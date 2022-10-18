Read full article on original website
Related
Motorola Edge (2022) vs. OnePlus 10T: Which should you buy?
Does the OnePlus 10T, with its flagship-quality chip and strategic downgrades, beat the Motorola Edge 2022 with its cutting-edge display?
Android Central
Problem with REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES, in Android
For about two weeks we have had the problem that Google / Android are rejecting apps for updates with the following statement:. We found that your app is not compliant with how REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES permission is allowed to be used. Specifically, the use of the permission is not directly related to the core purpose of the app.
Google Pixel 7 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22: Where value matters
In this comparison, we pit the Galaxy S22 against the new Pixel 7 to help you decide which one may be worth a dip into your wallet.
Samsung wants to offer seamless updates on Galaxy devices with One UI 6
If a seamless update feature is stopping you from getting a Galaxy device, look no further, as the feature is coming with One UI 6 next year.
Android Central
Prevent APP ICON from jumping to Home Page when moving
Welcome to Android Central! Are you pressing and holding the app icon in the App Drawer, or are you talking about an app icon that is already on your homescreen?. Pressing an APP in an APP Drawer, & attempting to move to another APP Drawer. It happens when moving a...
Motorola may release two Razr models in 2023
A rumor suggests that Motorola could be eyeing a double Razr foldable phone release in 2023. While the Razr 2022 is out in China, the leak apparently details the two potential phones' codenames are "Juno" and "Venus."
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 adds Pixel 7 support, Clear Calling feature appears
Google is now rolling out it's Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 to Pixel devices including the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This beta features newly added settings for the AI-powered Clear Calling and a toggleable option for Battery Sharing.
Solana Saga specs get detailed, contains a flagship SoC with Android 13
The specifications regarding Solana's upcoming flagship device, the Saga, have been revealed. The new phone, launching early in 2023, will feature Android 13, a flagship Snapdrgon SoC, along with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display.
Fifth One UI 5 (Android 13) beta emerges, Galaxy Z Fold 4/Flip 4 now eligible for the beta
Looks like Samsung is moving per schedule with One UI 5 beta programs across regions.
Android Central
Post your Pixel 7 Pro cases (To give me ideas)
I think it's totally fine. It's not as grippy as the Spigen, but the Spigen is just thick enough to where I can tell a difference in hand. Google's case is slimmer, the Spigen is more protective. With the Spigen, the phone is a TIGHT squeeze onto my wireless charging pad in the truck. Google's case is easier in the thickness and height department.
Best cheap Android tablet 2022
The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
Best Chromebook 2022
Chromebooks are great for just about any use, whether you want them for the home office or your student. These are the best Chromebooks out right now.
Samsung Galaxy S23 tipped to have improved battery life and a beefier chipset
Samsung's next flagship phone could see improvements in battery life and speed, according to a new leak.
Android Central
Why is chrome opening random webpages?
Welcome to Android Central! You most likely installed an app that came with adware. You may have to uninstall apps one by one until the problem goes away. If this only recently started happening, start with the apps that you most recently installed (or were most recently updated). You generally don't have to worry about well-established apps like Facebook or Whatsapp. Focus on the ones from lesser-known developers.
Android Central
Nova vs Stock
I use Nova Beta 8.03 on all my phones except my Fold. I use stock on my fold because it functions best with fold. I used to use Nova but went to stock on the fold 4 since the task bar doesn't work on Nova. Nova on the fold 3 was buggy also, the icons were delayed appearing on the inner screen when opening the phone. The developers at that time said they were not going to support folding phones.
Google Chat's new long-overdue feature aims to reduce noise for users
Google Chat is letting you respond to a specific message in a thread without dropping your reply in the main space.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 chargers 2022
You need one of these epic chargers to ensure your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 charges at the max speed.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is currently cheaper than it's ever been at Amazon
Amazon is currently dropping 15% off the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, no strings attached. It's an epic deal for an epic phone.
Android Central
With all the power of Google, why have they not designed a good alternative Music organizer?
I think that's the plan, PowerAmp and load my existing iTunes Music Artist folders to a Music folder on my Pixel 6 (mostly M4A files). I jumped from a 1984 Dodge pickup to a 2022 4Runner and thought Toyota might have had time to develop a decent head unit by now. I was sorely mistaken. It feels more like something out of 2002, not 2022! I have only used Android Auto once before, so assuming it will be better at navigating my phone than the head unit's stock Windows Millennium grade software is at navigating my iPod.
Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and prices of October 2022
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals are pouring in, so we've put together a list of the best promotions we could find.
Comments / 0