Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Department of Public Safety announces updated mission and values, creation of new positionsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Tufts administration reports offensive graffiti on campusesThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
Mary Ellen Stuart, 87
FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ellen Stuart, 87, of Framingham, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022. Mary was born in Brookline MA where she was raised along with her 7 siblings. She attended and graduated from Brookline High School and went on to become...
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic at Callahan Center
FRAMINGHAM – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Callahan Center for seniors, age 55+ in November. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 4 from 1 t to 4 p.m. at 535Union Avenue. Pre-registration is required. Registration link – https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/transformativehealth?calendar=49fbbb91-62eb-479c-af95-d61f645c9a95.
After 20 Years, Collins Retires From Sudbury Valley Trustees
SUDBURY – Christa Collins, Director of Land Protection at Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) since 2008, retired earlier this month after 20 years with the nonprofit conservation organization. A well-respected member of the Massachusetts conservation community, Ms. Collins played a role in the protection of more than 3,100 acres across...
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick
ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
Robert P. Douglass, 64, Auto Mechanic
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, October 17, 2022, we lost Robert (Bob) P. Douglass, 64, of Blackstone. . He was a caring, loving father, partner, brother, and friend. Bob was born in Framingham, MA August 3, 1958. He was the son of the late George W and Marie R. (McAvay) Douglass. He was married to Margaret Doreen (Frieze) Douglass for 16 years who predeceased him in 2007. He leaves his partner of over 10 years, Trish (Borges) Wiseman of Blackstone.
Mayor Sisitsky Declares Oct. 20-27 Devin Suau Week in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has officially declared Devin Suau Week in Framingham, which will begin October 20, 2022 and run through October 27, 2022 in remembrance of Framingham resident Devin Suau, who died on October 20, 2017. Devin Suau was a Framingham resident who passed...
Library Director: Good Samaritan Finds Laptop
FRAMINGHAM – Some good news. A good samaritan found a laptop reported stolen, and returned it to the library, who returned it to the owner. On October 18, Framingham Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The value of...
VIDEO: Police Investigating Assault at Framingham High
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public School District is taking action, after a fight at the high school, this afternoon, October 21, said the district’s Superintendent. Just before students were dismissed for the day at Framingham High School, a fight broke out between two female students at the high school.
Brewster Ambulance Paramedic & EMT Deliver Baby
FRAMINGHAM – Brewster Ambulance paramedic Ed McGlashing and EMT Marc Reid on Framingham BP45 (A2). The two successfully delivered a baby boy recently, with Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Framingham Police, announced Brewster Ambulance last night.
5 Things to Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, October 20, 2022
1 Today is Devin Suau Day. The 6-year-old died of DIPG 5 years ago today. Today is a day of friendship and kindness. City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has declared today and the ext several days Devin Suau week. The Memorial Building was lit of green last night and...
Chat With At-Large Framingham City Councilors Leombruno & King on Thursday Afternoon
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham at-large City Councilors George King Jr. and Janet Leombruno will host a constituent chat on Thursday, October 20. The event will be outside at Nobscot Park at 3 p.m. The park is across from Gianni‘s on Edgell Road. “We will also be doing...
Henry Fangel, 84
NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
Framingham Police Offering Free Technology To Help Individuals with Dementia & Disabilities Be Located When They Go Missing
FRAMINGHAM – Six in 10 people living with dementia will wander at least once, and many do so repeatedly, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Of those who wander away via walking, more than 50% are found within 1 mile of their home and 75% within 5 miles. But not all are found alive.
BLOCKS Preschool Director Receives Latino Excellence Award
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is proud to share that Rosario ‘Rosie’ Alvarez, Director of Early Childhood Education at BLOCKS Preschool, has received a Latino Excellence Award. Nominated by Senate President, Karen Spilka, Alvarez received this award and recognition from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus...
Framingham Police Cite 2 Drivers in Monday Night Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have cited two drivers in a crash on Monday night, October 17. The crash happened at 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of High Street, Main Street, & Edgell Road in Framingham. Framingham Assistant Fire Chief said Tower 1 and Ambulance 2 assessed three individuals, but...
Framingham State Professor To Screen Her Documentary Farm and Red Moon on November 1
FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham State University professor Audrey Kali will screen her documentary Farm and Red Moon at Tufts University on November 1. Special guest at the screening will be Dr. Temple Grandin, who appears in the film. The documentary shows Professor Kali as she visits farms and slaughterhouses and meets...
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9
FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
Framingham Police Investigating Yellow Honda Stolen
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a yellow Honda Civic. The 1997 yellow sedan was reported stolen to police at 9:03 a.m. yesterday, October 20 at 308 Waverley Street in Framingham. A man, “wearing a sweatshirt with a large B on the front” was described to...
Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0