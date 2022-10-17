ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbonnais, IL

wjol.com

A Leader In Joliet Dies Suddenly

The president of the NAACP Joliet branch and served as Chairman of the African American Business Association Michael Clark has died. Clark was also actively involved with the Joliet Chamber of Commerce. He died Wednesday morning from an apparent heart attack at the age of 41. Clark was appointed to...
JOLIET, IL
WGNtv.com

Two Illinois universities among 2023’s Top 25 Best Schools

CHICAGO – College-bound seniors have a big day quickly approaching. The first college application Early Action and Early Decision Day traditionally happen on Nov. 1. Early Action is non-binding and means an admitted student can still choose not to attend that university or college, but Early Decision is binding and students who apply under it agree to enroll if accepted.
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Groundbreaking Held For New Ottawa Y

The first dirt has officially been moved on the site of a future YMCA in Ottawa. Dignitaries grabbed the shovels Tuesday morning to mark the exciting moment. The over $25 million facility will go up on the former Central School track site behind the old Knights of Columbus Hall. Grant money and donations have gotten the project off to a great start financially. There is a capital campaign also underway to help pay for the new Y.
OTTAWA, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
ILLINOIS STATE
qrockonline.com

A Joliet Institution Expected To Close Sometime Next Year

The future of Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home in Joliet is on life support. WJOL has learned the facility could be closing as early as the first month of the new year. Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home was born out of the mission of the Joliet Franciscan Sisters to meet the unmet needs of people. The land at 1201 Wyoming Avenue on Joliet’s west side is owned by the Sisters and ground was broken on May 1st, 1960. The first residents began moving into the new facility in January of 1962. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at Wyoming has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team has been running the day-to-day operations and when food service wasn’t available, they had to order in breakfast from McDonald’s. Residents are eating off of paper plates and it’s been hard to keep staff.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Residents oppose new apartment complex in Oswego

Only a concept plan, residents showed up at this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting to oppose the project, while a motion to table a vote by trustees failed 4-2. Called Birchway, the 306-unit three-story, seven-building apartment complex is just west of the Ogden Falls Subdivision and Rt. 34 to the north, near the route 30-34 intersection.
OSWEGO, IL
FOX2Now

No, those Illinois tax rebate checks aren’t bouncing

That’s what Morris farmer Connor Greve thought after trying to deposit the $50 tax rebate check he received in the mail from the State of Illinois. A few days after depositing the check Greve received a letter from his bank saying the check didn’t clear and he was being charged a $12 “returned check” fee.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Body found in water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. - A body was found in the water at Lincoln Marsh in Wheaton Wednesday, DuPage County officials confirm. At about 9:35 a.m., Wheaton police and the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County were investigating near Lincoln Marsh when they located a dead person in the water at the end of the pier.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Board Of Elections: A voter guide and what you need to know

The Election Day countdown is on: Here is what you need to know. Voter Guide: Learn more about candidates in your district, even those judges who nobody seems to know much about. Polling Place:  Do you know where to vote?  Find your polling place, starting with your ZIP Code. Voter Registration:  Illinois voters have until Oct 23 to register online. Voters can also double check their registrations status, which is a good idea before going to the polls. Find Your Elected Officials:  If you don't know who represents you, don't worry it's OK. You can look that up using this map. Early Voting: It has already started at Chicago's voting "super site" at Clark & Lake, 191 N. Clark St. and six Cook County early voting sites.  On Oct. 24 early voting begins at permanent polling places. Here is a list for Cook County.  For those who live elsewhere in Illinois, you can find an early site here by entering your street address and ZIP.Get Involved!  Here is how you can become a poll worker on Election Day. November 8, 2022: Election Day! polls open from 6 am to 7 pm
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Chicago cold spike: How frigid will it be this winter?

CHICAGO — If you walked outside of your home on Monday or Tuesday this week, chances are you may have been overcome by a sensation not felt in months. The shivers! For the first time this year, temperatures in the Chicagoland area dipped below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and all of a sudden, that heavy down […]
CHICAGO, IL

