Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.

LOS FRESNOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO