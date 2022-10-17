Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...South of Chicken and east of Dot Lake. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 25 mph through this morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Watch issued for Crazy Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Crazy Mountains WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Crazy Mountains. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Recreation in the high country could be impacted by heavy accumulating snow.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 145 AM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .Flooding continues along the Peace River after Ian. Water levels continue to recede with drier conditions. For the Peace...including Bartow...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Thursday was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Saturday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 12/26/1953. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Peace River Bartow 8.0 8.2 Thu 10 am 8.1 8.0 7.8 7.7 7.6
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Little Snake, White River by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Little Snake; White River FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200 AND 202 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 200 Little Snake Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 202 White River Forecast Area. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 17 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will likely be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
natureworldnews.com
Warnings for Flood and High Winds Issued as Two Storms Expected to Strike Alaska
Two storms are expected to hit Alaska this week, prompting US weather authorities to issue flood warnings and high winds warnings for several areas. The Alaskan storms are likely to cause inland flooding and coastal flooding brought by potential heavy rain and strong winds. The stormy weather is also possible to continue until the weekend, putting communities near the coastline at risk.
Record-Breaking Cold Weather Forces Freeze Warning For 46 Million Americans
Averages temperatures could dip by 15-30 degrees in affected areas over the next two or three days.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Kahoolawe in Maui by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-19 23:43:00 Expires: 2022-10-20 02:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Target Area: Kahoolawe in Maui FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM HST THURSDAY FOR THE ISLAND OF MOLOKAI IN MAUI COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The island of Molokai in Maui County. * WHEN...Until 245 AM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1141 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain over near the Molokai Airport. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hoolehua, Kualapuu, Maunaloa, Kepuhi, Kaunakakai, and Kalaupapa National Park. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 245 AM HST if flooding persists.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 05:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT * WHAT...Minor saltwater flooding around high tide. * WHERE...Bayside communities of the Upper Keys, and the Middle Keys. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Minor saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is likely. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Strafford FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures continue to warm up into the mid to upper 30s this morning.
weather.gov
Freeze Watch issued for Owens Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-22 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-23 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 36 possible. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system will cause gusty west/southwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon, with the potential for downslope winds across HWY 395 in the Owens Valley. Temperatures will drop with the passage of a cold front on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, with the first freezing temperatures of the season expected in portions of the Owens Valley.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Elbert, Franklin, Hart by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elbert; Franklin; Hart FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures in the affected areas have risen above freezing. The Freeze Warning will therefore be allowed to expire on schedule. Temperatures tonight will be slightly higher than last night, so even if the growing season continues in any of these zones, it is unlikely that any additional products will be issued.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Polk, Polk Mountains, Rutherford Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Polk; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures in the affected areas have risen above freezing. The Freeze Warning will therefore be allowed to expire on schedule.
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Buchanan, Dickenson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Buchanan; Dickenson FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Sunshine is causing temperatures to rise this morning. Although a few locations remain below freezing, most areas are now above freezing, therefore the Freeze Warning is being allowed to expire.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland, Central and West Carbon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; Central and West Carbon; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Goshen, Middle-Lower North Platte River Basin; Laramie East High Plains; Laramie Foothills and High Plains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; Niobrara, Lower Elevations of Converse, Thunder Basin National Grassland; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin; North Snowy Range Foothills; Southern Laramie Range; Southern Laramie Valley RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430 431...432...433...436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...4 to 5 * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Corson, Dewey by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Corson; Dewey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND BREEZY WINDS FOR NORTH CENTRAL SOUTH DAKOTA * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Corson and Dewey. * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and cured fine fuels could result in critical fire weather conditions over portions of north central South Dakota.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-20 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures continue to warm up into the mid to upper 30s this morning.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-20 00:05:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-20 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Southwest Carbon County, Upper North Platte River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-21 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-21 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Carbon County; Upper North Platte River Basin RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430 431...432...433...436 AND 437 FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 423, 425, 434, 435, 436, AND 437 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * WIND...West winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity 10 to 15 percent. * HAINES...4 to 5. Areas of 6 near Pine Ridge. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
