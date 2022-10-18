Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
This Richardsonian Romanesque-style home in St. Charles, Missouri was designed by innovator Oliver L. Link in 1892CJ CoombsSaint Charles, MO
Wood River picks new electric supplier
Like many others, the Wood River City Council has renewed its municipal electricity aggregation program with a new supplier. Constellation NewEnergy will be the new provider beginning in February in a deal that lasts for 22 months. Since June, residents had been receiving a rate of 4.29 cents per kilowatt...
Tesla hiring for jobs in Metro East, promising sign of new facility
PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – One of the world’s leading electric vehicle manufacturers could soon set its footprint in the Metro East. Tesla has posted listings for several full-time jobs on Indeed.com for workers in Pontoon Beach, Illinois. That includes lead material handlers, area supervisors, inventory control specialists and more positions.
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
Shiloh School Student Created “Hit List” of Fellow Students –
HUME, IL. (ECWd) – Letter issued to parents:. At Shiloh CUSD #1, we work diligently to keep students safe and maintain open lines of communication with our families. It’s extremely important for us to make sure you have the facts directly from us. The district implemented our Threat...
Grant's Farm, under family control, looks to boost attendance, be 'self-sustaining'
ST. LOUIS — A group of Busch family heirs are looking to more than double attendance at Grant's Farm over the next five years, part of their push to turn the iconic South County tourist destination into a self-sustaining operation. Note: The video above is from 2021. In order...
Many treasures found in time capsule discovered at the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce
COLLINSVILLE - At the Collinsville Chamber office, many treasures have been discovered. Jessica Seger, an ambassador with the Chamber, discovered a time capsule that was dated from 1987 to be opened in 2012. It was opened in 2012, but it was placed into a cabinet that has been untouched for ten years.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
Troy and Glen Carbon Seats Contested
Seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts which include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon are among those up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. In Madison County Board District 2, incumbent Republican Stacey Pace is being opposed by a Democratic candidate, Charles “CJ” Metheny. Both reside in Troy.
Railway looking to hire, hosting job fair in Metro East
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Kansas City Southern Railway Company is holding a hiring event for Conductors on Wednesday in Cahokia Heights, Illinois. The event is in being held with the help of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. They’re looking to hire 100 people. The interviews...
St. Louis area companies Esse Health, Navvis announce merger
Two St. Louis area companies are merging in an effort to expand healthcare services.
St. Louis, Missouri Union Station.Dustin Batt, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The St. Louis Union Station is a train station in Missouri and is a National Historic Landmark. When this station opened in In 1894, it was the largest in the world. During the 1940s, the traffic of people was reaching 100,000 a day. Fast forward to 1978, the last Amtrak passenger train left the station.
Echelon Constructors turns St. Louis-area retail space into swim school
The ongoing effort to repurpose retail space has a new splash – swim schools. St. Louis-based Echelon Constructors is targeting an early 2023 completion for a new Foss Swim School at the Market at McKnight retail center in Rock Hill, Missouri. This project comes after the firm recently completed...
Arnold City Council members approve car wash to be built off Jeffco Boulevard
Arnold City Council members approved a business license for a car wash to be built in the northern part of the city, despite a split vote by the city’s Planning Commission rejecting the venture. The City Council voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to approve a conditional-use permit that will...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
James Hardie manufacturing coming to Crystal City
(Crystal City) After a lot of speculation, Project Redbird was officially announced at Crystal City city hall today (Thursday). During the economic announcement, it was shared that James Hardie manufacturing will be building a plant in Crystal City on the Festus airport property and the neighboring properties. Mackenzie Smith Ledet is the Director of Government Relations for James Hardie. She made the official announcement in front of a large crowd.
Battle for Madison County District 9
Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
St. Mary's High School will be open next year, president says
Earlier in the fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that it would be eliminating two Catholic schools in the city. Mike England, president of St. Mary’s High School, told KMOX that the plan is for the school to remain open.
Report says Tesla moving into Madison County
Tesla, the worldwide electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly setting up shop in Madison County. Several published reports indicate the company has signed a lease for a large warehouse at the Gateway TradePort in Pontoon Beach, which is just off I-270 at Highway 111. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reported the...
Developer dropped Swansea, Illinois housing project that sparked opposition
A developer opted to pull his application to build 274 rental homes in Swansea, Illinois, after running into a storm of opposition from some residents.
