Klamath Falls, OR

mybasin.com

Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group clinic director named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts

October 20, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group (BIG) Clinic Director Dawn Bailey, Ph.D., has been named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA), an international organization that supports the needs and interests of behavior analytic practitioners. In addition to clinic director, Dr....
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location

Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
Klamath Falls News

Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

jacksoncountyor.org

Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties With 113 Cannabis Greenhouses Combined; Code Enforcement Issues Fines Totaling $1.2 Million (Photo)

RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KTVL

A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall

MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
Klamath Falls News

Sprague River man charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On October 8, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and...
SPRAGUE RIVER, OR

