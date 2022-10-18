Read full article on original website
Soccer round-up: Sturgeon Bay Soccer advances to Regional Finals on The Clipper
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers started their playoff run strong with a 5-0 victory over the St. Lawerence Seminary Hilltoppers on Thursday night. Leading the way with four goals was senior Ben Hooker. Starting the scoring in the match was Isaac Schulz within the first 3 minutes. The Clippers look to clinch another Regional Championship Saturday night when they host Wrightstown, which beat Algoma 2-0. The game starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on 103.3/96.7 WBDK HD-2 The Clipper.
Volleyball round-up: L-C, Southern Door, and Sevastopol advances
Three local teams will play for a regional title on Saturday thanks to successful outings on the volleyball court on Thursday. Luxemburg-Casco made quick work of Plymouth in three straight sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-17. Sevastopol took care of Cambria-Friesland in four sets 23-25, 25-5, 25-14, 25-14. Southern Door had to...
DCU swimmers continue season at Shawano
The Door County United Swim Team will take their talents west to Shawano High School for the Conference Sprints Invitational. The team finished strong at Small School State on Saturday, October 15th. The team finished 8th overall out of 16 teams scoring 165 total points. The invitational had both swimming and diving included in the scoring, however, DCU does not have a diving team. The competition consisted of teams from Milwaukee and the surrounding area. Danica Neville (SDHS) had a phenomenal meet, finishing 10th overall in the 100-yard backstroke and 5th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, scoring 28 points. Cassie Rankin (SEV) finished 8th in the 100-yard butterfly and 9th in the 500-yard freestyle, scoring 20 points overall. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) was very successful with her 7th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 14th place in the 100-yard freestyle, scoring 15 points for the team. Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV) and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) both had great meets as well, scoring 13 and 5 points, respectively. Despite not coming home with the win, the team swam exceptionally well and held their own against some teams from outside the conference.
Area volleyball teams head to second round Thursday
Four local volleyball teams hope their seasons will still have more life following their matches on Thursday. Second-round matchups in the WIAA Tournament include Cambria-Friesland traveling to Sevastopol, Southern Door visiting Manitowoc Lutheran, Algoma heading to Howards Grove, and Luxemburg-Casco hosting Plymouth. All matches begin at 7 p.m.
Luxemburg-Casco Volleyball starts state run with sweep of Green Bay West
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans started the road to repeating as the state champions with a convincing three set sweep of Green Bay West (25-5, 25-13, 25-4). Alayna Deprez led the Spartans with 14 assists with Autumn Flynn dominating at the net with eight kills. Josie Dorner and Brook Vandehei each added ten aces and six aces, respectively, to provide a boost from the service line. The #2 Spartans (36-8) will now host #10 Plymouth on Thursday in regional semi-final play.
Clint and Carter Kriewaldt ready for one last run together with Freedom Irish
FREEDOM — The two-seed Freedom Irish begin their quest for a state title this Friday night in WIAA Division 4 playoffs against Oconto Falls. This year, the Irish only lost one game (8-1) and a key part of their success is because of head coach Clint Kriewaldt and senior running back Carter Kriewaldt. The father and son duo are preparing for one last run together to try and bring home a state title.
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
Expect heavy traffic Saturday thanks to colors, race
A reprieve from the winter-like temperatures and a popular running tradition could make your commute through Door County feel like a festival weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the 60s, a far cry from the mid-30-degree temperatures we saw earlier in the week that caused it to snow in some parts of the area.
WATCH - Pulaski bonfire explosion
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: SPOTTY SHOWERS... THEN WIND AND SNOW SHOWERS. A stubborn storm system will give us more cool and cloudy weather. Spotty showers are likely through this afternoon. Then, the wind picks up tonight, with a chance of slushy snow showers.
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
WATCH: Video shows 'bellringer' Washington Island Ferry ride
"Check out the Washington Island Ferry ride across Death's Door in today's winds," wrote Door County Maritime Museum.
Northeast Wisconsin gas prices drop significantly
CHICAGO — Gas prices drop significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.66 per gallon. That’s down 24 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average fell 29 cents to $3.61 a gallon. The national average fell five cents and...
Pierce Manufacturing fire truck named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin 2022’
The Pierce Volterra electric fire truck was among 16 finalists in the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” competition, with nearly half representing manufacturing companies in Northeast Wisconsin.
Parents of Pulaski bonfire explosion victim share their thoughts and gratitude
The Brzeczkowskis thank the community for the overwhelming support and love after their son was injured in a bonfire explosion.
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
Michael W. Hill
Michael W. Hill, age 47 of Luxemburg, WI passed away Sunday October 16th, 2022, with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Mike was born April 16, 1975, in Pontiac, MI to the late Sharon D. Hill. Mike graduated from Pontiac Central High School and graduated...
Area manufacturers to open doors to local students
After a multi-year reprieve due to COVID-19, you will once again be seeing area students get a first-hand look at Door County’s manufacturing industry. Students from Algoma, Sturgeon Bay, Southern Door, Sevastopol, Gibraltar, and Washington Island will participate in Manufacturing Day on October 27th as they tour approximately a dozen businesses located primarily in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park. Over 60 different manufacturers call Door County home, and Korey Mallien from the Door County Economic Development Corporation says Thursday’s event will hopefully show students that they do not have to travel far from home for a great career.
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
Maintenance to shut down Bayview Bridge
Your Halloween activities may be affected by the Bayview Bridge being shut down for two days for maintenance. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be doing the work on October 31st and November 1st, requiring the bridge to be fully closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days. The bridge was shut down for a similar reason at this time last year so crews could do their routine maintenance and its annual cleaning of the bridge’s drains. The DOT and the Door County Highway Department will work together for a suitable detour that will have to include the use of one of Sturgeon Bay’s two downtown bridges.
