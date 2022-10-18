Read full article on original website
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay, St. Lawrence Seminary on The Clipper highlights WIAA soccer tournament openers
Sturgeon Bay will begin their push towards another state title on Thursday when they take on St. Lawrence Seminary at Clark Field. Take out a pair of losses at the Cedarburg Tournament, the Clippers have posted five straight clean sheets while scoring 26 goals. That includes a mercy-rule aided 8-0 win over Peshtigo and a 2-0 victory over Gibraltar Sevastopol.
doorcountydailynews.com
DCU swimmers continue season at Shawano
The Door County United Swim Team will take their talents west to Shawano High School for the Conference Sprints Invitational. The team finished strong at Small School State on Saturday, October 15th. The team finished 8th overall out of 16 teams scoring 165 total points. The invitational had both swimming and diving included in the scoring, however, DCU does not have a diving team. The competition consisted of teams from Milwaukee and the surrounding area. Danica Neville (SDHS) had a phenomenal meet, finishing 10th overall in the 100-yard backstroke and 5th overall in the 100-yard breaststroke, scoring 28 points. Cassie Rankin (SEV) finished 8th in the 100-yard butterfly and 9th in the 500-yard freestyle, scoring 20 points overall. Sanya Wienke (SBHS) was very successful with her 7th-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley and 14th place in the 100-yard freestyle, scoring 15 points for the team. Caitlyn Hasenjager (SEV) and Chloe Bissen (SBHS) both had great meets as well, scoring 13 and 5 points, respectively. Despite not coming home with the win, the team swam exceptionally well and held their own against some teams from outside the conference.
doorcountydailynews.com
Volleyball round-up: L-C, Southern Door, and Sevastopol advances
Three local teams will play for a regional title on Saturday thanks to successful outings on the volleyball court on Thursday. Luxemburg-Casco made quick work of Plymouth in three straight sets 25-10, 25-13, 25-17. Sevastopol took care of Cambria-Friesland in four sets 23-25, 25-5, 25-14, 25-14. Southern Door had to...
doorcountydailynews.com
Luxemburg-Casco Volleyball starts state run with sweep of Green Bay West
The Luxemburg-Casco Spartans started the road to repeating as the state champions with a convincing three set sweep of Green Bay West (25-5, 25-13, 25-4). Alayna Deprez led the Spartans with 14 assists with Autumn Flynn dominating at the net with eight kills. Josie Dorner and Brook Vandehei each added ten aces and six aces, respectively, to provide a boost from the service line. The #2 Spartans (36-8) will now host #10 Plymouth on Thursday in regional semi-final play.
NBC26
Clint and Carter Kriewaldt ready for one last run together with Freedom Irish
FREEDOM — The two-seed Freedom Irish begin their quest for a state title this Friday night in WIAA Division 4 playoffs against Oconto Falls. This year, the Irish only lost one game (8-1) and a key part of their success is because of head coach Clint Kriewaldt and senior running back Carter Kriewaldt. The father and son duo are preparing for one last run together to try and bring home a state title.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rizzo named Green Bay Packers coach of the week
St. Joe’s head coach Matt Rizzo has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. The program, presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, presents the award to Rizzo, who is in his fourth year as the head coach of St. Joseph, thanks to the Lancers’ 28-7 victory over Racine Lutheran on Friday, Oct. 14.
doorcountydailynews.com
Area volleyball teams head to second round Thursday
Four local volleyball teams hope their seasons will still have more life following their matches on Thursday. Second-round matchups in the WIAA Tournament include Cambria-Friesland traveling to Sevastopol, Southern Door visiting Manitowoc Lutheran, Algoma heading to Howards Grove, and Luxemburg-Casco hosting Plymouth. All matches begin at 7 p.m.
spectrumnews1.com
Coaching matters: Appleton native teaches more than basketball in building one of the country’s premier girls’ high school programs
APPLETON, Wis. — He was just 15, riding the pines for the Fox Valley Lutheran High School junior varsity basketball team. Josh Springer will be the first to tell you he wasn’t much of a player. When he was clicking on all cylinders, he was average. But he...
cw14online.com
Football seeds draw quite the response, but it's now playoff time
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is no question in my years of covering high school sports that last Saturday's bracket released by the WIAA for the football playoffs was met with most negative reaction ever. I talked with coaches and texted with coaches, and not just one or two, and...
