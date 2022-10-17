Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Now hiring: Valley Baptist to host job recruiting event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center locations in Harlingen and Brownsville are hosting hiring events throughout the next few weeks. Professionals interested in joining the Valley Baptist team will have the opportunity to meet with nursing leaders, according to a news release from Valley Baptist Health System. Applicants who are interested in being […]
Video: 2nd industrial park coming to Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas – The Economic Development Corporation of Weslaco has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Mid Valley International Industrial Park. The park is being developed on the corner FM 1015 (International Blvd.) and Mile 9 Rd. (Sugarcane Dr.). The development is a master planned 146 +/- acre industrial and retail subdivision.
Marshalls set to open new store in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — This Starr County city is set to get a new retail store this month. Marshalls, an off-price retailer with more than 1,100 stores in the United States, has plans to open its newest location Oct. 30 at Starr Plaza, Suite 300 at 4027 E. US Hwy 83 in Rio Grande […]
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in Hidalgo County
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Hidalgo County between October 14 and October 17, 2022. The deceased were individuals 70 years old and up. Of the four individuals, three were female and one male. The man was from McAllen, the women were from Edinburg, Mission, and an undisclosed area. Three […]
Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco to host annual Spooky Science Fest
The Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco is looking to get Valley residents in the Halloween spirit. This weekend, the park is hosting a Spooky Science Fest. This year, the theme is going to be Spider Mania. The park is looking to have real spiders of different species on...
McAllen Public Library readies for annual South Texas Book Festival
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library will be kicking off its annual book festival with a large number of authors. In its ninth year, the South Texas Book Festival will have fun activities taking place over the two-day event. Those include storytelling, book sales, and author signings. This year the fair has announced […]
Video: Starr County secures $10.2 million to improve water supply to colonias
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – U.S.Rep. Henry Cuellar recently announced a $10.2 million grant for the Rio Water Supply Corporation to improve Rio Grande City’s water supply and treatment. Cuellar said it is the biggest single grant ever awarded to Starr County. The grant was awarded through the...
San Benito migrant shelter breaks ground on expansion project
A migrant shelter in San Benito is increasing its capacity. The shelter just broke ground on the expansion to accommodate more people at La Posada Providencia. Channel 5 news learned that migrants are staying for shorter visits as a result of Title 42. The shelter does have space for 35...
Texas Family Asks for Public's Help to Pay for Funeral of Teen Drowning Victim
Authorities have identified the body of a Texas teen who drowned at South Padre Island this week, and his family is asking for help from the public to pay for his funeral. The body of 17-year-old Los Fresnos native Alberto Christian Buitureira was recovered after a 24-hour search about eight miles north of Beach Access 5 on Thursday, October 13, according to KXAN.
Daughter of woman severely burned from Weslaco restaurant explosion speaks out
The daughter of the woman who was severely burned in a restaurant explosion earlier in the month recalls the terrifying moment she found out her mother was burned. Evelyn Fondon's mother spoke with her on the phone every day before work, but when her mother did not answer, she knew something was wrong.
La Feria PD investigating shooting in Whataburger parking lot
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are investigating an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said. According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the gunfire occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Both of the parties involved fled the scene and there is no one in custody, […]
2022 Battle of the Arroyo Preview
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Battle of the Arroyo rivalry is a game fans circle their calendars for every year. This year’s contest between San Benito (7-0, 2-0) and Harlingen (7-0, 2-0) pits a pair of teams that have played stellar football. Both teams have excellent running backs. Harlingen’s Izaiah Bell is a bruising back […]
Man slams puppy repeatedly against Stripes window, McAllen PD says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested after police say he repeatedly slammed a puppy into a store window in McAllen. Brian Peter Campbell, of McAllen, was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animal, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An offense report obtained by ValleyCentral stated that officers responded to a call at 11:35 […]
‘In light of audit,’ Brownsville takes first step to lower BPUB electric rates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission on Tuesday took the first step to lowering electric rates as early as December. During a city commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance to speed up reductions to the Brownsville Public Utilities Board’s electric rate. The passage of a […]
Flies swarm taco truck, cook handles raw meat with bare hands
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Elsa and McAllen for this week’s Food 4 Thought segment. As soon as you walk into La Reynera Supreme Bakery in Elsa, the sweet smell of conchas, cakes, and all-around delicious treats will tingle your senses. The perfect health inspection report creates the sprinkles on top of this […]
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
Cameron County reports death of fully vaccinated woman, 33 new COVID-19 cases
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, as well the death of one fully vaccinated woman. According to a press release from Cameron County Public Health, 14 out the 33 positive cases were confirmed by PCR testing. The remaining 19 cases were confirmed positive by antigen testing. Cameron Count Public […]
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
UPDATE: Missing Rio Grande City teen found
UPDATE: The Rio Grande City Police Department announced Hervey Saenz was found and returned home at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, October 15. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Rio Grande City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a male juvenile who was last seen Friday night. A missing person report...
Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission
It has been more than two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and some people are still struggling to get back on their feet. The city of Mission is helping eligible residents in need of financial help caused by COVID-19. The city has a little over $100,000.00 available from the...
