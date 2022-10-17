ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California will require insurers to reward consumers for wildfire mitigations

California homeowners and businesses that take steps to protect their properties from wildfires will soon pay lower insurance rates under a new, first-in-the-nation framework introduced by the state’s insurance commissioner. The new regulation, announced by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, requires insurance companies to offer insurance discounts to residents...
