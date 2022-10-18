Read full article on original website
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
basinlife.com
Wonderful Home For Sale at 4350 Calimesa Way, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty. Come See This Beauty!
Welcome to this beautiful Keller built home for sale at 4350 Calimesa Way. This beautiful home has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a large 3-car garage, located in the nice neighborhood of Sunset East in Klamath Falls. Shown by top real estate agent Rick Batsell, of Keller Williams Realty.
Another marijuana bust in Southern Oregon takes nearly 9,000 pounds off the street
JACKSON COUNTY, Oregon — A truck pulling a cargo trailer drew the suspicions of police in Southern Oregon after the driver reportedly committed several traffic violations. An Oregon State Police trooper pulled over the driver on State Route 62 near Eagle Point on October 12 around 3:00 p.m. He consented to a search, which uncovered approximately 350 garbage bags of dried, processed marijuana weighing just shy of 9,000 pounds.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
streetroots.org
Medford City Council candidate stirs up anti-poor politics with environmentalism
On a sweltering October day in Medford, Oregon, five Medford police officers approached a tent nestled among the trees lining the Bear Creek Greenway, a 20-mile paved pedestrian path connecting several towns in Southern Oregon. “They’re coming,” yelled Pixie, a homeless woman who’s seven months pregnant, to her boyfriend, T-Bone....
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
krcrtv.com
"Haunted" Dunsmuir Hotel now has its own movie!
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — Hotel Dunsmuir is not only a historical hotel in downtown Dunsmuir, but now it’s been turned into a thriller movie. Hotel Dunsmuir is a 2022 thriller movie that follows a woman escaping an abusive relationship, who ends up staying at the “haunted” hotel.
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
mybasin.com
Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group clinic director named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts
October 20, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group (BIG) Clinic Director Dawn Bailey, Ph.D., has been named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA), an international organization that supports the needs and interests of behavior analytic practitioners. In addition to clinic director, Dr....
Mount Shasta Herald
Yreka approves watered-down ‘Proclamation Against Hate’
Yielding to concerns around muzzling free speech and the pushback from more politically conservative residents, Yreka watered-down a proclamation asserting the city’s stance toward offensive and divisive rhetoric. “I am opposed to hate. But I am for protecting free speech,” said Councilwoman Debbie Baird, who opposed some of the...
Klamath Falls News
Sprague River man charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On October 8, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and...
Central Point, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
mybasin.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Henley Hornets Prepare for South Side Series Clash with #1 Mazama
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Henley Hornets 7-0(4-0) are gearing up for the 31st South Side Series with the Mazama Vikings 7-0(4-0). These undefeated teams are the top-ranked teams in the 4A Class with the Viks ranked first, and Henley at number two. Not only is this a clash...
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
