For 8 Years in a Row, Chicago Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Wisconsin House Has LEGO In The Walls

This Wisconsin home looks very normal on the outside but has quite a unique interior. Referred to as a LEGO house. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is going for $250,000. It is located at 7003 61st Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142. Again... very normal outside!. The house is 2,114 sqft and...
KENOSHA, WI
Davenport, IA
