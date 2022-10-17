Effective: 2022-10-22 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-23 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Owens Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT SUNDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 36 possible. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A low pressure system will cause gusty west/southwesterly winds on Saturday afternoon, with the potential for downslope winds across HWY 395 in the Owens Valley. Temperatures will drop with the passage of a cold front on Saturday night/early Sunday morning, with the first freezing temperatures of the season expected in portions of the Owens Valley.

10 HOURS AGO