Framingham, MA

MetroWest Free Medical Program Moving To Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – MetroWest Free Medical Program, which offers free medical care to patients through its adult medicine, women’s health, and vision clinics, has announced it will be changing locations to 246 Maple Street Suite 1 in Marlborough. The new location, with 2,000 square feet of medical space, will...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Mary Ellen Stuart, 87

FRAMINGHAM – Mary Ellen Stuart, 87, of Framingham, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2022. Mary was born in Brookline MA where she was raised along with her 7 siblings. She attended and graduated from Brookline High School and went on to become...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Free COVID Vaccine Clinic at Callahan Center

FRAMINGHAM – There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic at the Callahan Center for seniors, age 55+ in November. The clinic is scheduled for Friday, November 4 from 1 t to 4 p.m. at 535Union Avenue. Pre-registration is required. Registration link – https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/transformativehealth?calendar=49fbbb91-62eb-479c-af95-d61f645c9a95.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
After 20 Years, Collins Retires From Sudbury Valley Trustees

SUDBURY – Christa Collins, Director of Land Protection at Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) since 2008, retired earlier this month after 20 years with the nonprofit conservation organization. A well-respected member of the Massachusetts conservation community, Ms. Collins played a role in the protection of more than 3,100 acres across...
SUDBURY, MA
MassBay Receives Donation from MetroWest Subaru in Natick

ASHLAND – MassBay Community College has received the first vehicle donation ever given to its new general studies automotive technology program, a van from MetroWest Subaru of Natick. The new General Studies Automotive Technology program is designed to provide students with training from entry-level through advanced-level technical education on...
NATICK, MA
Robert P. Douglass, 64, Auto Mechanic

FRAMINGHAM – On Monday, October 17, 2022, we lost Robert (Bob) P. Douglass, 64, of Blackstone. . He was a caring, loving father, partner, brother, and friend. Bob was born in Framingham, MA August 3, 1958. He was the son of the late George W and Marie R. (McAvay) Douglass. He was married to Margaret Doreen (Frieze) Douglass for 16 years who predeceased him in 2007. He leaves his partner of over 10 years, Trish (Borges) Wiseman of Blackstone.
BLACKSTONE, MA
Library Director: Good Samaritan Finds Laptop

FRAMINGHAM – Some good news. A good samaritan found a laptop reported stolen, and returned it to the library, who returned it to the owner. On October 18, Framingham Police received a report of a laptop stolen at the main Framingham Library at 49 Lexington Street. The value of...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
VIDEO: Police Investigating Assault at Framingham High

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public School District is taking action, after a fight at the high school, this afternoon, October 21, said the district’s Superintendent. Just before students were dismissed for the day at Framingham High School, a fight broke out between two female students at the high school.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Henry Fangel, 84

NATICK – Henry “Hank” Fangel, formerly of Natick, passed away at his home in Marlboro on October 14, 2022. He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, June (Coppinger) Fangel. He also leaves behind the family he loved and adored; his daughter Christine Wood and her husband Kevin of Webster, Steven Fangel and wife Sandra of Manassas, VA, David Fangel and his wife Kimberley of Natick, and the late Peter and Henry Fangel, Jr. Loving grandfather of Nicole Lingley, Brendan Wood, Hannah Shollin, Robin Wood, Lillian Fangel, and Ryan Fangel. Great grandfather of Evelyn and Henry Shollin. Uncle of John Schubert Jr. and his wife Maureen and their son John Schubert, III.
NATICK, MA
BLOCKS Preschool Director Receives Latino Excellence Award

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public Schools is proud to share that Rosario ‘Rosie’ Alvarez, Director of Early Childhood Education at BLOCKS Preschool, has received a Latino Excellence Award. Nominated by Senate President, Karen Spilka, Alvarez received this award and recognition from the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Photo of the Day: Saint Bridget Students Flock To State Police K9

FRAMINGHAM – Mass State Police Troopers and K9 Luna visited with students at Saint Bridget School in Framingham yesterday, October 17. “We had a great time at Saint Bridget’s School in Framingham yesterday as Troopers (Farrah) Gray and (Chad) Tata — along with K9 Luna, who ended the day with dozens of new friends —- helped students and staff kick off their Pink Week,” Tweeted Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham: Man Harassed Motorist & Punched Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to Shoppers World yesterday for a “hazard” according to the police log. According to the police spokesperson, an “unidentified male approached a vehicle asking for money. The male punched the trunk of the vehicle after being told no.”. The incident...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
