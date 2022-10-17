Read full article on original website
Fire engulfs laundromat near Ingersoll Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — A building in Des Moines was engulfed in flames Wednesday night. The Des Moines Fire Department and Des Moines Police Department responded to reports of a building on fire around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 31st Street and Ingersoll Ave. When emergency crews […]
KCCI.com
Police respond to multi-vehicle crash with injuries on SE 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on the 4500 block of SE 14th. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police say a caller reported four vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say to...
iowa.media
State fines several companies and a city for construction pollution
Eroded soil filled stormwater intakes early this year at a housing development north of Indianola. (Photo courtesy of Iowa DNR) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has levied fines against three companies and the city of Altoona for operating construction sites without proper controls to keep soil from eroding into nearby areas and creeks.
Search underway near Lake Red Rock for possible missing person
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search at Cordova Park, along Lake Red Rock, after receiving information about a possible missing person. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the search began Sunday morning after it was notified by Mahaska County that the missing person was at the park on Sunday. […]
KCCI.com
Traffic moving again on I-35 after a vehicle caught fire Sunday
Interstate 35 north of Ames is moving along smoothly again after a vehicle caught fire just after 4 p.m. Sunday. Video footage showed the car was fully engulfed and smoke was blowing toward nearby fields. Firefighters working to put it out took up the right shoulder and part of the...
KCCI.com
Driver facing multiple charges after ramming Iowa State Patrol car
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — A driver is facing multiple charges in Wright County after using a stolen vehicle to ram a trooper's car into the ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers clocked 22-year-old Ahmed Khalif at 105 mph on Interstate 35. Khalif did not stop for the...
KCCI.com
Law enforcement agencies are searching for missing person at Cordova Park
OTLEY, Iowa — According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the search is on for a missing person, possibly located at Cordova Park. That person, identified as Raymond Welch, was reported missing on Sunday by Mahaska County. Welch was last seen Saturday afternoon. Since he was reported missing, agencies...
KCCI.com
Johnston renters say grills and bikes on porch trashed
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Renters at an apartment complex in Johnston say grills, bikes and other items on their patios were cleared away and thrown into the dumpster last week. The cleanup shocked and frustrated some residents at The Avenue at Johnston Commons, some of whom said they didn't see prior notice given by management.
KCCI.com
State Patrol says medical issue caused crash at Iowa Speedway parking lot
NEWTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol believes a medical issue caused a crash inNewton. It happened around 2 p.m. Friday at the Iowa Speedway. Troopers say they found the woman unresponsive after she drove into the lot and crashed into unmarked Department of Public Safety cars. She was...
theperrynews.com
Tipsy Urbandalean arrested on multiple charges
A tipsy Urbandale man was arrested Monday after his van struck an impact attenuator in use at an interstate work site, and he threatened to kill a law enforcement officer. Sunil Panday, 21, of 8509 Ridgemont Dr., Urbandale, was charged with first-offense OWI, first-degree harassment, interference with official acts, false report to 911, failure to stop in assured clear distance, operating without a valid license and violation of financial liability coverage.
KCCI.com
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines police are investigating after a man was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a hit-and-run early Sunday. Police said that they responded to reports of an injured man around 2:14 a.m. Sunday at the 5200 block of Ashworth Road. Responders determined that he had been struck by a vehicle no longer at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/16/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 28 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, FOUR MOTORIST ASSISTS, TWO ASSISTANCE CALLS, TWO MEET SUBJECTS, TWO EXTRA PATROL CHECKS, TWO FOLLOW UPS, ONE REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY, ONE RESCUE, ONE INFORMATIONAL CALL, ONE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE HORSE, ONE VEHICLE UNLOCK, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE DOMESTIC AND ONE OTHER CALL.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
Bobcat kittens discovered in West Des Moines
The bobcat kittens were photographed near Scenic Valley Park in West Des Moines last week. Resident Diana Morrison Wissler, the photographer's mom, lives in the area and tells Axios that she started noticing the cats during the last year. They've walked on her deck a few times but haven't caused...
KETV.com
Two teens charged after gun confiscated from Iowa high school
Police confiscated a gun from an Urbandale High School student who was running toward the school Tuesday afternoon. Parents received an email from the Urbandale Community School District Superintendent saying a community member called 911 to report possible gunshots at Lions Park. The email emphasized all students and staff are...
KCCI.com
MercyOne employees will be paid the same as last paycheck due to ransomware attack
DES MOINES, Iowa — Employees at MercyOne will be paid Friday, but how much they'll be paid will remain the same. A ransomware attack on MercyOne's former parent company CommonSpirit has taken its payroll software offline. Because of that outage, employees will be paid their full-time equivalent plus the same amount of overtime hours as their last paycheck, according to an internal message sent to some employees obtained by KCCI. The same internal communication said vacation time, overtime and other pay will be sorted out once the system comes back online.
KCRG.com
Growing wait list for services leads to big time expansion for ChildServe in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A heightened need for services for children with special needs is prompting a nonprofit to expand big time in eastern Iowa. ChildServe currently has locations in Johnston, Ames, Des Moines and Coralville. ”We originally lived in Webster City and commuted 45 miles to the Ames location,...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Looking for Missing Person
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Daniel William Harley Wolfe was last seen in Adel on Wednesday, October 5th. He is described as 6-foot tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and has pierced ears. Wolfe has noticeable tattoos of a lion on his right shoulder, a celtic braid on his left wrist, a sword on his right forearm and a horde symbol in his left armpit area.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Folks took time off work to see a grain elevator moved in 1989
PELLA, Iowa — The oversized load sign on the front of the moving truck really wasn't necessary. A towering grain elevator rolling down the road in Pella speaks for itself. The sight of it was so unusual, folks even took time off work to line the streets like it was a holiday parade.
KCCI.com
MercyOne updates visitor guidelines
DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne has updated its visitor guidelines. Masking is encouraged, but no longer required. Visitors must be 16 years old, with the exception of permitted circumstances. Visitors must also be free of signs of illness and will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. The new guidelines...
