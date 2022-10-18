Read full article on original website
Cannot find path C:\AppxManifest.xml because it does not exist
If when you run the Add-AppxPackage command to reinstall, reset, or re-register an app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, and you get an output stating Cannot find path C:\AppxManifest.xml because it does not exist, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we provide the most applicable solutions to this issue.
How to change or set Device usage in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11. Windows 11 is so considerate; you can do a speed setup and skip certain things and then go back later to finish up. Windows allows you to skip certain things and do them at a later time when it is convenient. As long as the settings are not very important to the operation of Windows, you can skip them. It is, however important to know how to change or set Device usage in Windows 11.
Fix Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B
A lot of users reported that they encounter Xbox App Login Error Code 0x0000042B when trying to sign in to their Xbox account. Usually, the error code is a result of a corrupted app cache or app data, misconfigured app, or some other issue with the Xbox or Windows. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do if you are unable to log into your Xbox App.
Windows Terminal is the default terminal in Windows 11 22H2
After what seems like forever, Microsoft has finally made it so that the Windows Terminal is now the default command line tool in Windows 11 due to the recent update known as Windows 11 22H2. That means every command line application will open in Windows Terminal automatically without problems. Windows...
Microsoft PC Manager is a 1-click optimizer for Windows 11/10
Microsoft PC Manager is a 1-click optimizer from Microsoft that provides Optimization, Junk removal, Virus removal, and other services to make your computer faster. This tool is available as a free download from the Microsoft China website and is currently in Public Beta. Microsoft PC Manager for Windows 11/10. This...
Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe
Some Windows users reported that their Windows Defender Firewall is using settings that make the device unsafe. They noticed this in their computer’s Windows Security > Firewall & network protection page. This raises many questions, and users want to know how they can resolve this issue. In this post, we are going to talk about ways you can remedy this issue.
Xbox Accessories app stuck at 0% Applying update on Controller on PC
If when you try to update the Xbox Wireless Controller firmware via the Xbox Accessories app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, but the update progress is stuck at Applying update 0%, then this post offers adequate solutions to help you resolve this issue on your system. Xbox...
Equalizer APO is not working on Windows PC
Equalizer APO is a great open-source tool that gives the user control over the sound coming from their computer. This is not just useful for music producers but also for general users looking for a perfect audio experience. However, it has been noted that Equalizer APO is not working on many computers. This can be due to various reasons, which is why there are various ways to fix the issue that we will be talking about in this article.
What is $GetCurrent folder and is it safe to delete it?
This post explains the $GetCurrent folder and if it is safe to delete it? If you’ve ever encountered the $GetCurrent folder while looking for unnecessary folders to free up space on your Windows PC, you might be thinking, what kind of a folder is the $GetCurrent folder, why is it taking so much space on your PC, and can you safely delete this folder? This post answers all these questions.
What is a Computer CPU Pipeline?
In this post, we will explain what is a computer CPU pipeline. CPU (an abbreviation of the Central Processing Unit) is an important part of the computer that functions like a brain. And we already know that. But what we might not know are the techniques that make the CPU efficient. One such technique is Pipelining. If you want to know what is a pipelined CPU and how pipelining improves CPU performance then read this post.
How to use the LOG and LOG10 functions in Excel
LOG (number, [base]) Number: The positive real number for which you want the logarithm. It is required. Base: The base of the logarithm. Optional. Number: The positive real number for which you want the base-10 logarithm. How to use the LOG function in Excel. Launch Microsoft Excel. Enter your data...
How to disable GeForce Experience in-game overlay
This tutorial shows how to turn off or disable GeForce Experience in-game overlay. In addition to that, we will also show you how you can disable in-game overlay notification, Instant Replay feature, and Instant Replay overlay icon in the NVIDIA GeForce Experience utility. While these features are pretty useful for sure, sometimes, if you don’t need such features or you experience any trouble or difficulty, then you can disable in-game overlay and other options at your convenience. Before doing that, let’s have some more information about the in-game overlay.
Best websites to download Free Audio Books
How about traveling to college or the office and reading a book simultaneously? Well, the idea is good but quite tricky in a real-time scenario! Many of you would be book lovers out there. Whether horror, fantasy, suspicion, or poetries, every piece of literature is worth reading. However, dedicating some time daily solely to reading is quite tricky. Besides, many of you would be fond of fiction, but you would find reading boring. In either of the scenarios, Audiobooks are the ultimate rescue. You can listen to them while multitasking without being bored. If you are trying to find out more about the best websites for downloading free audiobooks, keep reading to know more!
Overwatch 2 Error: Sorry, we were unable to log you in
This post features methods to fix Overwatch 2 Error ‘Sorry, we were unable to log you in‘. Overwatch 2 is a team-based action game set in the optimistic future. However, like any other online game, it is also prone to bugs and errors. Among all the errors, Sorry, we were unable to log you in In is one of the most common errors. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to get rid of this issue.
How to delete Emails in Yahoo Mail
We unknowingly subscribe to many websites and programs which makes our inboxes full of these unwanted emails, plus social media notifications and promotional emails. It is really important to clean up your inbox so that you don’t miss any of your important emails. Removing junk emails manually can be daunting and time taking, thus in today’s post, we will learn how to delete all emails on Yahoo. We will also be talking about how to remove emails from a selected category or a specific sender and much more.
