ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Neyland Stadium topped 125 decibels during Tennessee vs Alabama game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has revealed just how loud Neyland Stadium got during Saturday’s iconic game between the Tennessee Vols and the Alabama Crimson Tide. According to Tennessee Athletics, the stadium hit 125.4 decibels. “Thunder goes off right above your head, that booming sensation, that can approach around 120, 125,” said […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home...
KINGSPORT, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
fox56news.com

Stoops: ‘Doesn’t take a genius’ to see Tennessee, Hendon Hooker clicking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky football team is using its bye week to rest up, analyze its strengths and weaknesses, and get ready for its next opponent: Tennessee. When head coach Mark Stoops was asked on Tuesday about what he saw out of the Volunteers in last Saturday’s win over Alabama, he chuckled and said “you saw it, didn’t you? Pretty good, pretty good.”
LEXINGTON, KY
College Football News

Tennessee vs UT Martin Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs UT Martin prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Tennessee (6-0), UT Martin (4-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings |...
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser

University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
HAMPTON, TN
WBIR

It's snowing in East Tennessee and it's only October!

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — October is supposed to be a bone-chilling month with Halloween coming up, but this is a little ridiculous! People in Campbell County woke up Tuesday to find it was snowing outside, and we're barely halfway through the month!. You read that right: Snow. In October. This...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy