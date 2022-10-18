Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
Jim Rogers Warns That Upcoming Recession Must Be Worst
Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime. Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%. In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen.
BNB Chain Member Covers Sustainability-Related Blockchain Changes
Blockchain industry has now shifted to renewable energy usage with major consensus changes. BNB Chain and others are also updating their technology to reduce emissions. The BNB Chain Investment Director, Gwendolyn Regina’s disquisition on “Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms and Their Role in Sustainable Blockchain Development”, has opened up the web3 initiatives to a greener and more sustainable planet.
GameFi Platform Arcade Raises $3.2M Led by Crypto.com and Other Prominent Investors
The GameFi platform Arcade has secured $3.2 million in early investment for its mission to make web3 gaming accessible to everyone. Arcade’s notion of mass-market gaming in which anybody may earn monetary incentives attracted a number of industry giants and well-known investors. The seed round was led by Crypto.com...
Project Rundown Interview With Payslink
Hey guys! Happy to connect today and learn more about Payslink. ! Can you tell us more about the founding of the project and what the problem is that you were addressing?. Sure, Payslink was created to fill the void in an ever-growing market. The goal is to bring the digital currency market to mainstream audiences.
Binance Launch $500M Lending Project to Aid Crypto Companies
Binance Pool has launched a $500 million leading project to aid crypto mining and startup firms. Binance sustains its expansion plans despite the market’s slump. Binance Pool, Binance’s mining division, has launched a $500 million lending project to support the crypto mining and startup industries. It will make loans to blue-chip Bitcoin crypto miners. As one of the world’s leading crypto mining pools it has a responsibility to help maintain a healthy digital asset ecosystem. Given the current market conditions, they have launched a lending project.
Ankr (ANKR) Price Prediction 2022 – Will ANKR Hit $0.1 Soon?
Bullish ANKR price prediction is $0.03308 to $0.08528. The ANKR price will also reach $0.1 soon. ANKR’s bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.02295. In Ankr (ANKR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other ANKR information to analyze the cryptocurrency’s future movement.
EURS and the State of the Stablecoin Race
In 2022, euro-denominated digital assets have gained in popularity and many experts believe that the formation of this new sector will against all odds become a cornerstone for the future economy. The stablecoin economy is worth roughly $150+ billion today, with euro-backed stablecoin issuance experiencing a drastic increase of 1,683%...
Digital Arms Launches HNTR Token Bringing Real Firearm Brands to Web3
Digital Arms, the world’s first NFT armory, released its native crypto asset 12 pm UTC on Oct. 14, 2022 and sold its first NFT collection in 30minutes. Coinciding with the Hunter Token — also known by its ticker symbol, HNTR — launch, the Digital Arms marketplace went live on the same day with the sale of its “DogTags” collection, selling out in under 30 minutes.
Yield Monitor Integrates DeFiChain blockchain, Providing Exposure to On-Chain Metrics
In a recent announcement, Yield Monitor, a multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, revealed that the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain has been integrated into the Yield Monitor database. This is the platform’s second non-EVM mainnet integration. When it comes to providing users with access to decentralized financial apps and services, DeFiChain is unrivalled as the leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network.
JP Morgan Hired Former Celsius Executive as Its Crypto Policy Head
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a multinational investment firm providing solutions to the top most important corporations, governments and institutions. Despite the bear market, JP Morgan hired a candidate for the role of Head of Crypto regulatory policy. It is none other than, Aaron Lovine, the former executive of Bankruptcy Celsius company.
A16z Opposes the Plan to Split Up the DeFi Giant MakerDAO
A16z disagrees with the founder’s plan to split MakerDAO. Almost 90% of voters support the establishment of MetaDAOs. The top venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz known as a16z disagrees with the founder’s plan to split MakerDAO, one of the most prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in cryptocurrency, into smaller entities. A16z is an investor in Maker with the ability to influence votes in decision-making.
German Bank ‘N26’ Launches Crypto Trading Services
Over the following six months, N26 will provide a total of 194 tokens. Austria will be the pilot market for this rollout. There may be a bear market going on, but it hasn’t stopped businesses from entering the crypto sector. In reality, conventional financial institutions have begun dipping their toes into the crypto industry by providing products to meet the needs of market participants.
Coinbase Announces Zero Commission USDC Trading
Coinbase notes that acceptance of USDC has lagged behind that in the US. Coinbase, together with Circle, is a founding member of USDC. It seems that USDC, USDT, and BUSD are all maintaining their positions as the top three currencies. The USD currencies USDC, TUSD, and USDP have all been delisted from Binance as of late. The funds were instantly transformed into BUSD, the currency of the exchange, upon deposit.
Justin Sun Clarifies Over Recent $236M USDC Transfers
In the last three weeks, Justin Sun has sent roughly $236 million to Circle. As the company expands, more resources will be devoted to supporting it. Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, dispels speculation about large-scale transactions made via his accounts in recent weeks. He denied reports that the company was cashing out USDC stablecoin, explaining that the company was only using Circle as a means of allocating funds internally. Justin Sun is still quite optimistic about the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries and plans to boost staffing levels.
FTX CEO Reveals Solutions For Crypto Hacking Issue
SBF suggests paying off the hackers as part of the solution. More than $4.4 billion in 2022 has been lost due to DeFi protocol failures. Cryptocurrency hacking has been prevalent in recent months, notably in the DeFi sector. Chainalysis reports that, so far this month, more than $750 million has been stolen.
Bitcoin Makes Way Into Guinness World Records (GWR)
According to GWR’s report, Bitcoin is the “First decentralized cryptocurrency.”. Bitcoin (BTC) is down 1.08% and is now trading at $19,204. Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto’s cryptocurrency and blockchain network, has been widely praised and acknowledged by both online and offline media outlets. Because of bitcoin’s status as the “first decentralized cryptocurrency,” Guinness World Records (GWR) recognized it this year.
Casper (CSPR) Price Prediction 2022 — Will CSPR Hit $0.5 Soon?
Bullish Casper price prediction is $0.0617 to $0.1368. Casper (CSPR) price might also reach $0.5 soon. Bearish Casper price prediction for 2022 is $0.0223. In Casper (CSPR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Casper to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
CySEC Grants Binance License as a Crypto Asset Service Provider
The crypto exchange may now provide spot, custodial, staking, and card services in Cyprus. France, according to “CZ,” CEO of Binance, is the crypto hub of Europe. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has just received its fourth license in Europe. On Thursday, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) approved Binance to operate as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. The crypto exchange may now provide spot, custodial, staking, and card services to customers in the nation. France, according to “CZ,” Binance’s CEO, is Europe’s crypto powerhouse.
Valkyrie Has Lost Its Biggest Participant in $11M Funding Round
Valkyrie recently said that the biggest participant in the funding round had defaulted. The crypto platform previously announced that it had raised $11.15 million. Valkyrie Investments, a leading financial service firm has lost its largest investor in its $11 million funding round. Earlier this month, Valkyrie revealed that the biggest participant in the funding round had defaulted, months after the crypto platform announced it had raised $11.15 million. The firm is currently attempting to find other new investors.
