud resident Ryan Armagost, Republican candidate for Colorado State House District 64 (HD-64) that includes all of Berthoud proper as well as unincorporated areas to the south and east, has long possessed a predilection for public service. Armagost, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the Army National...
yellowscene.com
Introducing Boulder Social, a New Brewery and Restaurant
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Colorado Entrepreneurs Frank & Gina Day Have Launched a New Concept in Boulder, Creating the Perfect Hangout to Eat, Drink, and Socialize. BOULDER, CO —...
Arrest made after Fairview High School targeted with threats
Police are investigating a threat at Fairview High School in Boulder where one suspect is in custody.
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive
A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
grandgazette.net
Brooke Jean Mead5/14/2012 – 10/13/2022
Brooke Jean Mead passed away at the age of 10 on October 13, 2022, after her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy. She was born on May 14, 2012, to Billy and Andrea (Straus) Mead of Granby, CO. After her mother Andrea lost her battle with cancer, Brooke and Billy welcomed Kathy Mead into their family. Kathy was a wonderful stepmother to Brooke and loved her dearly.
