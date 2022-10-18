ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Fire prompts evacuations in Boulder County

WATCH - Barry Morphew, husband of missing Colorado woman returns to court for motions hearing. Morphew's defense filed a motion in September asking for 97 items to be returned to Morphew. Updated: 5 hours ago. Shooting involving a Fremont County Deputy under investigation. WATCH: $60 million going to Arkansas Valley...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Governor Polis kicks off $700 million in I-70 improvement projects on Floyd Hill

Motorists frustrated with I-70's famed bottleneck-causing Floyd Hill corridor are about to get relief by way of a $700-million Colorado Department of Transportation improvement project. Gov. Jared Polis, accompanied by U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse and other state and local officials, met at the Floyd Hill Open Space Trails parking lot Wednesday to kick it off with a press conference. The state received a $100-million...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns

Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

QuikTrip opens 3rd location in Colorado

BENNETT, Colo. — QuikTrip has begun its expansion into Colorado. The gas station and convenience store company has opened its third store in Colorado and two more are planned by the end of the year. The new "QT" store opened Thursday in Bennett, east of Aurora. QuikTrip opened its...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Eisenhower's former 'Cold War retreat' ranch in Colorado sold

When President Dwight D. Eisenhower looked for an escape from the simmering Cold War in the 1950s, a favorite getaway was a rustic ranch four miles west of Winter Park — accommodations that were a far cry from Palm Beach, Martha’s Vineyard and other retreats that presidents frequent now. Byers Peak Ranch in Fraser, the property where Ike made many stays as his career skyrocketed from Army colonel to Allied commander, to president of the United States, sold over the summer for a reported $11.5...
FRASER, CO
grandgazette.net

Steve Skinner for County Commissioner

Commissioners set the course for the county. I’d like to turn the ship toward things that will further serve locals now. I think the county should take a more active role in workforce housing. And in making sure that kids have early education opportunities. Seniors should have more affordable housing options and we need to make sure they can stay in their homes if they are on a fixed income. I’ve seen people get priced out and move away. That hurts.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
K99

Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious

Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
COLORADO STATE
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park says goodbye to a legend

On Saturday, October 22, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. for longtime Estes Park resident, Patricia “Pat” Ann Washburn at St. Bartholomew’s Church. With Washburn’s passing on September 18, the local community not only lost a dedicated resident involved with many organizations but a piece of Estes Park’s history.
ESTES PARK, CO
yellowscene.com

Introducing Boulder Social, a New Brewery and Restaurant

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Colorado Entrepreneurs Frank & Gina Day Have Launched a New Concept in Boulder, Creating the Perfect Hangout to Eat, Drink, and Socialize. BOULDER, CO —...
BOULDER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?

Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
LOVELAND, CO
KGAB AM 650

Titipong Tongbua Is Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive

A Loveland man who is wanted for identity theft and trying to influence a public servant as well as numerous other charges is this week's Larimer County Most Wanted Fugitive. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Titipong Nathan Tongbua is described as being 42-years-old and standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing 195 pounds.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
grandgazette.net

Brooke Jean Mead5/14/2012 – 10/13/2022

Brooke Jean Mead passed away at the age of 10 on October 13, 2022, after her lifelong battle with cerebral palsy. She was born on May 14, 2012, to Billy and Andrea (Straus) Mead of Granby, CO. After her mother Andrea lost her battle with cancer, Brooke and Billy welcomed Kathy Mead into their family. Kathy was a wonderful stepmother to Brooke and loved her dearly.
GRANBY, CO

