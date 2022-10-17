Read full article on original website
California will require insurers to reward consumers for wildfire mitigations
California homeowners and businesses that take steps to protect their properties from wildfires will soon pay lower insurance rates under a new, first-in-the-nation framework introduced by the state’s insurance commissioner. The new regulation, announced by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara, requires insurance companies to offer insurance discounts to residents...
California tax revenue comes in below forecast in first part of fiscal year
California’s state tax revenue came in billions short of forecasts in the first three months of the fiscal year, but officials say budgetary caution will help the state remain stable in the coming months. Revenue is nearly $7 billion below forecasts through the end of September, according to a...
