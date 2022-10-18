ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Patrick Taylor
4d ago

The directions are easy and clear. If the person who votes with a mail-in ballot doesn’t follow the directions, then their vote should not be countedI was notified by email that my ballot was accepted. If you don’t have an email address, then you must vote in personIt’s as easy as that

Patrick Irishcharm
4d ago

This is the GOP's only play anymore ! Just try to get votes thrown out ! Here's my idea get better more qualified candidates !

Bob Wertz
4d ago

The GQP doesn’t want everyone to vote because they know they will loose BIGGLY !!! LMFAO

