Read full article on original website
Related
equalocean.com
Qiming-backed Chinese SaaS Firm Transwarp’s IPO debuted on SSE STAR Market
TRANSWARP TECHNOLOGY(SHANGHAI)CO., LTD. (Chinese: 星环信息科技, 688031:SH) was listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange on 18 October 2022. The issue price is CNY 47.34 (USD 6.55) per share, and the total number of shares of the Company after the issue is 120.82 billion shares, with a market value of approximately CNY 5.72 billion at the time of listing.
equalocean.com
Digital Platform Company Openverse Raises Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Pre-A Funding Round
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Hangzhou, Openverse (Chinese: 杭州雪爪文化科技有限公司) is an international technology company focusing on Web3 enablement platform. It completed a Pre-A funding round worth hundreds of millions of CNY in October 2021. Openverse is supported...
equalocean.com
Chinese Logistics Giant SF Achieves Revenue of CNY 22.83 Bn in September, Up 35.92% YoY
S.F. Holding Co., Ltd. (SF)(Chinese: 顺丰控股, 002352:SZ) released its September operating briefing on 19 October 2022. SF Express is a well-known express logistics service provider in China, located in Shenzhen and founded in 1993. SF's logistics products include efficient express, economic express, crosstown delivery, warehousing services, international express, and cold chain transportation services for customers in the food, fresh and pharmaceutical industries.
equalocean.com
Engineering NEV Maker DD Yuntong Received Tens of Mns of CNY from its B-Round Financing
On October 19, DD Yuntong (Chinese: 得到运通), a Chinese domestic new energy engineering vehicle manufacturer, announced the completion of its B-round financing worth tens of millions of CNY, which was invested by Phoenix Tree Capital (Chinese: 梧桐树资本) and PKSHA SPARX Algorithm Fund. Jian Yi Hui(Chinese: 健一会) was the exclusive financial advisor. The fund will be used for engineering vehicles R&D, and market expansion. It’s reported that after this financing round, the firm will set up a new sale center in Shandong, aiming to sell products to Shandong province and overseas.
equalocean.com
Artificial Intelligence Company WATTMAN Completes Another Funding Round
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Beijing, WATTMAN (瓦特曼) is a provider of artificial intelligence robots and industrial intelligent manufacturing solutions. It completed another funding recently, led by V Fund, with participation by Engage Capital. WATTMAN has a solid technical background, and the team members include experts...
equalocean.com
GAC Backed NEV Automaker Aion Completed A-Round Financing of CNY 18.29 Bn
On Oct 20, Guangzhou Automobile Corporation announced that its NEV marque Aion (Chinese: 广汽埃安) has completed A-round financing of CNY 18.29 billion (USD 2.52 billion), which was jointly invested by PICC Capital Equity Investment (Chinese: 人保资本), China Southern Power Grid Equity Investment Capital (Chinese: 南网能创), Chinese Structual Reform Fund (Chinese: 国调基金), Shenzhen Capital Group (Chinese: 深创投), CITIC Goldstone Fund Management Company (Chinese: 中信金石), Guangzhou Industrial Investment Fund Management Company (Chinese: 广州产投集团).
equalocean.com
NEV Chassis System Components Developer Guangzhou Hede Completed A+ Round Financing
Recently, Guangzhou Hede Lightweight Forming Technologies Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as Guangzhou Hede) (Chinese: 广州和德) completed A+ round financing. Guangzhou Hede has established strategic cooperations with Huayi Capital (Chinese: 华屹资本) on Sep. 26th and Haihui Investment (Chinese: 海汇投资) on Sep. 28th. This joint investment made by Huayi Capital and Haihui Investment will lend fresh impetus to the rapid development of Guangzhou Hede.
Snap Inc. co-founders see their net worths drop over year: report
Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy have seen their respective net worths drop precipitously in a year, Bloomberg reported Friday.
equalocean.com
Cosmetic Contact Lenses Supply Chain Provider DSC Raises Tens of Mns of CNY in Series A2
Shenzhen Dashicheng Optical Technology (DSC)(Chinese: 大仕城光学科技), a supply chain provider for cosmetic contact lenses, received tens of millions of CNY in Series A2 funding from CapitalNuts (Chinese: 坚果资本). The money will be used to expand the new factory, construct...
equalocean.com
Lithium-Ion Battery Provider Tianke Bags Hundreds of Mns of CNY from its A-Round Financing
On October 17, Tianke New Energy (Chinese: 天科新能源) announced the completion of its A-round financing amounted to hundreds of millions of CNY, which was invested by Cowin Capital (Chinses: 同创伟业), CITIC Capital (Chinese: 中信建投), Guan Min Tou (Chinese: 莞民投), Dedao Hosen (Chinese: 德道厚生资本) and Talent Optronics (Chinese: 天禄科技). It’s reported that this is the first round of financing for Tianke, and the fund will be used to enhance the production capacity and increase investment in technology research.
equalocean.com
Opportunities, Challenges and Trends in the Domestic Thriving 3D Machine Vision Industry
3D machine vision refers to a mixture of software, hardware products, and integrated systems to provide a three-dimensional digitized model of the scanned object to enhance application performance. Multiple cameras or laser displacement sensors are usually used in a 3D machine vision system, enabling it to detect objects or weak impulses in dim light or at invisible wavelengths to the naked eye and provide efficient and reliable inspection and measurements.
equalocean.com
Alibaba Logistics Unit Cainiao Opens Logistics Line for Heating Between China and Europe
Cainiao (Chinese:菜鸟) recently announced the opening of the special "European Heating" logistics line, providing multi-modal logistics solutions covering sea, land and air, including international customs clearance, overseas warehousing and end distribution, taking into account both international freight and cross-border e-commerce logistics. In terms of sea transport, Cainiao opened a "green channel" for heating equipment-related customers to transport electric heaters and reserved a limited number of preferential discounts for shipping lines from China to Europe every week.
Comments / 0