Gov. Pritzker and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Inc. Announce New $68 Million Distribution Center in Princeton

CAIRO – Gov. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that $3.4 million has been released through Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program to continue advancing plans for a new inland port under development in Cairo. The funding, part of a more than $40 million commitment to the Alexander Cairo Port District, will help to complete federal environmental requirements and studies for the project.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO