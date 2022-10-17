Read full article on original website
Current Publishing
Opinion: Freedom of an empty nest
Well folks, I’m two months into my glorious stint as an empty nester, and I. Am. Thriving. I love it so much I can almost forget the horrors of being a stay-at-home mom for nine years and a working mother for 14. “Horrors” may be a bit strong, but keeping four offspring safe and warm and out of jail was exhausting – emotionally, physically, and mentally.
themindsjournal.com
True Love vs Fake Love
I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
I used a dating app to meet millionaires. I got to travel the world, get fancy gifts, and learn a lot from my relationships.
Amber Lucas says she's done dating losers and spongers. She's started "dating up," ditching them for successful businessmen who shower her with gifts.
Slate
My Friends Have No Idea I’m Way Richer Than Them. They’re About to Find Out.
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My boyfriend and I (both mid-30s) have lived in a home that we own for the past five years. The house is located in a modest area of our county and is relatively small in comparison to a typical single-family new build. It was built in the late 1980s and its interior still reflects that. It was always a dream of ours to completely renovate the interior and we’ve had money saved up to do so for a little over six months now. We finally found a designer who fits well with us and they signed off on our budget being appropriate for the work we want to get done. I’m massively excited—I think this will finally make it feel like our home.
Current Publishing
Column: A grammar horror story
On days like this, kids in costumes aren’t the only spooky things in the neighborhood. Did you know commas can save innocent lives? I wanted to avoid controversial subjects like killing in this column, but here we are discussing the only two certainties in life: death and punctuation. In...
Daily Free Press
The Importance of Being Single
You have to love yourself before you can love someone else. Extremely cliche and easier said than done, but true nonetheless. There is something beautiful about being single — and I mean truly single. When you are no longer flirting or going on dates and simply dating yourself. It’s liberating.
Therapists, Tell Us The Greatest Thing Your Own Therapist Helped You With
Whether it has to do with boundaries, romantic relationships, or your own diagnoses, we want to hear about it.
psychologytoday.com
Wired for Growth
Uncomfortable feelings are our personal invitation to a party for our own emotional growth. Experiencing vulnerable emotions is essential for deepening capacities for authenticity, resilience, and connection. When emotion rises, we feel unrest—a bracing and agitation of our nervous systems that is indistinguishable from fear. Like all living things,...
usatales.com
Smart Couples Discuss These Important Issues
What should women and men discuss before getting involved in long-term, serious relationships? While the list is short, the topics are as wide as a canyon and often just as deep. Things like whether to have children, how to handle joint finances, faith, and how to divide household chores usually top the list for most couples. What many people miss is the fact that several of the key relationship issues focus on earning, saving, spending, and dealing with money.
creators.com
October 16, 2022
Dear Annie: My wife's parents are somewhat typical baby boomers. Enjoying the privileges of early retirement, they are extremely doting and generous grandparents. It has become a weekly tradition for them to pick up our children from school on Fridays and bring them home for a meal. Here's the problem....
outsidetheboxmom.com
5 survival tips for single moms from other single moms
As a single mom, it’s a daily challenge juggling finances and managing the myriad of tasks that need to be done: housework, child care, working outside the home. There are also a lot of needs and desires that come along with being a single mom due to divorce or even death. If this sounds like your current situation, this guide is for you.
How to Build a Leadership Team That Inspires, Empowers, and Delivers Results
Sound executives embody the values and culture of an organization. Great executives drive growth and success for years to come.
I’m the CEO of Apple – there are four personality traits you need to work for me
APPLE CEO Tim Cook has revealed the four personality traits he looks for in prospective hires. Landing a job at Apple – one of the most prominent tech companies in the world – is no easy feat. However, possessing a certain set of traits could help you get...
