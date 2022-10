The top-seeded Tigers (14-0-3) played like the favorite Thursday at Tigers Stadium. Twinsburg scored early and often to rout the 22nd-seeded Hilltoppers (6-12-1). Twinsburg forward Bree Banach, forward Arriah Gilmer, midfielder Breanna Utrup and reserve forward Carolyn Kramer each scored two goals for Twinsburg. Senior forward Jadyn Harris was a constant threat, finishing with a goal and two assists.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO