Washington, DC

Beware: Tow Truck Car Thieves Are Back It Again In The District

By woldcnews Staff
 3 days ago

Source: Education Images / Getty

It’s not over! The Tow truck car thieves are still out there in D.C. as another case is being investigated by the police. So far this year over 2,700 cars have been stolen in D.C. which is about the same as this time last year. Recently a Northeast D.C. resident said his car was stolen by someone driving a tow truck around 9:30 am on the 1000 block of 48th Street.

Also a couple in Southeast’s car was stolen the same way in December 2021, as well as a woman’s Corvette in Georgetown in February this year and a man’s brand-new hybrid Honda Accord was stolen outside of his home in August in Southeast. There hasn’t been any updates on arrests or suspects by the DC police.

source: fox5

Comments / 1

DC Nubián
2d ago

Despite this, when I see tow trucks slowly cruising my neighborhood, when I attempt to post a “be on the lookout” on the neighborhood watch site my post is denied as being not the type posting considered appropriate. Yet, this group of “administrators” allow multiple postings of missing dogs and cats or animals seen “wandering” the streets. It’s ridiculous how a few can decide that pets (although loved) take precedence over an attempted notification of possible car thieves roaming the streets in tow trucks!! SMDH!

