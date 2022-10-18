West Ridge liquor store clerk, a refugee from Iraq, shot and killed during armed robbery attempt

Store clerk killed by gunman in West Ridge 01:43

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A liquor store clerk was shot and killed during an armed robbery attempt Monday night in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Police said the robber rode a bike to J & K Food & Liquor in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., and pointed a gun at the clerk, 66-year-old Salim Khamo, demanding money.

The robber then shot the clerk in the chest, and Khamo returned fire without hitting the robber, who ran off without stealing anything.

Khamo was taken to Ascension Saint Francis Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Salim Khamo Family photo

In a statement, his daughter, Sally, remembered him as "the most compassionate and hard-working man I know."

"He left Iraq as a refugee to escape persecution and to build a better life for his family. The store was a testament to his honest work and he was so proud of all the risks he took to provide more for his family. He is survived by his wife, three children, and seven grandchildren who he loved more than anything else in this world. Nothing brought him more joy than to watch his family continue to grow in the new life he had started here for them. To whomever is responsible for this senseless act of violence, I hope you are brought to justice for taking the life of such a loved and honored man."

Salim Khamo with his grandchildren Family photo

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

Area Three detectives were investigating.