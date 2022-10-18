In the last three weeks, Justin Sun has sent roughly $236 million to Circle. As the company expands, more resources will be devoted to supporting it. Justin Sun, the founder of Tron, dispels speculation about large-scale transactions made via his accounts in recent weeks. He denied reports that the company was cashing out USDC stablecoin, explaining that the company was only using Circle as a means of allocating funds internally. Justin Sun is still quite optimistic about the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries and plans to boost staffing levels.

6 HOURS AGO