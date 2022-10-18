I use Nova Beta 8.03 on all my phones except my Fold. I use stock on my fold because it functions best with fold. I used to use Nova but went to stock on the fold 4 since the task bar doesn't work on Nova. Nova on the fold 3 was buggy also, the icons were delayed appearing on the inner screen when opening the phone. The developers at that time said they were not going to support folding phones.

1 DAY AGO