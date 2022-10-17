Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MyNorthwest.com
Three Lakewood teenagers arrested, suspected in string of attacks
Lakewood police have arrested three teens thought to be stealing cars, robbing, and assaulting people in the South Sound this week. The announcement was made via a news release around 11:15 a.m. Lakewood Police used surveillance to catch the suspects. Police said they were able to catch several of the...
KOMO News
Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say
SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
thejoltnews.com
Duo accused of stealing over $1000 in merchandise from the store, damaging police car
Lacey police arrested a Ballard man and a Roy woman after they allegedly stole items worth over $1,000 and damaged a patrol car while fleeing from officers. Shawn Armstrong, 35, and Melissa Segro, 43, were arrested on Oct. 3 after a reported theft at Kohls on Sleater Kinney Road. A...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Multiple Domestic Violence Offenses in 2021 Arrested Thursday on Outstanding Warrants
A Centralia man accused of dragging a woman by her hair into a residence in June 2021 and grabbing a different woman by the throat two months later has been arrested. Telor L. Maclin, 29, was booked into the Lewis County Jail just before 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident
Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
Suspected killer of Central District community leader arrested
A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Seattle business owner who was shot and killed Wednesday evening near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. Seattle Police announced the arrest Thursday afternoon and said that the arrest came in the Central District with the assistance of SWAT teams.
q13fox.com
1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County
LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
1 Person Died, Several Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lacey (Lacey, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened o State Route 510 in Thurston County. The officials reported that the crash happened at around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Peter Kalama Drive Southeast. The Washington...
q13fox.com
Police seek additional victims of Seattle babysitter charged with taking explicit photos of child
SEATTLE - Seattle police detectives are looking for additional victims of a babysitter and a former lifeguard, who they say is suspected of taking sexually explicit photos of a child in his care. King County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Antonio Diego Brugnoli-Baskin with sexual exploitation of a minor, dealing and possession...
Police investigate after man is injured in Auburn shooting
Auburn police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to a shooting around 2:50 p.m. near the Dollar Tree at The Seasons apartment complex, located in the 12700 block of Southeast 312th Street in Auburn. When officers...
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Threatening Someone With Gun, Fleeing From Officers
A Centralia man is in custody at the Lewis County Jail on $200,000 bail for allegedly threatening a man with a gun and then leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase Sunday morning. Eliot C. Widmer, 21, is accused of twice threatening to shoot the alleged victim in the...
nbcrightnow.com
Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say
A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
thejoltnews.com
Yesterday’s kidnapping solved
The Lacey woman involved in yesterday’s suspected kidnapping is now safe, with the kidnapping suspect in custody. The media release stated that Young Sook An knocked on the door of a resident’s home on Stedman Road SE early yesterday morning, saying her husband, Chae Kyong An, was trying to kill her, Lacey police reported in a follow-up Facebook post. Responding Thurston County Police contacted Young, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Man pulling wires out of I-5 junction box caught on camera
SEATTLE — A man seen pulling wires out of a freeway ramp junction box was caught on camera after an alert Washington State Department of Transportation worker noticed that something wasn’t right. At about 1:30 p.m. on Monday, a WSDOT signal technician saw a man pulling wire out...
KXRO.com
Suspicious fires at Olympic Stadium; public information sought
An investigation is underway following multiple suspicious fires within the historic Olympic Stadium. Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong says that fire and police personnel from both Hoquiam and Aberdeen were reported this morning. According to Strong, someone called 911 about a grass fire near the bleachers inside the stadium. When...
Washington man convicted of murdering half-sister in 2016, stuffing dismembered body in suitcase
Washington man David Haggard has been convicted of killing his sister in 2016 and stuffing her partially burned, dismembered body parts into a suitcase.
Chronicle
Driver Involved in Crash That Killed 7-Year-Old in Thurston County Faces Vehicular Homicide, DUI Charges
A 27-year-old woman from Olympia faces charges of vehicular homicide and DUI after she reportedly caused an accident that killed a 7-year-old child on state Route 510 on Thursday morning. A memo from the Washington State Patrol stated a 2004 Nissan Maxima was traveling eastbound on state Route 510 near...
KOMO News
Domestic violence suspect arrested after woman escapes Lacey woods, finds help
LACEY, Wash. — Police said a missing Lacey woman presumed to have been taken by her estranged husband was able to escape after being held in a wooded area for hours, eventually finding help at a nearby home. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Lacey police were dispatched to an...
Lacey woman says she was tied up, buried before escaping estranged husband
LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey woman who said she escaped from her estranged husband told police he attempted to bury her in the woods after she was kidnapped. Chae Kyong An faces potential charges of attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment - threat to kill. He has not been officially charged.
Car ramming Kent business caught on camera, second business also damaged by car
KENT, Wash. — Two tobacco shops that are a few miles from one were damaged in Kent overnight. Paritosh Vakharia, the co-owner of Cigar King on 104th Avenue Southeast and 256th Street said a car rammed into his business. “Around 3 a.m., some car came in and crashed in,...
