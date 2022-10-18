The Door County United Swim Team will take their talents west to Shawano High School for the Conference Sprints Invitational. The team finished strong at Small School State on Saturday, October 15th. The team finished 8th overall out of 16 teams scoring 165 total points. The invitational had both swimming and diving included in the scoring, however, DCU does not have a diving team. The competition consisted of teams from Milwaukee and the surrounding area. Danica Neville (SDHS) had a phenomenal meet, finishing 10th overall in the 100-yard backstroke and 5th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, scoring 28 points. Cassie Rankin (SEV) finished 8th in the 100-yard butterfly and 9th in the 500-yard freestyle, scoring 20 points overall. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) was very successful with her 7th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 14th place in the 100-yard freestyle, scoring 15 points for the team. Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV) and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) both had great meets as well, scoring 13 and 5 points, respectively. Despite not coming home with the win, the team swam exceptionally well and held their own against some teams from outside the conference.

SHAWANO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO