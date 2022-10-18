ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

advantagenews.com

Wood River picks new electric supplier

Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
WOOD RIVER, IL
FOX2Now

Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – One of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East. Tesla has posted listings for several full-time jobs on Indeed.com for workers in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. That includes lead material handlers, area supervisors, inventory control specialists and more positions.
PONTOON BEACH, IL
ehstigertimesonline.com

Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville

The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –

HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
SHILOH, IL
timestribunenews.com

Troy and Glen Carbon Seats Contested

Seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts which include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon are among those up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. In Madison County Board District 2, incumbent Republican Stacey Pace is being opposed by a Democratic candidate, Charles “CJ” Metheny. Both reside in Troy.
TROY, IL
KMOV

Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan city

St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard

Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
mymoinfo.com

James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City

(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
advantagenews.com

Battle for Madison County District 9

Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Report says Tesla moving into Madison County

Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
MADISON COUNTY, IL

