Syracuse, NY

sujuiceonline.com

Ranking the remainder of Syracuse football’s schedule

Syracuse has surged to a 6-0 start and is currently 14th in the country in the AP and Coaches Polls. But the second half of the season gets significantly harder. Here is the ranking of their six remaining games from most winnable to least, as Syracuse tries to defy the odds during the toughest stretch of their schedule.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

KJ Duff Recaps 'Amazing' Syracuse Visit

Syracuse football hosted a large contingent of recruits on Saturday for the Orange's game against NC State. One of those in attendance was 2024 Melville (NY) St. Anthony's wide receiver/tight end KJ Duff. Duff picked up an offer from Syracuse during the visit.  "It was amazing," Duff said. "I ...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Joe Girard ready to lead Syracuse basketball, slide to shooting guard

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball guard Joe Girard will move to the shooting guard position for his senior year. The Glens Falls, New York native played point guard his first three seasons, but with Buddy Boeheim graduated and on to the profession ranks Girard will slide off-ball. The move should...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Is ‘world’s best calzone’ made right here in Syracuse? (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 50; Low: 34. Breezy in the morning; cloudy. See the 5-day forecast. FIRST LOOK: NEW SPOT BRINGS “VIBE DINING” DOWNTOWN: If you’re looking for a quiet spot to have an intimate meal in downtown Syracuse, Le Mélange might not be your cup of tea. If you’re looking for a kinetic restaurant to enjoy clever drinks and meals cooked in the wide-open kitchen and smoked (Yes, smoked!) right in front of you, then Le Mélange might just be your cup of French-pressed spiced sangria. “We’re putting a spin on good food. We’re turning it all the way up,” said owner Becca Ewald. Pasta pie is just one of the unique dishes offered. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse pizzeria owner wins first place in World Calzone Championship

Atlantic City, N.J. — John “Vig” Vigliotti is a winner in the world of calzones. Vigliotti, owner of Peppino’s Restaurant and Catering in Syracuse, took home the top prize last weekend in what was billed as the “World Calzone Championship.” That was one of several contests held at the Pizza & Pasta Northeast Competition in Atlantic City, N.J., sponsored by Pizza Today magazine.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Bullfinch Brewpub breathes life into Syracuse mall (Dining in review)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Pigs can’t fly but the hog wings at Bullfinch Brewpub at Destiny USA certainly catch some air. Pig wings are made from whole-muscle ham shanks, a cut that is packed with full-flavored bone-in dark meat. They get a dunk in pineapple-and brown sugar-rich barbecue sauce before serving. And, let’s be honest, pig wing sounds a lot better than ham shanks.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

An update on what caused the blackout at the Utica Comets opener

UTICA, N.Y. – During the second period of the Utica Comets home opener Monday night, the power went out, causing a black out. Adirondack Bank Center officials now know what caused it, a circuit breaker tripped. They do not know what caused the trip, but say it has never...
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91

Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

CNY finally feeling the impact of the national gas price surge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- As Central New York appeared to be dodging the national gas price surge, it seems as though we are beginning to fall victim to inflation. The national average is now $3.89, down $0.03 from October 10. New York’s average is $3.68, up by approximately $0.05 from last...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Extraordinary Talent: Olivia and Gia Murray

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You’ll do a double take when you meet these Extraordinary Talents of the week. Sisters from Baldwinsville who describe their dancing as upbeat and loud. They call themselves the tag team Olivia and Gia Murray, 12-year-old twins who love to tap. The sisters dance most days at Tawn Marie’s studio in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

247Sports

