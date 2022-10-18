ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Creighton picked to win Big East for 1st time; Xavier 2nd

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — For the first time since joining the Big East in 2013, Creighton is the preseason choice to win the conference.

The ninth-ranked Bluejays received eight first-place votes from the league’s coaches Tuesday. Creighton returns three double-digit scorers from last season’s team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Xavier, which garnered two top votes, was picked second. The Musketeers were 23-13 last season and won the NIT championship. They welcomed back coach Sean Miller, who was in charge of the program from 2004-09.

Villanova, the defending conference tournament champion, was picked third — one point behind Xavier. It’s the first time since 2013-14 that the 16th-ranked Wildcats were not picked first or second. Hall of Fame coach Jay Wright retired and the Wildcats are now led by Kyle Neptune. He has the conference’s pick for Freshman of the Year in Cam Whitmore.

Connecticut was picked fourth and is led by preseason Big East Player of the Year Adama Sanogo. Providence, which won the Big East regular season crown last year, was chosen to come in fifth. The Friars reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 25 years last season.

St. John’s and Seton Hall followed the Friars. Seton Hall welcomed back former player and assistant coach Shaheen Holloway to lead the program. Holloway guided 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight last season in the greatest run by a lower-seed in NCAA history.

Butler, Marquette, Georgetown and DePaul round out the selections.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Reed, stout defense lead Western Kentucky past UAB 20-17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed ran for two touchdowns and the Western Kentucky defense didn’t allow a point in the second half as the Hilltoppers came from behind to beat UAB 20-17 on Friday night. Dylan Hopkins fired a 59-yard scoring strike to Samario Rudolph on UAB’s first possession and the Blazers led 7-0 after one quarter. Western Kentucky (5-2, 3-1 Conference USA) tied the game 55 seconds into the second quarter on Reed’s 20-yard touchdown run, but UAB (4-3, 2-2) answered with Matt Quinn’s 35-yard field goal for a 10-7 lead. Backup quarterback Jacob Zeno connected with Fred Farrier II for a 14-yard touchdown and a 17-7 Blazers’ advantage. Zeno took over when Hopkins left the game after losing a fumble on a sack.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting. The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn. Terry Rozier flirted with a triple-double for the Hornets with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven assists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy