Weekend roundup: GH equestrian fourth in the state; SL golf 8th at D3 state finals

Grand Haven equestrian was fourth in the state during competition in Midland last week at the state finals. Freshman Ella Shoemaker, pictured with horse He’s Up To Know Good, won the trail discipline – a clean sweep in postseason events. Courtesy photo

Scores and more from a jam-packed weekend of high school sports:

Grand Haven

Equestrian: Over four days of competition in Midland, the Buccaneers took fourth place at the state final.

Freshman Ella Shoemaker had the most impressive performance of the meet for the Bucs, winning the trail discipline in the eyes of both judges. It meant a clean sweep at the district, regional and state meets for Shoemaker.

Junior Stellamia Aerts won a bareback horsemanship discipline according to one judge to serve as the other event victory for Grand Haven.

Lily Luckett, Addison Pike, Annaliese Wise, Grace Benway and Ashlynn Samdal also chipped in points for the team, finishing with 162 points.

Boys tennis: In a rain-soaked day at Holland, the Buccaneers finished with a handful of victories at the Division 1 state finals over the weekend – their four points tied for 16th overall.

In terms of advancement, sophomore James Friggens was the lone Buc to make the quarterfinals at a flight – he benefited from a bye and beat a Grand Blanc opponent at No. 4 singles 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.

“I was really proud of how the team competed against some of the best players in the state,” coach Chris Wilton said. “To play as well as they did in the biggest tournament any of them had ever played was tremendous to see.”

Senior Isaac Postema won a three-set match at No. 1 singles that took just under three hours, but up against a rested fourth seed in the flight, he bowed out of the tournament in the second round.

The other Grand Haven victory came at No. 4 doubles, where seniors Ben DeGram and Evan Bush beat Salem in the first round before facing a top seed from Bloomfield Hills.

Elsewhere, Grant Taylor played a strong second set before falling at No. 2 singles, Malcolm Johnson was defeated in straight sets at No. 3 singles, and the No. 1 doubles team of Alex Waite and Jonah Sispera was a game away from forcing a third set before a team from Ann Arbor Huron battled back to win.

The best atmosphere of the day came just after dark, as Friggens played his quarterfinal indoors at Hope College’s first court just after 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bloomfield Hills were runaway winners – the top OK Red finish came from Hudsonville’s 8 points, good for 13th place overall.

Volleyball: In Pontiac for the “Beast of the East” tournament, one of the largest on the state’s high school calendar, the Bucs won their silver bracket after a mixed start in pool play.

They beat Bloomfield Hills in three sets in a semifinal to set up a sweep of Grand Blanc in their bracket final, which made for a 4-2 day overall.

Grand Haven started its day with a straight-set defeat to North Branch, the top team in Division 2, and played a three-set loss against St. Mary’s Catholic Central, the No. 1 team in Division 3.

They got back on track by beating Oxford, and beat Imlay City to reach the semifinal of the silver bracket.

Izzy Whittaker had 51 kills, while Kam Burbridge chipped in 25 kills to go with 10 blocks – Eden Smith wasn’t far behind with 22 kills.

Taylor Smaka had a pair of team highs with 12 aces and 57 digs. Sara Weber directed the offense, notching 77 assists. Mia Swierbut also had five aces and 19 digs.

Next up for the Bucs is a trip to West Ottawa on Wednesday to start the second round of OK Red play. They face Rockford and the hosts – Saturday’s results mean a 25-17 record heading into the week.

The junior varsity team had a 5-1 day, reaching the gold bracket at their level before falling to Hudsonville. The freshman team’s season ended with a third-place finish in the silver bracket at Rockford’s Volleyrama – that means an 18-16 record for Bri Soule’s team.

Cross country: Grand Haven’s girls were in action at a Kent-Ottawa meet on Saturday at Calvin College.

A lineup that wasn’t 100 percent healthy took third place among six teams, finishing behind Hudsonville Unity Christian and Zeeland West.

Gracey Barry was third in 20 minutes, 23 seconds, with senior teammate Margot Frendt a place behind in 20:51. Shae Brodie was 12th in 21:29, Kailym Tuggle was 17th in 21:56 and Ella Francis rounded out the scoring in 26th at 22:15.

Both teams will prepare for Thursday’s OK Red conference meet, held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. It’s their final tuneup before regionals at Allendale on Oct. 29.

Spring Lake

Girls golf: Two grey days in East Lansing stayed largely rain-free, and the Lakers took home an eighth-place finish at the Division 3 state finals.

Their two-day total of 730 was just ahead of Ludington, but Spring Lake was about 20 shots back of seventh-place Detroit Country Day. The top five finishers all went under 700, led by winners Macomb Lutheran North at 668.

The top performer of the weekend was sophomore Zoe Dull, who shot 91-86 to finish 38th overall at 177. Clara Saunders had two rounds in the low 90s, as did Evie McDonald.

Senior Clare Stempky had the team’s low round on Friday, shooting an 89 before a Saturday 97, while Kayden Fritsche went 92-96 over both days.

It’s the team’s first top-10 finish at a state finals since their three-year stretch in the mid-2010s, where the Lakers won two state titles and grabbed another third-place finish from 2015-2017.

Fruitport

Volleyball: The Trojans took third place in GMAA competition at Reeths-Puffer on Saturday, beating the hosts to start their day and grabbing a three-set win over North Muskegon to sandwich a defeat against Mona Shores.

Sadie Haase had 30 kills across the three matches, with Auebre Johnson the other Trojan in double digits with 13. Gracelynn Olson had 46 assists, Kayla Kolberg had seven aces to go with 25 digs – Johnson was one of seven players in double figures with 26.

Next up for the Trojans is a trip to Allendale on Tuesday for more OK Blue tournament action.

Western Michigan Christian

Football: Muskegon Catholic Central earned a tight win over Centreville for the second straight year, beating the Bulldogs on the road 14-6 Friday night.

After the two teams went scoreless in the first half, Bryan Convertini scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the third quarter from 13 yards and a yard away.

Centreville scored midway through the fourth quarter, but MCC’s defense held the rest of the night to push the team to 6-2 overall.

Convertini had 110 yards rushing to lead the offense, followed up by David Hill’s 70 yards. Sam Kartes had 13.5 tackles for the team lead on defense.

MCC did find an opponent for their open Week 9 – they’ll head to Howard City Tri-County on Friday. The Division 5 Vikings are 7-1 for their season after a 52-14 win over Chippewa Hills on Friday.

Volleyball: WMC was 2-1 in GMAA competition on Saturday, losing to Montague before bouncing back to beat Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer. Ashley Folkema had 10 kills and a block against the Rockets, while Kendal Young added 19 assists.

The Warriors head to Whitehall on Thursday for a four-team event.

Cross country: At GMAA competition on University Park Golf Course in Muskegon, the Warriors’ girls were third behind Mona Shores and Whitehall, ahead of much larger neighbors.

Sophomore Grace VanderKooi was the overall winner in 18:40, a new personal best. Grace Folkema added a ninth-place finish in 20:31.

“We felt on the right day we could give Whitehall a battle for second and the girls made it very close on a day we were short a potential scorer with a huge team effort,” coach Greg Gould said. “Much like last year, this team finds a way to take whatever looks like an obstacle and turns it into a great day.”

WMC’s boys were fifth with junior Graeson Lawrence the top finisher in 17:26, good for 13th place.