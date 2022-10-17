Read full article on original website
Benton County Seeking Feedback on Mayhew Lake Road Study
SAUK RAPIDS -- Benton County is holding an open house to gather feedback on a study of Mayhew Lake Road. Concerns have been growing about the road's ability to handle the increased traffic load and the speed of traffic through that corridor. A consultant will be offering some ideas for...
St. Louis Park liquor store owners say ordinance prevents them from protecting their business
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. – A St. Louis Park business says the city is making it difficult to protect themselves following a series of robberies over the past two years.Sakya Dama and his wife bought Texas Tonka Liquor in October of 2020. Within a month of opening, they were targeted by thieves who rammed an SUV through the front glass. Two more break- ins followed, with the latest being in August of 2022."This property is my baby, that's how I would put it. We enjoyed developing it, we enjoyed the neighborhood and the crowd," Dama said.Now, he's at odds with...
Major fire ongoing at business next to Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a major fire at a business alongside Hwy. 65 in Ham Lake. Traffic cameras show a large cloud of smoke coming from the structure at Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard. Scanner traffic account @MN_Crime says that the fire is affecting an...
Waite Park Officer Avoids Close Call With Distracted Driver
WAITE PARK (WJON News)- It was a close call for a Waite Park police officer last week, who was almost hit by a distracted driver. On Friday, the department was holding a virtual ride along. After finishing a traffic stop on County Road 75, the officer was walking back to his squad when a vehicle failed to move over a lane or slow down for the flashing lights on the squad car.
Couple found dead in cabin in north central Minnesota
(Mille Lacs County, MN)--Authorities say a 66-year-old woman and man were found dead over the weekend in north central Minnesota. The two were reportedly located in their cabin on Sunday in Mille Lacs County. Officials say their son arrived at the family property and found his parents dead. The victims...
Visit the Ghost Towns of Benton County
Benton County has gone through a lot of changes over the past 175 years. Boom towns burst into existence, only to fade away just a few years later. And yet, remnants and reminders remain of these ghost towns, even today. Come explore them with us.
Election 2022: 4 People Running for Sauk Rapids City Council
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- There are four people running for two open seats this year on the Sauk Rapids City Council. The two incumbents in the race are Ellen Thronson and Jason Ellering. The two newcomers are Kyle Boron and Clinton Holmgren. Ellen Thronson has lived in the city...
HPD Investigating Odd Vandalism
Hutchinson Police are investigating after receiving an odd report of vandalism Monday night. Police say an adult female living in the 1100 Block of Prairie View Drive Southwest reported that lunch meat and chocolate milk was put all over their vehicle and that it occurred sometime that afternoon between when their.
Powder Ridge in Kimball Already Making Snow for the Season
If the cold snap we experienced early this week is good for anything, it is good for making snow out in Kimball. Powder Ridge announced on Facebook that they were able to start making snow for the upcoming skiing and snowboarding season. First snowmaking of the season! We can’t wait...
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Making 5 Stops in Central Minnesota
Buffalo, Annandale, Eden Valley, Glenwood, and Alexandria are all going to be stops on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Route this upcoming holiday season. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is hitting the tracks after a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though virtual concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, it'll be awesome to see this festive train on the railways again this season. This is the 24th year of this mobile train show/food drive experience across the United States and Canada.
Minnesota Driver Clocked At 139 MPH
I have to think that this Isanti County Sheriff's officer had to wonder if his radar was malfunctioning. I tend to speed on occasion but nothing like this guy. I might do 10-12 over the limit, depending on traffic but 139 MPH is ridiculous. If I'm not mistaken, I believe...
Chainsaw Accident Sends Man To Hospital
FARMING TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A Richmond man was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital after a chainsaw accident south of Albany. Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Farming Township Wednesday afternoon on reports of a man who cut his leg with a chainsaw and could not stop the bleeding. Larry Gorecki of Richmond was reported to have lost consciousness and was moved out of the woods with a tractor by his wife.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
Two People Taken to Hospital Following Rollover in Todd County
STAPLES (WJON News) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover in Todd County early Thursday morning. The incident happened at 2:00 a.m. on Highway 10 near Staples. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep driven by 22-year-old Paige Kittelson, of Staples, was heading west on highway...
Take A Flyover Of The New And Improved 19th Avenue In Sartell [VIDEO]
The formerly narrow and cumbersome 19th Avenue in Sartell is almost ready to welcome drivers onto its newly widened and flattened pathway to St. Cloud. I did a story last summer about how dangerous the road was due to the perilous lack of a shoulder, especially in the winter when the roads get slick. The other issue was the giant hill on the middle of the road which made cars driving the opposite direction appear out of nowhere, which could be nerve-wracking.
2-Vehicle Head-On Crash
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 2-vehicle head-on crash Tuesday morning at 6:36 on County Road 23 – about a half mile west of 45th Street Southeast. 35-year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west-bound on 23, driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and crossed over into the east-bound lane, colliding with a 2017 Ford Edge – driven by 29-year-old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi. Sandoval was transported to Rice Hospital in Willmar with unknown injuries, and Engel was flown to the St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.
Student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" school in central Minnesota
(Alexandria, MN)--A Paynesville High School student is reportedly charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school. Matthew Herr-Ramirez, 18, of Grove City, is charged with five counts of threats of violence. '. According to authorities, Herr-Ramirez had been making threats about bringing a gun to school and shooting students and...
Two Vehicle Crash Near Avon Sends Driver To Hospital
AVON (WJON News) - A two-vehicle crash South of Avon Tuesday night sent one driver to the hospital. Stearns County deputies arrived at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 41 east of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Farming Township after 7:30 pm. Officials say a Ford F-150 driven...
The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 Will Be Held In Isanti This Year
Are you looking for a unique holiday shopping experience that really is all about the season of giving? The Minnesota Christmas Market 2022 schedule has been set for November, and this year it will be held at the Erickson Homestead in Isanti, located at 1376 261st Avenue NE. EVENT DETAILS.
