ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, IL

Gov. Pritzker and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Announce New $68 Million Distribution Center in Princeton

By MyRadioLink
1043theparty.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
1043theparty.com

Gov. Pritzker announces $3.4 million released for Cairo Port development

CAIRO – Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that $3.4 million has been released through Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program to continue advancing plans for a new inland port under development in Cairo. The funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District, will help to complete federal environmental requirements and studies for the project.
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

ICJIA Announces $255,000 Grant Opportunity to Ease Transportation Barriers for Justice-Impacted Individuals

ICJIA Announces $255,000 Grant Opportunity to Ease Transportation Barriers for Justice-Impacted Individuals. CHICAGO— The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) today announced a $255,000 funding opportunity to support justice-impacted individuals in need of transportation to meet their pre-trial court, probation, or parole conditions. Supported with federal Edward Byrne Memorial...
ILLINOIS STATE
1043theparty.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement

Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy