Olympia, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Three Lakewood teenagers arrested, suspected in string of attacks

Lakewood police have arrested three teens thought to be stealing cars, robbing, and assaulting people in the South Sound this week. The announcement was made via a news release around 11:15 a.m. Lakewood Police used surveillance to catch the suspects. Police said they were able to catch several of the...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Violent crime spree led up to killing of Seattle business owner, documents say

SEATTLE, Wash. — A man accused of going on a violent crime spree in south Seattle and the Central District will remain behind bars without bail. Ashton Christopher Leffall, 31, is accused of shooting and killing D'Vonne Pickett, Jr., outside his store in the Central District earlier this week. Leffall is also facing multiple charges for other crimes, according to King County prosecutors.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Everett woman killed in deadly road rage incident

Washington State Patrol investigators are looking for an SUV involved in a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish on State Route 2 before 8:00 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the driver of a Kia Sorrento was creating space between their vehicle and a Subaru SUV. 24-year-old Raelyn Davis of Everett was a passenger in the Kia and was heading home from Leavenworth with friends.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police investigate after man is injured in Auburn shooting

Auburn police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to a shooting around 2:50 p.m. near the Dollar Tree at The Seasons apartment complex, located in the 12700 block of Southeast 312th Street in Auburn. When officers...
AUBURN, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Washington state woman buried alive by estranged husband manages to escape shallow grave, police say

A Washington state woman who was allegedly buried alive in the woods this week by her estranged husband managed to escape to safety from the shallow grave, authorities said. A Thurston County Sheriff’s deputy located a frantic woman hiding behind the shed in a home’s front yard shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, according to a declaration of probable cause filed Wednesday in the county’s superior court.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Yesterday’s kidnapping solved

The Lacey woman involved in yesterday’s suspected kidnapping is now safe, with the kidnapping suspect in custody. The media release stated that Young Sook An knocked on the door of a resident’s home on Stedman Road SE early yesterday morning, saying her husband, Chae Kyong An, was trying to kill her, Lacey police reported in a follow-up Facebook post. Responding Thurston County Police contacted Young, who had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
LACEY, WA
KXRO.com

Suspicious fires at Olympic Stadium; public information sought

An investigation is underway following multiple suspicious fires within the historic Olympic Stadium. Hoquiam Police Chief Joe Strong says that fire and police personnel from both Hoquiam and Aberdeen were reported this morning. According to Strong, someone called 911 about a grass fire near the bleachers inside the stadium. When...
HOQUIAM, WA
KING 5

Lacey woman says she was tied up, buried before escaping estranged husband

LACEY, Wash. — The Lacey woman who said she escaped from her estranged husband told police he attempted to bury her in the woods after she was kidnapped. Chae Kyong An faces potential charges of attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, and felony harassment - threat to kill. He has not been officially charged.
LACEY, WA

