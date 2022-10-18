ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Problem with REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES, in Android

For about two weeks we have had the problem that Google / Android are rejecting apps for updates with the following statement:. We found that your app is not compliant with how REQUEST_INSTALL_PACKAGES permission is allowed to be used. Specifically, the use of the permission is not directly related to the core purpose of the app.
Prevent APP ICON from jumping to Home Page when moving

Welcome to Android Central! Are you pressing and holding the app icon in the App Drawer, or are you talking about an app icon that is already on your homescreen?. Pressing an APP in an APP Drawer, & attempting to move to another APP Drawer. It happens when moving a...
Motorola may release two Razr models in 2023

A rumor suggests that Motorola could be eyeing a double Razr foldable phone release in 2023. While the Razr 2022 is out in China, the leak apparently details the two potential phones' codenames are "Juno" and "Venus."
Post your Pixel 7 Pro cases (To give me ideas)

I think it's totally fine. It's not as grippy as the Spigen, but the Spigen is just thick enough to where I can tell a difference in hand. Google's case is slimmer, the Spigen is more protective. With the Spigen, the phone is a TIGHT squeeze onto my wireless charging pad in the truck. Google's case is easier in the thickness and height department.
Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
Best Chromebook 2022

Chromebooks are great for just about any use, whether you want them for the home office or your student. These are the best Chromebooks out right now.
Why is chrome opening random webpages?

Welcome to Android Central! You most likely installed an app that came with adware. You may have to uninstall apps one by one until the problem goes away. If this only recently started happening, start with the apps that you most recently installed (or were most recently updated). You generally don't have to worry about well-established apps like Facebook or Whatsapp. Focus on the ones from lesser-known developers.
Nova vs Stock

I use Nova Beta 8.03 on all my phones except my Fold. I use stock on my fold because it functions best with fold. I used to use Nova but went to stock on the fold 4 since the task bar doesn't work on Nova. Nova on the fold 3 was buggy also, the icons were delayed appearing on the inner screen when opening the phone. The developers at that time said they were not going to support folding phones.
With all the power of Google, why have they not designed a good alternative Music organizer?

I think that's the plan, PowerAmp and load my existing iTunes Music Artist folders to a Music folder on my Pixel 6 (mostly M4A files). I jumped from a 1984 Dodge pickup to a 2022 4Runner and thought Toyota might have had time to develop a decent head unit by now. I was sorely mistaken. It feels more like something out of 2002, not 2022! I have only used Android Auto once before, so assuming it will be better at navigating my phone than the head unit's stock Windows Millennium grade software is at navigating my iPod.

