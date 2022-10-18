Usher Serenades Issa Rae Onstage During Las Vegas Performance: 'Sit Right Here With Me'

Issa Rae was beaming during Usher ’s performance Saturday in Las Vegas, and while the “ Insecure ” actor is certainly a fan, that glow was the result of being serenaded in front of thousands as Usher brought her onstage for an intimate rendition of “Superstar.”

“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple songs to you?” Usher asked her at the Dolby Live venue at the Park MGM . “Can I just serenade you a little bit?”

Usher, who began his residency at the resort and casino in July, posted the tantalizing footage Monday on Instagram. It showed him singing for the Emmy-nominated actor while gazing into her eyes before taking Rae onstage by the hand to sit with him on the steps.

“Come on, we’re just gonna flip the whole show up,” he told Rae. “I want you to just sit right here with me.”

While the clip cut off after they arrived onstage, a still from Usher’s post showed Rae cradling him in front of the crowd. His song choice was from his 2004 album “Confessions” — which was rather apt since Usher recently revealed why the residency means so much to him.

“Having an audience come to you is always great,” Usher told the “People Every Day” podcast . “I love the fact that I’ve been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle.”

This isn’t the first time the singer set up shop in Las Vegas; Usher performed a string of 20 shows at Caesars Palace in 2021. When he teased his return in February, Usher told People he planned to “give people something that’s different than what they experienced the last time.”

On Saturday, he certainly succeeded.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.