On October 19, DD Yuntong (Chinese: 得到运通), a Chinese domestic new energy engineering vehicle manufacturer, announced the completion of its B-round financing worth tens of millions of CNY, which was invested by Phoenix Tree Capital (Chinese: 梧桐树资本) and PKSHA SPARX Algorithm Fund. Jian Yi Hui(Chinese: 健一会) was the exclusive financial advisor. The fund will be used for engineering vehicles R&D, and market expansion. It’s reported that after this financing round, the firm will set up a new sale center in Shandong, aiming to sell products to Shandong province and overseas.

2 DAYS AGO