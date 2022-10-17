Pritzker Administration Announces up to $30,000 in Mortgage Relief per Eligible Homeowners. CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO