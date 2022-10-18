ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

oregonbusiness.com

Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland

A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
ASHLAND, OR
KGW

Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street

JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
EAGLE POINT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
streetroots.org

Medford City Council candidate stirs up anti-poor politics with environmentalism

On a sweltering October day in Medford, Oregon, five Medford police officers approached a tent nestled among the trees lining the Bear Creek Greenway, a 20-mile paved pedestrian path connecting several towns in Southern Oregon. “They’re coming,” yelled Pixie, a homeless woman who’s seven months pregnant, to her boyfriend, T-Bone....
MEDFORD, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Falls News

Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
krcrtv.com

"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!

SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
KDRV

32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
oregontoday.net

mybasin.com

Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group clinic director named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts

October 20, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group (BIG) Clinic Director Dawn Bailey, Ph.D., has been named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA), an international organization that supports the needs and interests of behavior analytic practitioners. In addition to clinic director, Dr....
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Mount Shasta Herald

Yreka approves watered-down ‘Proclamation Against Hate’

Yielding to concerns around muzzling free speech and the pushback from more politically conservative residents, Yreka watered-down a proclamation asserting the city’s stance toward offensive and divisive rhetoric. “I am opposed to hate. But I am for protecting free speech,” said Councilwoman Debbie Baird, who opposed some of the...
YREKA, CA
Klamath Falls News

Sprague River man charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On October 8, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and...
SPRAGUE RIVER, OR
High School Soccer PRO

Central Point, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

EAGLE POINT, OR
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

