Pritzker Administration Announces up to $30,000 in Mortgage Relief per Eligible Homeowners
Pritzker Administration Announces up to $30,000 in Mortgage Relief per Eligible Homeowners. CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments.
Illinois Department of Agriculture Issues Operational Permits to First Social Equity Infuser Licensees
SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced today that two licensees were issued operational Infuser permits and had successfully commenced business operations. Located in Pekin, Illinois, Krown is 51% woman-owned; MME, Inc., in Homewood, Illinois was also cleared to begin infusing operations. Both businesses are Social Equity licensees.
Oh, dear! Don’t veer for deer
SPRINGFIELD – Fall is here and while it’s a beautiful time of year as the leaves change color, the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are reminding motorists that deer mating season has also arrived. That means deer become more active, mainly at dawn and dusk from October through December.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police to Conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols in Effingham and Clay County during November. This program allows ISP to focus on distracted driving laws to prevent traffic deaths and serious injury crashes.
Illinois State Police Arrest St. Elmo Man After Stand-Off
ST. ELMO – On October 17, 2022, Illinois State Police arrested 44-year-old Dax A. Baldrige of St. Elmo, IL for a Failure to Appear warrant out of Fayette County. On October 17, 2022, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies and the U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) were at a residence on Fayette County E 2855 Lane near Wright’s Corner in rural Fayette County to serve a warrant for Failure to Appear when the suspect fired multiple shots at them.
