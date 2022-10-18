Read full article on original website
Related
mybasin.com
Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group clinic director named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts
October 20, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Behavior Improvement Group (BIG) Clinic Director Dawn Bailey, Ph.D., has been named president-elect of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts (APBA), an international organization that supports the needs and interests of behavior analytic practitioners. In addition to clinic director, Dr....
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 10/17 – Kingsley Field’s 173rd Fighter Wing Flying with Squadron of F-35A Lightning II’s from Luke Air Force Base, Noisy Two Weeks Scheduled over the Basin
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
WinCo Exploring Klamath Falls for possible new location
Klamath Falls, OR (October 17 th, 2022) – Grocery chain, WinCo, has recently begun performing due diligence in Klamath Falls to assess the feasibility of adding a new location to the region. Originally based out of Boise, Idaho, WinCo has continued to grow its footprint across several different states. With 138 stores and over 20,000 employees, the supermarket chain has proven successful, earning a strong reputation from customers for their low prices and bulk purchase options. The company is under contract to purchase a 11.5-acre site located at the corner of Shasta Way and Avalon Street.
kptv.com
6 Texans charged with impersonating DEA agents, robbery in southern Oregon
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Six Texas men were indicted Thursday in Medford for impersonating DEA agents and attempting to rob a southern Oregon marijuana producer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, the six suspects traveled from San Antonio, Texas to Oregon in...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
Klamath Falls News
Coos Bay man dies in crash on US97 in Klamath County
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -On Thursday, October 13, 2022, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into...
clayconews.com
STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
KDRV
Multiple wildfires spark during Red Flag Warning in Jackson County
TALENT, Ore-- On the same day that Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. According to the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, the first wildfire to spark was found just east of...
jacksoncountyor.org
Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busts Three Neighboring Properties With 113 Cannabis Greenhouses Combined; Code Enforcement Issues Fines Totaling $1.2 Million (Photo)
RURAL ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives served a search warrant at three neighboring properties growing and processing black-market cannabis last Thursday morning. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies, Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Medford assisted with the warrant service. Jackson County Code Enforcement issued a total of $1.249 million in fines to the property owners.
KTVL
A different kind of threat looms beneath Mount Shasta this fall
MOUNT SHASTA, CALIF. — Mount Shasta, California's fifth-tallest peak is classified as a potentially active volcano in Siskiyou County. While the last known major volcanic eruption occurred nearly 3,200 years ago and no eruption is imminent, a different kind of threat could come to nearby towns this fall. The...
mybasin.com
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Henley Hornets Prepare for South Side Series Clash with #1 Mazama
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Henley Hornets 7-0(4-0) are gearing up for the 31st South Side Series with the Mazama Vikings 7-0(4-0). These undefeated teams are the top-ranked teams in the 4A Class with the Viks ranked first, and Henley at number two. Not only is this a clash...
Klamath Falls News
Sprague River man charged with Attempted Murder and Kidnapping
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On October 8, 2022, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 32000 block Klamath Forest Dr near Sprague River, OR on a report of menacing. Upon arrival, deputies were initially unable to locate the victim. The investigation revealed one victim reported being kidnapped and...
Comments / 3