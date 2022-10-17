ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blugold football understands shared responsibility for team

By Cara Dempski Leader-Telegram staff
 5 days ago
Issac Garside reaches for the ball Saturday against UW-La Crosse Photo by Branden Nall

The Blugolds’ 1-5 overall record, and 0-3 in the WIAC does not mean some of the returning players are not enjoying themselves.

Senior Joe Swanson explained his experiences and how he’s enjoying the season so far during an interview on Monday. He said, “the record hasn’t been what we want it to be. But just being around the guys, and a lot of friends and family in the area, and just the community has been great. I love this part of the Midwest, and the world so it’s, like I said, unfortunately the record hasn’t gotten her gone the way we’d like it to. I’m still glad I’m here and happy to be part of this team.”