WBAY Green Bay
Large tree branch falls on Green Bay home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were making sure everyone was safe after a large tree branch fell on a Green Bay home Tuesday afternoon. Video shows a massive branch broke off of the tree and blocked the door. The branch also brought down power lines. Nobody was hurt, but...
wearegreenbay.com
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin is from the Fox Valley as the contest wraps up
(WFRV) – After an intense couple of days of voting, we officially know what the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin was and it’s from the Fox Valley. Pierce Manufacturing’s Electric Vehicle Fire Truck from Appleton was crowned the winner after receiving thousands of votes. The Volterra Electric...
doorcountydailynews.com
Expect heavy traffic Saturday thanks to colors, race
A reprieve from the winter-like temperatures and a popular running tradition could make your commute through Door County feel like a festival weekend. The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures in the 60s, a far cry from the mid-30-degree temperatures we saw earlier in the week that caused it to snow in some parts of the area.
WLUC
Meet TV6′s newest evening anchor
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 evening news crew has a new member. Vinny La Via started as a Multimedia journalist back in 2021 after graduating from St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. Vinny became an evening anchor in October 2022. Vinny’s passion for journalism and broadcast media began...
wearegreenbay.com
Crumbl Cookies opening another location in Fox Valley on Friday
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A famous bakery known for its rotating selection of giant cookies is opening in Fond du Lac on Friday. Crumbl Cookies will establish another location in the Fox Valley after the company opens its doors at N6667 N Rolling Meadows Dr, Suite 2 in Fond du Lac.
doorcountydailynews.com
Michael W. Hill
Michael W. Hill, age 47 of Luxemburg, WI passed away Sunday October 16th, 2022, with his family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Mike was born April 16, 1975, in Pontiac, MI to the late Sharon D. Hill. Mike graduated from Pontiac Central High School and graduated...
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
City of Kaukauna considers option to purchase soon-to-be-sold Girl Scout camp
KAUKAUNA — The city of Kaukauna has the option to buy the Girl Scout camp on the southside now that the Girl Scouts announced they will be selling the property. Mayor Tony Penterman, in a comment Tuesday in the Kaukauna Community News Facebook group, said city officials already are looking into it and that the city has first right to by it back.
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/20/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Thursday
Ripon Police have signed a complaint against a 34-year-old Ripon woman who was involved in a hit-and-run accident near the Kwik Trip Store on the east side of Ripon on October 3rd. The victim told police he was driving past the Kwik Trip store on East Fond du Lac Street when an SUV exited the parking lot at a high rate of speed. There was a semi parked between the two driveways of the store and he had nowhere to go. The victim said he veered to the left and struck the driver’s side rear of the SUV. The SUV’s driver Christina Magin (pictured above) stopped momentarily. She told officers she left the scene when she saw the victim get out of his vehicle because she was wanted on a warrant. Magin was also recently charged for methamphetamine possession. She’s free on a $500 signature bond and has a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Earns Failing Grade On ACT
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The high school class of 2022 has the lowest ACT score in over 30 years. The national class average composite score was 19.8 out of 36. According to the ACT, the average test score in Wisconsin sits at 19.4. It’s up from 19.1, during the 2020-2021 school year.
Fox11online.com
Classes canceled Tuesday for all of the New London School District
NEW LONDON (WLUK) -- All classes in the New London School District have been canceled Tuesday. Here's the statement from the district.
Comments / 0